Doug Flutie Maximum Football 2020 Trailer: Madden Alternative Still Forces Users To Compromise

September 18, 2020
Doug Flutie Maximum Football 2020 is set up to be the best alternative to Madden 21 on the virtual gridiron, and there is no question it appears it will lap EA’s product in the area of customization, and franchise mode.

Those are two huge areas of importance.

However, it’s easy to see from the trailer that was released on Thursday, that DFMF 2020 still requires fans to grin and bear inferior graphics and animations.

Take a look at the trailer:

Many football fans–including myself–desperately want this title to be great. We’re all looking for the underdog franchise that gives consumers a realistic option when it comes to a gridiron game. While some bit of a visual dropoff is permissible, this level of visuals–especially less than 60 days before our minds are blown with next-gen graphics–will likely be too much for me.

I will buy DFMF 2020 (I believe it is set to retail at a lower cost than a AAA title) and give it a once and twice over before I make a final determination. Still, I can’t help but wonder how I’ll get past my current sticking point. If this is what shows up in the trailer (which suggests it’s the highlight of the visual package) conventional logic says this aspect of the game will have even rougher points once you start to play it and dig deeper.

Check back to get my final take on the game after it is released on September 25. I will explore what promises to be a nearly unrivaled customization suite, franchise/dynasty options, and visuals that I hope I can stomach.

