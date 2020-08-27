‘Dota 2’ Update 7.27d Patch Notes Reveal Underlord And Venomancer Nerfs

A significant Dota patch changes a lot. Credit: Valve

Valve has released the 7.27d update for Dota 2, and the patch notes reveal some big nerfs to the strongest heroes such as Underlord and Venomancer.

The patch notes for Dota 2 update 7.27d kick off with a handful of item changes, including a nerf to Drums of Endurance that reduces all stats from +6 to +4, and cost changes to Heaven’s Halberd and Soul Ring.

After those item changes the patch notes get into the real meat of the update, which is the hero changes. Not all heroes have seen changes, but some of the most played and least played heroes have been buffed or nerfed to make them more balanced.

The biggest two losers in patch 7.27d are Underlord and Venomancer, two heroes that have been played a lot in the pro scene in recent weeks. Underlord has had his Firestorm cast range reduced, Pit of Malice cooldown increased and Atrophy Aura creep bonus reduced at lower levels.

Venomancer’s Plague Wards have seen an increase to mana cost and an increase in the bounty awarded for killing them, making them riskier to use, and Poison Sting’s damage and slow has been reduced.

Other heroes to have received a significant nerf in the patch include Spectre, Doom, Faceless Void and Phoenix, all heroes that have been played frequently in pro matches over the past few weeks. These nerfs will most likely see them fall out of the pro meta, or at least see them used less frequently.

But it isn’t all doom and gloom, as some heroes have seen a buff in the patch. While none of the buffs are as significant as the big nerfs, some are still quite notable. Some of the heroes on the list of buffed heroes include Bloodseeker, Chaos Knight, Dragon Knight, Leshrac and Medusa.

The full patch notes give a rundown of all of the changes, and while some may seem insignificant they could totally change the meta, and bring a hero rarely seen currently into the meta.

While the patch is not a major overhaul to the entire game, it is still a significant update that will no doubt change which heroes are used in the pro scene. With the WePlay! Omega League currently going on we will get to see how these changes impact the pro meta pretty much instantly, although it might take a few days for the pros to figure out which are the strongest heroes in the new meta.

