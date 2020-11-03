Disney’s The Mandalorian ‘Performed Spectacularly,’ Closing In On World Series Numbers

People like The Mandalorian. A lot.

It might have something to do with baby Yoda, but for me it’s engagement with the Star Wars universe without all the recent Star Wars baggage. And without yet another Star Wars plot featuring a mega-weapon which must be destroyed (which seems to be the only plot Disney can dream up for Star Wars feature movies over the last decade).

The Mandalorian has had a very strong opening weekend for Disney+ Reelgood

According to streaming aggregator Reelgood, The Mandalorian had basically as big an opening weekend as Netflix’ hit show Stranger Things season three. Almost 6% of people were streaming The Mandalorian on October 30 to November 1.

That may not sound like much, but it’s more than half the numbers that watched the World Series just a couple of week ago.

Just 9.8 million people watched the Dodgers beat the Rays, the lowest number in recent history.

There are almost 130 million households in the U.S., and in mid-2019 at least 74% of them had at least one streaming service. 2020 has undoubtedly increased that, but even at that rate, 96 million households buy a streaming service, meaning that a minimum of 5.8 million people in the U.S. watched The Mandalorian.

That’s 60% as many people as watched the recent World Series, and it’s an estimate that’s likely on the low end.

Mandalorian season two raked in more streams than season one, Reelgood says, thanks to the growth of Disney+, which is at more than 60 million subscribers. In my opinion, it’s also due to the fact that people really liked season one and were primed for season two.

Plus — let’s be honest — Disney+ doesn’t have a lot of regular new content.

Netflix also has its share of winners.

“Netflix’s latest limited series, The Queen’s Gambit, is doing good with a streaming share of 4.3% during opening weekend — just a smidge lower than The Mandalorian’s first season share of streams,” says Reelgood’s Maria Santos.

The estimates are based on what Reelgood’s clients — two million strong — stream on various services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and more via Reelgood’s platform.

