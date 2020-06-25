Marketing Podcast with Gino Wickman

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Gino Wickman author of Entrepreneurial Leap: Do you have what it takes to become an entrepreneur?

Gino has been an entrepreneur since the age of 21, he has had an obsession for learning what makes businesses and entrepreneurs thrive.

At 25 he took over the family business, which was deeply in debt and in need of help. After turning the company around and running it for seven years, he and his partners successfully sold the company. Gino then set out to help entrepreneurs and leaders get what they want from their businesses.

Based on his years of real-world experience, he created the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®), a practical method for helping companies achieve greatness.

He has personally delivered more than 1,900 full-day sessions for more than 135 companies, helping them implement EOS. He is also the author of the award-winning, best-selling book Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business, as well as Get a Grip, Rocket Fuel, How to Be a Great Boss and What the Heck is EOS?.

Gino is the founder of EOS Worldwide, an organization that helps thousands of businesses implement EOS with the aid of an international team of over 350 professional and certified EOS Implementers and online support. There are almost 100,000 companies using the EOS tools worldwide.

Gino is now devoting time and energy toward helping entrepreneurs-in-the-making get a huge jump-start on taking their entrepreneurial leap, which is why he created Entrepreneurial Leap.

Questions I ask Gino Wickman:

For you, what’s the difference between somebody who is merely self-employed and an entrepreneur?

What are some of the other things that might increase somebody’s odds of success?

Would you say there are set stages that a company or individual has to go through to ultimately succeed?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

Gino’s thoughts on whether an entrepreneur is born or made

The 3 main parts of his book and how it can help people find their ideal business that they are built for and drawn to

8 disciplines for increasing odds of success

More about Gino Wickman:

