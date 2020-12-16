Don’t Tackle Your Email Inbox Each Day Until You Do These Four Things

Founder, BA&M | Inventor, stratEDGE® App

For three years now, I have practiced doing four things every morning before I ever check my email. My logic behind this method is simple, and I’m going to explain how doing these four things in the morning can magically transform your days into always feeling productive.

It’s important to see your email inbox for what it is: a set of priorities for your work life that other people consider necessary. To see all of those messages in your inbox lined up for you can make it appear as if all of it deserves your attention right away. When you decide to give in and look at all of it first thing as you begin your day, you set the tone for the rest of the day. Disregarding what’s truly essential becomes the rule by which you conduct business.

The morning is when your mind is probably at its freshest, and your energy for creative thought is potentially at its peak, which is requisite to remember in your day-to-day morning routine. It isn’t a good idea to devote all of that potential to your correspondence. Instead, it makes sense to channel your energy into more productive tasks. What follows are ideas for four things that you should consider completing before you go anywhere near your email each morning.

1. Schedule Your Most Important Responsibilities

Your responsibilities for the day aren’t all equally important. However, they may appear that way when they all find a place on your to-do list. When making routine appointments online is an item on your list just as much as setting down the final details of a marketing campaign, all of a sudden, the two appear equally important. You get to take as much credit for doing something simple and routine as you do for doing the critical, creative stuff. You don’t want to set aside checking your email only to make time for doing something else that’s routine.

Instead, it makes sense to create two to-do lists — one for the most meaningful work and another for the routine tasks you will get to once you’ve finished. Creative people like composers and authors tend to shut out the world without wasting time on the unimportant stuff, focusing only on what they need to do. Your priorities are no different. Do everything you can to funnel your time and energy toward the most important things in life and work.

2. Go After The Most Challenging Tasks First

You can set a tone of efficiency and effectiveness for your day when you prioritize the most challenging task on your list of important things to do. While your brain will want to jump around and do the easy stuff first, attention spans are usually in short supply. You want to direct your attention toward the most important stuff first.

3. Catch Up On Your Journaling

When you sleep through the night, your brain is hard at work, arranging your thoughts and memories from the previous day to organize your ideas. You likely awake feeling ready to welcome the new day’s experiences; this is the right time to record your thoughts, beliefs and ideas in your daily journal. A well-rounded journal can heighten your sense of self-awareness and make you feel more strongly about the ideals that you truly stand for.

4. Pick The Mindset You Will Carry Through The Day

When it’s time for a performer to get up on stage, they get into character and don’t let distractions take their focus away from who they will be. Before you get around to responding to your emails, it’s critical to first get in character for the way you will face the day. It can help to think about the commitment and disposition you will bring to your day and commit to it. This way, when unexpected things happen, you won’t forget who you want to be and how you need to be.

Key Takeaways To Consider Before Checking Your Email

It’s important to remember that responding to your email isn’t your professional calling. You don’t want to allow your correspondence to become your whole life, which is likely to happen if you start it first thing in the morning. Try doing the items on this list first before you read a single email, and you’ll probably find before long that it helps you take your life and business in the right direction.

For me, it did. And now, I am so much more productive and better at prioritizing my tasks.

