Don’t Let A Pandemic Stop You

Start a company that creates a solution to the problems the world presents

Catastrophes can create opportunities. The pandemic we are living through has devastated countries and economies, shifting the way we all live. Companies are going out of business, industries are changing, and unemployment hit record levels this year. It may seem counterintuitive to start a business in this kind of an environment. However, if you know how to look at the situation, you will find that there is more opportunity than you might have thought.

Tony Clemedor, CEO of Founder’s Forge and host of Startup SuperHero Tony Clemedor

I connected to discuss this recently with Tony Clemedor. He’s the CEO of Founder’s Forge and has been hosting a Startup SuperHero series to help people learn from experts. His perspective on the prospects for startups during a pandemic revealed a new way to look at the current business landscape.

Recommended For You

We started out thinking about how the current pandemic situation has affected opportunities for startups. He said, “Lots of historical events have resulted in sudden changes in society’s needs and behaviors. This pandemic has certainly done that with things like imposed shelter in place rules, social distancing, and the shutting down of broad swaths of the economy. Other events, like the dot com bust, the financial meltdown of 2008, or the 9/11 attacks have also created instant changes in needs and behaviors. Those sudden changes can create opportunities for startups.”

Hewlett Packer, Ocean Spray, Publix, and Dollar General are all multimillion dollar companies that were launched during the Great Depression. IBM, General Motors and Proctor and Gamble were all started during recessions, and have lasted well over 100 years. There is certainly historical evidence to back up the idea that tumultuous situations can help to create opportunities.

We continued to discuss the apparent paradox of uncertain times leading to positive prospects for startups. Tony explained how this works, “Events like these create new pain points or escalate old ones. For example, not being able to go to work in an office creates a pain point around ‘how do we approximate the benefits we had with offices when we can’t use them?’ Another example would be something like the 2008 financial meltdown. In its wake, many people had an increased motivation to generate additional income to make up for lost savings or reduced income. If you have or are launching a business that services these new or elevated pain points, then the ‘bad’ event becomes an opportunity.

At that point our conversation shifted to identifying those opportunities, and knowing which ones are worth the risk. According to Tony, “Events like these make people prioritize ‘nice to have’ vs. ‘must have’. ‘Nice to have’ products and services suffer when events impact spending power, but ‘must have’ businesses are not generally impacted as hard. So solving a genuine pain point that generates income, saves money, improves health outcomes, or anything else that is a persistent priority is another opportunity for startups.”

While identifying opportunities is a good place to start, it’s also important to be able to evaluate them against one another. Which leads us to long-term viability versus short-term profit.

Speaking to this topic, Tony notes, “A big consideration for startups who are leaning into the opportunities created by these acute societal events, is ‘which of the behavioral changes brought about will be persistent?’ For example, if a pandemic shifts interactions from in-person to remote, which types of interactions are likely to remain remote when you get to the ‘new normal’? Telemedicine? Remote conferences? Remote sports? Remote concerts? Short-term changes are nice opportunities to generate a short-term income, but persistent changes are an opportunity to develop a great business.”

People are out of work. The economy hasn’t yet felt the full impact. The future is uncertain. It is in these times of trial rather than be weighed down, you can change your perspective to identify possibility and opportunity. Businesses will be started, products will be launched, and eventually we will find our paths into a new future. One where those who are innovating now, have found success.

Source