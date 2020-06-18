Don’t Believe All You Read About This Weekend’s ‘Ring Of Fire Eclipse.’ Here Are 8 Myths, Busted

A boy watches the moon move in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse in Surabaya … [+] on December 26, 2019. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

This weekend there’s a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse. It’s also the solstice and, according to some, the end of the world. Oh, and Mercury is going retrograde.

Will it get dark? No. Will you see this eclipse? Probably not. Exactly what’s going to happen, where, for how long, and why? Most reporters don’t seem to know.

But it’s actually pretty simple.

Amid much mis-reporting and a lot of misunderstandings about what an annular solar eclipse really is, here’s your myth-busting complete guide to the “Solstice ring of fire solar eclipse.”

So find out exactly what’s really going on this weekend with the Earth, Moon and Sun.

1 – ‘It will last for one second’

No it won’t. The Independent reports in its gadgets and tech section this week that:

“It takes several minutes for the moon to pass in front of the sun but the total eclipse lasts less than a second.”

Wrong. Firstly, the event will take about six hours; the Sun will rise eclipsed as a “ring” at 04:47 UTC in the the Republic of Congo. Exactly when the ring is visible depends on where you are on the track, but either way the ring will be gone by 08:32 UTC and the partial eclipse will cease at 09:34 UTC. Depending on where you stand on the planet the “ring” will last for between 38 and 68 seconds.

Secondly, it’s not a total eclipse. That’s when the whole of the Sun is blocked by the Moon. That will happen next on December 14, 2020 as seen from a narrow “path of totality” through Chile and Argentina.

2 – It’s an ‘annual’ eclipse

No, it’s an annular solar eclipse. As reported by House Beautiful:

“This weekend, another incredible celestial event will hit: an annual “ring of fire” solar eclipse.”

Annular means annulus, “little ring” in Latin. I’m not going to be too hard on House Beautiful, which kindly cited my recent article about the eclipse in Forbes, and generally it’s a good report. Besides, the confusion comes from the fact that there was a near-identical eclipse on Christmas Day 2019, and there’s another one in just under a year on June 10, 2021.

However, look at the eclipse calendar and you can see that they definitely don’t occur every year:

Annular solar eclipses 2017-2030

February 26, 2017

December 26, 2019

June 21, 2020

June 10, 2021

October 14, 2023

October 2, 2024

February 17, 2026

February 6, 2027

January 26, 2028

June 1, 2030

A composite of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group via … [+] Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

3 – This is a ‘total annular’ eclipse

No, it’s not. It’s just an annular eclipse. That’s different to a total solar eclipse. I’ve noticed this confusion all over the place. Either that or completely the wrong photos are used.

All solar eclipses occur when a New Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. Since the Moon’s orbit of Earth is elliptical, its distance from Earth—and so its apparent size—changes. You know about supermoons. When it appears to be to be bigger or the same as the Sun’s apparent size, a total solar eclipse can occur. However, when the Moon is further away its apparent size can be smaller than the Sun’s. Since it can’t cover the Sun’s disk completely, an annular solar eclipse can result.

This combination of photos shows an annular solar eclipse, as seen from the Estancia El Muster, near … [+] Sarmiento, Chubut province, 1600 kilometres south of Buenos Aires on February 26, 2017. ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

4 – A ‘ring of fire’ can be seen

All journalists are guilty of using this colloquial term for an annular solar eclipse—including myself—but it doesn’t bear much scrutiny. For example, Fox News (which also linked to one of my reports) says that: “Sky-gazers in viewing areas will be able to see a fiery ring around the sun for up to one minute.”

A colleague on Forbes also likens it to “something out of a “Lord of the Rings” flick.”

Fine, but we’re talking about sunlight here, not fire! There is no fire spitting out from around the Moon—it’s light. To avoid misleading people we should all probably call it a “ring of light.”

An annular solar eclipse is, after all, a pretty kind of partial solar eclipse. Nothing more, nothing less.

5 – There’s an eclipse on the solstice

Kind of. Not exactly. Only in North America where there isn’t an eclipse! It depends on where you are on the planet. The solstice—which is when the Sun’s path through the sky reaches its highest in the northern hemisphere—occurs at 21:43 UTC on June 20, 2020. That’s a global event as a global time.

In places where this eclipse is visible it actually takes place about five hours later on June 21, 2020, with the partial phase of this eclipse beginning at 03:45 UTC.

There is no reason for the match-up. It’s a celestial fluke, as is Mercury’s retrograde motion—a frequent, natural and normal event.

Revellers watch the sun rise at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June … [+] 21, 2019, as they celerbate the Summer Solstice. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

6 – ‘The sky will go dark’

No, that’s a total solar eclipse, and even then it’s an exaggeration. The magnitude of this annular solar eclipse—which will cover 99.4% of the Sun’s disk—does mean that from the narrow “path of annularity” the light will dip slightly at the brief peak of the eclipse, but it won’t get dark. Even during a total solar eclipse the sky retreats to a kind of twilight.

7 – An eclipse is never merely ‘expected’ or ‘scheduled’

An eclipse will happen. They’ve been predicted using an ephemeris that accurately plots where the Sun and Moon are, with respect to Earth, where the Moon’s shadow is in space, and when it’s going to strike Earth’s surface. Spherical trigonometry has been used to plot how the Moon-shadow moves across the surface in 3D.

There is zero chance that this weekend’s annular solar eclipse won’t take place.

The solar eclipse will take place while the Sun and Moon appear to be in the constellation of … [+] Taurus, not Cancer, as astrologers think.

SkySafari

8 – The solar eclipse is happening in Cancer

Oh no, not astrology. Astrologers are out in force for this eclipse. Let’s leave aside, for a second, the mechanism that would mean an eclipse could any measurable effect, as well as that the constellation it appears to take place in could possibly have any relevance (it’s just line-of-sight, people!).

For now, let’s concentrate on the fact that, no, this solar eclipse is not taking place in the zodiacal constellation of Cancer. The Sun is actually on the border between Gemini and Taurus, and won’t be in Cancer for another month. Astrology bears no relation to reality.

Disclaimer: I am editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

