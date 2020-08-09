Digital Therapeutics Are Accelerating Personalization In Healthcare

By Production Perig/Shutterstock.com

It’s never been more obvious that every organization is in the business of healthcare. And that means you’re also in the business of behavior change.

Your business might be retail, food, agriculture, engineering, technology. No matter what you do, the way you do business has changed thanks to Covid-19. You won’t be able to bring people back into workplaces at mass scale until you make it safe and make people feel safe. That likely means masks and social distancing on corporate campuses and within the organization’s walls, at least for a while.

This taps into something that has perplexed HR departments and doctors for years: how do you get people to take action that will improve their health (and, in this case, protect the health of everyone around them)?

Leaders are convening task forces and teams of experts to help plan the complicated logistics of giving people enough space to social distance, while also tackling the even more complicated task of how to inspire people to do things they won’t want to do: keep their masks on all day, and maintain social distance from their coworkers and friends.

If you don’t help your people stay healthy, the cost is high: possibly their lives and the lives of others they come in contact with. Short of that horrific outcome, your own business continuity is at stake if people are out sick.

Recommended For You

The pandemic makes obvious something that has been true for a while now: we are all in the business of health.

The pandemic also has accelerated changes in the way people access care. One of those changes is the increased acceptance and streamlined accessing of what are known as digital therapeutics or digital care pathways. These are digital tools that go beyond fitness tracking and wellness prompts. They deliver clinically valid treatments for a range of chronic health issues – heart disease, knee arthritis, chronic pain, anxiety, depression, poor sleep quality and more.

Take back pain. Hinge Health calls itself the world’s first digital clinic for back and joint pain. According to the company:

1 in 2 Americans have a Musculoskeletal (MSK) condition such as chronic back, knee, hip, and neck pain

80% of them don’t receive evidence-based care

75% of what is spent on MSK care is driven by overuse of expensive surgery and drugs

Hinge Health delivers a model of digital care that includes one-on-one sessions with physical therapists, individualized health coaching, sensor technology that gives real-time feedback and tracking. It’s all designed to get someone to take action – usually, to change existing behavior or take on new behaviors.

“We’re trying to reimagine the healthcare system, and what it would look like in a digital-first world, particularly because that’s what chronic conditions will need, and that personalized care at your doorstep, on your time, to help you do it,” said CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Perez. “We’re essentially your copilot. You’re going to have to do it yourself, but we’re here with you every step of the way.”

Hinge Health is one of many companies offering health solutions through digital platforms, to give employers ways to help employees manage chronic disease states and mental health.

But as helpful as these types of digital tools are, the next challenge then becomes finding ones that are clinically valid and secure, and then managing them.

CVS Health saw an opportunity to streamline the process of evaluating and managing the solutions.

Its Point Solutions Management (PSM) is a full-service offering that leverages the CVS Caremark pharmacy benefit management infrastructure to help clients evaluate solutions, streamline vendor contracting, billing, eligibility verification and reporting. In total, ten solutions are now included as part of the program – addressing a broad range of health care concerns including chronic condition management, musculoskeletal health, stress reduction, mental health management, weight loss, and caregiver support.

CVS conducts a rigorous clinical, data security, and user experience evaluation of apps before allowing them to be included in the company’s Point Solutions Management offering.

“Patients can only go in to see their doctor on a face-to-face visit so many times,” said Sree Chaguturu, MD, Chief Medical Officer at CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business of CVS Health. “There’s an opportunity for digital to help patients along that journey. But one of the challenges is there are 100,000 digital health solutions that are out there right now. Employers see the opportunity to provide the solutions to their employees, but they need a trusted partner to help them review all of the various solutions. How do you determine which of these solutions actually have the clinical scientific rationale, that they’re handling your data in a secure manner, and that they are going to be a trusted partner that has the financial wherewithal to last for a significant period of time?”

For the past six years, I’ve been studying the traditional business models in healthcare and how those models fall short and why we must find the right balance between standardization and personalization.

In standardization, the business or the system defines the individual. We’re told what to do inside the box we’re given. In the age of personalization, the individual defines the systems and the business. As an industry, healthcare has a head start in this era of personalization. Leaders have had to consider how to combine the efficiencies and quality of standardization (we all get the same flu shot) with the understanding that every person is different and health is affected by many factors.

