Disney, Fox, ViacomCBS Likely Biggest Beneficiaries Of Live Sports Return To Air

On the eve of Major League Baseball’s return this week, a big new study suggests live sports from seven different leagues in the next two months will increase subscriptions to linear services on pay-TV, especially for Disney DIS , ViacomCBS VIAC and Fox FOXA .

The report by analysts Needham & Company also predicts the presence of live sports on traditional TV outlets will cause higher subscriber churn for streaming services whose viewership has boomed during the pandemic even as cord-cutting has accelerated to record levels.

“The pro sports leagues are important sources of hundreds of hours of new and unique TV content each year, and therefore their absence should result in elevated disconnects from the traditional linear TV bundle so long as they remain dark,” the report concludes. “The beneficiaries of this new content vacuum during COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders should be streaming entertainment services, at least until new sports content returns.”

The report, Will Live Sports Save TV?, suggests that the pandemic-delayed return of the single most valuable programming on live TV will indeed have a huge impact on not just six major sports leagues, but six big media companies with broadcast and pay-TV holdings that hold $21 billion worth of TV rights to the games of those leagues.

Major League Soccer, UFC and Nascar have already returned to competition, with MLB and the NBA starting in the next week. The NHL and PGA are scheduled to star in August and the NFL begins in September under current plans.

NCAA football is also supposed to start in the fall, though several smaller leagues, such as the Ivy and Colonial, have already cancelled their seasons, and others remain in flux over continuing uncertainty over whether students will return to campuses.

The biggest beneficiaries of live sports’ return are likely to be Disney (with ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC), Fox and ViacomCBS. They are “the companies in our coverage universe that have the most upside from the return olive sports.”

Needham calls live sports “the cornerstone of the $150B revenue year traditional US pay-TV bundle,” in part because fans don’t consider watching films and TV shows an adequate substitute, particularly now that they can easily and cheaply access tens of thousands of hours of entertainment programming online.

And though the report attributed $46 billion directly to live sports and programming around it, the report said they also have a huge indirect impact on areas such as ancillary sales of athletic shoes, sporting goods, apparel, collectibles, analytics and other goods and services. In all, that doubled the economic impact of live sports in the United States alone to $74 billion in 2019, just over half of total global live-sports revenue.

Seven pro leagues, including Major League Baseball and the NBA, will broadcast games in August, and the NFL will be right behind. That should send sports rating soaring to record levels in the year’s second half, Needham said.

The Media Companies Most Likely To Benefit From Live Sports

Disney was easily the biggest spender last year on sports rights, some $5.8 billion for ABC and ESPN. And because the pandemic whacked seemingly everything Disney does other than streaming video on Disney+ and Hulu, it should be the biggest beneficiary of sports’ return, especially the NBA and NFL.

Fox was right behind Disney, spending $3.3 billion on rights fees, which represented 59 percent of total costs for Fox’s TV segment, and 37 percent of the overall company’s expenses. It has NFL and MLB games coming back.

ViacomCBS invested $1.7 billion last year in live sports rights, 18 percent of VIAC’s costs in its entertainment segment. Needham said it was most likely to benefit by the return to the field for the NFL and NCAA.

AT&T T ’s various subsidiaries have several big sports investments, totaling $3.5 billion in 2019, Needham said. That includes DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket NFL package and Turner Broadcasting’s deals with the NBA, MLB and a share of the NCAA March Madness basketball tourneys. But because so much of what AT&T does has nothing to do with entertainment, all that spending represents only 2 percent of the phone company’s total expenses.

Similarly, Comcast units NBC and Telemundo have $1.4 billion in sports rights for programming like NFL Sunday Night Football, NHL, and the PGA. That represents a big chunk of their spending, but only 2 percent of Comcast’s.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group is much smaller than most of those companies, and spent nearly $10 billion to buy the Fox regional sports networks when Disney had to divest them. It also owns a piece of the Chicago Cubs Marquee Network, and the New York Yankees’ YES network (along with Amazon).

All told, the broadcaster now owns $2 billion worth of live sports rights, but because many of those rights are paid on a pro-rated basis for games actually played, the company has been relatively insulated from the lack of programming in the interrupted season.

The report suggests that when sports are finally up and going over these next two months, they’ll entice even “Cord Nevers” to try out traditional broadcast and cable services as a change of pace from “news content and TV reruns,” adding subscribers to linear pay-TV services.

“If live sports can not return owing to player infections, video games and e-sports competitions are the biggest beneficiaries (our view) because esports competitions have many of the same attributes as live sports, but are COVID-19-safe since they are played on a screen,” the report says. “This outcome would benefit the video game content creators we cover such as ATVI (Activision ATVI ) and EA.

The report also suggests that virtual reality tools that allow fans to watch games in compelling new ways from afar may also benefit from a return of live sports. It tabbed several companies, including LiveLike, Strivr Labs and Virtually Live, as particularly interesting. It’s also worth noting Apple AAPL recently bought NextVR, which specialized for some time in live VR broadcasts of Major League Soccer and other live sports matches.

Is Live Sports Coming To SVOD Streaming Services?

At the same time, a mini-trend is emerging of providing live sports within online streaming services.

Comcast CMCSA -owned Peacock was supposed launch widely last week with hundreds of hours of exclusive Olympics programming, but the games have been delayed a year by the pandemic.

Peacock still heavily promoted its access to matches on launch day and over the weekend from the English Premiere League, the world’s richest soccer league.

As part of Sinclair’s STIRR hybrid streaming service, ad-supported live local sports and news coverage from its nearly 200 broadcast stations are made available to users of that ad-supported service.

ViacomCBS has said it will beef up its increasingly undersized CBS All Access subscription service with assets across all of its holdings. That likely will include programming from Paramount Pictures and such cable powers as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET, but possibly also live news and sports from CBS that have had their own online sites. CBS has long held rights to the NFL, SEC football (though Disney swooped in last year to grab those rights in a couple of years), and NCAA basketball’s March Madness.

And executives for Fox, which bought free, ad-supported service Tubi in April for $440 million, have said they plan to integrate their live news and sports programming more fully into Tubi in coming months.

Specifics on those plans have been sparse so far, three months into the acquisition. But with Fox owning rights to NFL games, NASCAR, college basketball and football, on both its broadcast outlet and FS1 cable network, there’s plenty to work with.

