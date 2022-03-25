Don’t miss out on a seasonal marketing boost

If you’re a business owner, be it a product or service, from time to time, it’s always a good idea to push a particular promotion to boost your sales or land some new customers. One of the best opportunities to do this is to use a seasonal theme to your advantage. Holidays like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter are among the most popular and obvious choices, but it sure seems a shame not to celebrate more annual holidays in between these heavy hitters.

Mother’s Day

If you take the time to consult the celebratory calendar, there are lots of holidays that bring out the love and generosity in people, and one very wholesome occasion in particular – Mother’s Day. Not only is this a very special day from an emotional standpoint, but Mother’s Day has the added benefit of being inclusive of almost every single customer type, irrespective of gender, age or relationship status. After all – most people have a mother, are a mother, or a mother figure, so Mother’s Day, despite its name, is a holiday that really does include practically everyone. And everyone has a tendency to express their love through gift giving!

Mother’s Day is definitely the type of holiday where it’s all about “the thought that counts”. Mums want to feel appreciated and bathed in love and for once, not be the ones responsible for carrying all the holiday cheer. Often people can struggle to find the perfect present that communicates the sentimentality of the day, so the best approach is to offer gift options that take the stress and pressure out of Mother’s Day shopping and give your customers the ideal pre-selected bundle of goodies that will ensure the day will be a success.

Wholesale Gift Example

Something like Victoria Mae Designs is the perfect supplier to procure wholesale gift sets for all your Mother’s Day needs. From adorable presents like the hug in a mug with a selection of teas, treats and sweet messages, this is the perfect supplier for the ideal go-to gifts for anyone wanting to make their mum feel special.

To ensure the day’s success, it’s always great to tug at the heartstrings a little and with Victoria Mae, you can provide quick and easy personalisation of many of their products, so you can easily cater to bulk orders while ensuring your clients can add that unique touch to their gift selection. The beauty is all in the simplicity – these sorts of gifts have both emotional value and straightforward utility, so you won’t need to do all that much convincing to make casual browsers see the advantages of choosing these particular gift sets. So you won’t need to do an excessive amount of advertising to boost the sales of these items, since the spirit of the day and the fun and elegant designs all speak for themselves.

Seasonal Themed Sale

When it comes to launching a theme-based sale, it’s important to encompass the spirit of the holiday, hit the right tone and anticipate demand. Whether you have existing stock that needs selling or you’re after adding something specific to your inventory, with so many competing businesses all trying to cash in on these special holidays, you’ll need to grab people’s attention with particularly thoughtful options.

Don’t be put off

An off-putting element to putting together a big hullabaloo for a particular holiday is the sheer amount of associated pfaff just for the sake of one day. But, this is where Mother’s Day once again proves to be a particularly beneficial holiday. Unlike Valentine’s Day or Halloween, Mother’s Day comes not once, but twice a year. Since the US has a different date for their Mother’s Day, you have the opportunity to gain customers and a sales bump both in March and in May. Additionally, in many ways, Mother’s Day is a celebration of women and of family, so anything that goes unsold could easily be repurposed for additional special occasions such as International Women’s Day, Wedding anniversaries or even charity events, like Breast Cancer Awareness.