What does this have to do with these new digital health tools? Let me connect some dots: Your employees are tired of being told what to do, and tired of being standardized (related to everything from how they do their jobs to the brand values they’re supposed to live). Healthcare standardizes them even more, with broad generalizations (“Lose weight!”) rather than coaching that is relevant to their lives.

These digital therapeutics – and our unique time of pandemic that makes their adoption likely to happen even faster – invite us into an interesting time of opportunity for closing some of those personalization gaps in how people are treated by their employers and by their doctors and caregivers.

Digital therapeutics will disrupt healthcare and employee benefits for the better. Consumers of healthcare, through these types of therapeutics, are going to force the acceleration of change in healthcare on multiple levels.

“Traditional healthcare models have trapped both the consumer and the physician / provider into delivering a standardized product,” said Dr. Jack Cox, who most recently served as the Senior VP and Chief Quality Officer for Providence and the System Chief Medical Officer for Swedish Health Services. “The digital platforms currently evolving enable consumers to define the best healthcare for them and providers a way to individualize care.”

Standardized care = system is built for acute care.

Personalized care = be your own provider for chronic care.

Back to Hinge Health.

CEO Perez points out one of the ways our healthcare system still functions according to the standards of the past rather than the realities of our more personalized present.

“We built our whole healthcare system around acute care,” said Perez. “We built these big hospital systems that are very good at helping you with an acute condition, like cuts and burns and gunshot wounds. But we’re dying from chronic conditions like heart disease. Or, slowly, knee arthritis and hip arthritis are taking us down. With acute care, you need stitches, so you go to the doctor and passively receive the care. But when it comes to chronic conditions, it’s different, that the doctor won’t actually be your provider so much as they’ll be your advisor. But you as the patient, you’re basically your own provider. It’s up to you.”

Perez said that adherence is probably the biggest predictor of whether somebody is going to improve from a chronic condition. In other words: they have to change their behavior.

In the world’s largest digital musculoskeletal (MSK) longitudinal study, 10,264 Hinge Health participants with either knee (n=3796) or low back (n=6468) pain; 4 in 5 program completers reported a significant reduction in chronic pain. Each Hinge Health participant had an average pain reduction of 69%, reduced depression and anxiety 58%, increased productivity 61% and decreased surgery likelihood 67%.

As patients defer treatment of chronic MSK pain, Hinge Health’s digital musculoskeletal solution allows patients to get the treatment they need now, at home, without overburdening hospitals or risking Covid-19 exposure at a healthcare facility. But it’s not just about being a convenience today, during a pandemic. It’s about changing our entire system to more be more effective in an age when individuals don’t want to rely on directives from above – especially when those directives often aren’t personalized.

“Just like with if you have high blood pressure, you know you have to find ways to cut salt out of your diet, to exercise and eat right,” said Perez. “It’s the same thing with knee arthritis. It’s going to be up to you to exercise your joints, to lose weight if needed. The doctor could give you advice, but – unlike setting your bone or stitching you up – it’s going to be up to you. And we haven’t really adjusted our healthcare approach for that setting.”

But we’re starting to.

Standardized care = judgmental, generic recommendations.

Personalized care = immediate feedback loops that lead to behavior change.

Hello Heart’s mission is to empower people to understand and improve their heart health using mobile technology. It’s a clinically-based smartphone solution for patients to track, understand and improve their chronic conditions. Users are able to build healthy tracking habits and improve their health in real time with an easy-to-use smartphone application.

Hello Heart effectiveness was externally validated by doctors from UCLA and Harvard medical school. A clinical study included more than 5,000 participants over six months. In the study, 70% of patients achieved systolic pressure reduction. The researchers found a “dosage effect” in that the more people that used Hello Heart, the better the clinical outcomes they achieved.

“Patients have the power to catch heart attacks and strokes in time themselves, and that’s something that that is revolutionary in the way we interact with healthcare,” said Hello Heart CEO Maayan Cohen. “Patients can check their blood pressure at home and get a reading on their app that tells them they’re at risk.”

An independent study by Evive found a 34% decrease in cardiac claims compared to non-Hello Heart Members, for a jumbo U.S. retailer. It is the only point solution with a study that proves cost-savings on hypertension and cardiac claims.

