Do Businesses Have A Role In Solving Poverty In The Time Of COVID-19? These B Corps Say ‘Yes’

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt around the world, but its effects on individuals vary — depending on location, income, employment, race, and other factors. In the United States, the economic ripple effects include historically high unemployment rates, financial instability, and food and housing insecurity. On a global scale, the pandemic has fragmented global trade and supply chains while further exposing health inequities and infrastructure shortfalls.

COVID-19 shook what was a fragile financial foundation for many people in the United States: 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and 69% have less than $1,000 in savings for an emergency. That means small and large unexpected events, from car trouble to medical bills to job loss, can lead to a financial spiral or force workers to borrow against their retirement fund. In short, the effects of the coronavirus have been felt most by the least fortunate among us.

While government response to COVID-19 varies by nation, and even by community, some in the business community have stepped up to address its disproportionate effects on marginalized communities. These businesses include several Certified B Corporations, which are companies that have gone through a third-party assessment of their economic and social impact and consider stakeholders beyond shareholders in their business decisions.

Recently, as part of my research on purpose-driven business, I talked with leaders at two B Corps, about how their companies stepped up for people in need during COVID-19 by relying on the strength of connections.

Providing a Financial Safety Net

Going through a life-changing event and subsequent financial struggle provided Ennie Lim with the perspective and motivation to eventually create HoneyBee, a company that partners with employers to provide rainy day coverage with their no-interest, no-fee emergency loans to workers and on-demand financial education.

“People need a financial safety net,” she says. “After my divorce, because of my credit score I couldn’t even get approved for an apartment. It definitely was a humbling experience, but I think it made me realize and help me discover this fundamental problem here in the U.S., which is that dark payday loan industry.”

The $90 billion payday loan industry does most of its business in communities with fewer financial institutions where residents have lower incomes, she says, including neighborhoods that are home to Latino and Black families. These high-interest, short-term loans extract a high price on borrowers.

Ennie Lim (center) and HoneyBee customers. Duy Ho Photography

“If you look at the payday industry, they’re banking on the fact that people can’t repay. They’re banking on the idea that they will come back continuously,” Lim says. “Our goal at HoneyBee was to make sure that we can change that behavior and make sure that they don’t borrow more than they can afford.”

Building Stronger Trust with Workers

The pandemic has brought financial concerns to the forefront for many Americans, and Lim says more employers are now realizing and acknowledging the need to help workers with their financial health and security.

“It does trickle into the workplace,” she says. “It affects productivity and, of course at the end of the day, it affects the company’s bottom line. By providing this as a benefit, employers can build stronger trust with workers.”

The HoneyBee program differs from other employer loan programs, like Rhino Foods’ Income Advance program, in scale and design as an employer-provided benefit, like health insurance or retirement savings. Lim wanted to serve mid-market employers with 50 to 1,000 workers that typically have fewer options for worker benefits.

In the four years since launching HoneyBee, Lim says clients have helped the B Corp grow by spreading the word to other employers. Because 89% of HoneyBee loan recipients are People of Color, women, or both, some companies have begun to incorporate it into their diversity and inclusion initiatives, she says.

Beyond the financial benefits, the HoneyBee program helps strengthen the bond between workers and employers. Lim says, “Employers are thankful they can address workforce financial insecurity and it gives employees peace of mind strengthening their trust which is essential to employee engagement.”

“That relationship that’s coming from us as a lender and the employer providing the

benefit to the employees creates this trust factor,” she says. “Employees don’t want to lose access to this program. We’re here for them as a financial safety net.”

The Value of Relationships

Having a strong network of local connections allowed the team at B Corp Tony’s Chocolonely to act quickly in sharing information about COVID-19 and distributing hygiene supplies in cocoa farming communities in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. While Tony’s Chocolonely established the community connections as part of its mission against modern slavery and illegal child labor in cocoa production, they also proved valuable during the pandemic.

Paul Schoenmakers, Head of Impact at Tony’s Chocolonely, says COVID-19 presented unique challenges for its network of cocoa farmers, who live in small homes with their extended family and use a communal water source.

“In rural communities in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, getting food means going outside to a market. There’s no means for refrigerating foods for a whole week,” he says. “One of the first things we did when coronavirus hit is get in contact with the farmers that we work with, ask them how we could help.”

That help took the form of providing information on the virus, he says, and how to prevent spreading it and avoid getting sick. Tony’s Chocolonely also distributed soap and hand sanitizer to cocoa farmers, their families, and their neighbors.

“One of the big advantages that we had was starting with those direct relationships so we could organize this quickly and directly,” Schoenmakers says. “Many companies wanted to do something and were willing to pay but had difficulties getting things moving on the ground, getting it organized. We were able to set this up in a relatively short time.”

Getting to a Root Cause of Poverty

While strong local relationships helped Tony’s Chocolonely with outreach during COVID-19, they were created as part of the company’s mission to address another systemic issue: the prevalence of slavery and child labor in the cocoa industry.

“If you want to solve these kinds of problems, you need to look at the root cause,” Schoenmakers says. “We believe that extreme poverty among cocoa farmers is the root cause of illegal child labor, modern slavery, and associated problems like deforestation.”

Other, larger chocolate companies have created sustainability programs and other projects, he says, but they operate only in part of their supply chain and primarily address symptoms rather than the factors that contribute to extreme poverty.

Tony’s Chocolonely uses five sourcing principles to transform the typical chocolate supply chain. By knowing the source of its cocoa, paying a higher price, strengthening farmer organizations, entering long-term relationships with farmers, and investing in professional production, Schoenmakers says the B Corp provides a stabilizing framework for its farming partners.

“We believe through these five principles, farmers really can escape poverty and therefore solve the problems,” he says.