I asked Cohen what she thinks is driving people to actually change their behavior, to get those kinds of results.

“I think it has to be connected to a feedback loop,” said Cohen. “So, if I take my blood pressure today and I know it’s high and the app tells me, ‘Hey, did you know that alcohol can actually increase your blood pressure the day after? Why don’t you try having one glass of wine instead of three beers tonight? See what happens tomorrow.’ And tomorrow morning the app will ping me again and tell me, “Hi, why don’t you check your blood pressure again?’ And I’ll see a change, that will be the moment where things start to click. The individual sees that they do have control. The little change I made last night actually had an impact today.”

Cohen continued: “Now with Covid, we released several stress management tools. If the app tells me, ‘Hey, watching a funny video can reduce your cortisol level, reduce your pressure, reduce your pulse. Why don’t you check your blood pressure and pulse, and watch this funny cat video.’”

(Yes, there is actually a cat video in the app.)

“See what happens to your blood pressure when you take a break from your day for 30 seconds,” said Cohen. “It really helps you manage your stress. It starts to click, then you understand that it’s something that’s easy to do.”

In my conversation with Cohen and Hello Heart’s Medical Director Dr. Joel Brill, they brought up another aspect of standardized healthcare delivery that hasn’t kept up with how things have changed in our age of personalization – the fact that traditional healthcare is based on people being sick and having symptoms, and then as a result of those symptoms they go to see the doctor to get help.

But hypertension is not a disease that creates symptoms, for the most part. It’s a silent condition for a long period of time. So how do you engage that patient? How do you treat that patient as a person? How do you meet and address their needs?

With traditional standardized doctor visits, the ability of the clinician to tailor their recommendation to you and to every patient is limited. You’ll hear generic guidelines like: eat better, get more exercise, manage your stress.

But what does a personalized approach actually look like? Cohen told the story of James, one of the first users of their system. James told Cohen he was diagnosed with hypertension 10 years ago. Every time he visited the doctor his doctor scolded him: “You have hypertension, you need to take medication, you need to eat better, exercise more, lose weight and manage the way you live.”

Think about how that might affect someone’s willingness to seek help, if every doctor visit just makes you feel judged.

James told Cohen that when he started using Hello Heart, he took his blood pressure a few different times and, yes, his blood pressure was high. Without judgment, the app walked him through some ways to eat better and lose weight. James liked bacon and beer and wasn’t going to change that – so, the app gave him other ideas. He dropped his blood pressure from the risky area of 185 systolic to 115 systolic.

It was because James changed his behavior, and he changed his behavior at least in part because the app guided him gently and tailored it into his life.

In April, Hello Heart reported that use of remote heart and diabetes monitoring has skyrocketed during quarantine: 79% of weekly users of Hello Heart remote monitoring are now using the solution 2 to 4 times more often since the quarantine started.

Standardized care = treatment burdens keep people from getting help.

Personalized care = less friction, so more people get treatment.

Speaking of quarantine, how many of us haven’t been sleeping well for the past several months? We all know how lack of sleep affects our physical health and our mental health – both of which are already under tremendous stress during this crazy time.

Peter Hames is Co-Founder and CEO of Big Health, a company creating automated, digital, behavior change programs for mental health that are as scalable as drugs yet as effective as in person therapy. Big Health provides evidence-based digital therapeutics for mental health (Daylight for worry and anxiety, Sleepio for poor sleep). Both are deliverable at a distance without the need for human contact – ideal in a pandemic under quarantine.

It was Hames’ own experience of insomnia, and how he overcame it, that inspired him to found Big Health and create Sleepio.

Hames is also the Chairman of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA), a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders engaged in the evidence-driven advancement of digital therapeutics. DTA exists to broaden the understanding, adoption, and integration of clinically-evaluated digital therapeutics into healthcare through education, advocacy, and research.

Like the other leaders I spoke with, he called attention to another standard of the past that gets in the way for people in the present age of personalization.

For one thing, he said mental health issues are characterized by a lack of people accessing care. According to Hames, 70% of people with these issues don’t access any form of care and they stay unwell, they suffer, and they cost a lot of money for whoever is paying their healthcare bills. He attributes that in large part to the burdens the system places on people in order to get care.

“You have to identify a mental health problem, go and see a doctor, get a diagnosis or a referral into a psychologist or a psychiatrist, they’ll probably give a prescription for medication, you have to go get the medication, then take it,” said Hames. “Or, I can just go onto my phone without leaving my bed, and find help that doesn’t use stigmatized language with an app that feels like every other app I use. I can just get immediate help and advice, clinically valid and tailored to me. Which of those do you think the future is going to look like?”

He said healthcare could learn a lot from technology about removing friction and reducing what he called “treatment burdens.” If you want healthcare you’ve got to jump through hoops. Something like surgery – it’s very effective when necessary, but it’s painful, you’ve got to schedule it, prep for it, take time off for it, go to the hospital, recover. He described it as a high treatment burden. Drugs have a lower treatment burden, but you still have to go to the doctor, get a prescription, pick it up from the pharmacy, remember to take it.

“Technology companies are always thinking about how to make the user experience better, and better, and better,” said Hames. “One thing that excites me is being able to bring together these two disciplines to create this new generation of healthcare experiences. Of course we have a big clinical team, we have a regulatory team, we’re always making sure the quality is high. But my head of product used to be head of behavior change for a tech company, and brings that mindset of obsessing over how we make the experience smoother and easier for the individual.”

Standardized care = healthy habits for the short-term.

Personalized care = healthy behaviors for life.

When something is too standardized, it won’t stick. We’ve all tried diets or exercise routines that we started off excited about and then let falter. The more we can evolve healthcare toward personalization, the better chance we have of committing to healthy behaviors.

“With the added tension and isolation in today’s new world, we’re seeing physical and mental wellbeing rising to the top of our clients’ concerns,” said Chere Scythes, Senior Vice President and General Manager WW Health Solutions. “For an employer, a rise in obesity or overweight conditions can lead to decreased productivity, increased absenteeism or increased healthcare costs. Studies have shown that as little as 5% weight loss can reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.”

With workforces more remote than ever, WW’s digital offering can help employers keep employees connected and supported with science-backed tools and inspiration for how to eat healthier, stay active, and provide techniques for managing stress.

“The WW app offers a personalized digital experience including over 8,000 recipes and food tracking tools, on-demand virtual workouts and meditations, and techniques for getting a better night’s sleep,” said Scythes. “By providing behavior change and human connection through technology, WW inspires healthy habits for real life – for everyone.”

As an employer, CVS Health makes digital health solutions available to its employees.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, our colleagues continue to experience both physical and mental challenges as they cope with isolation, extended disruptions to normal routines around work, school and family life, as well as the virus itself,” said Candace Jodice, Vice President for Benefits at CVS Health. “We’re actively looking for new tools to support them during these challenging times, and we believe that wellness apps and other digital point solutions can play an important role in self-care. For example, since we made Sleepio available to our colleagues last year, users report an average increase of one hour and 15 minutes more sleep per week. We’ve also seen reductions of more than 60 percent in the share of users reporting high levels of stress, worry and anxiety.”

The Balance of Power Has Shifted

The balance of power is shifting from employers and physicians to individuals.

That’s good news.

Individuals are exhausted at work. They don’t believe in most of what they’re being asked to do. They feel trapped inside the box they were assigned. They’re frustrated, they don’t feel like they’re contributing to anything. They get a paycheck because they need one, but they go home exhausted knowing that most of what they did that day were things that didn’t inspire them.

At the end of the day they feel they had very little influence. Their level of contribution is totally misunderstood throughout an organization that doesn’t even know them as an individual. They’re tired of being controlled.

“It is well accepted in the medical and mental health community that dysfunctions associated with biological, psychological and social factors can cause depression and anxiety. These three factors are complex, inter-connected and inter-related. An understanding of the individual is necessary to have these three factors in harmony to promote health and well-being,” said Dr. Tony Ortiz, Founder and Scientific Director at NRC Research Institute.

When we put control in the hands of the individual, the entire delivery of care model changes. They feel empowered again.

This is how the evolution of care delivery is going to be defined in the future. It’s going to be defined by letting go, letting the individual have rightful control.

Digital therapeutics provide a tool for self-directedness of care. They provide an educational platform for an individual to become a self-advocate for their care. This is a great way to empower individuals to think differently about how they want care delivered.

Learn more at www.ageofpersonalization.com

Source