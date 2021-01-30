Dream Planning – How This Intrepid Entrepreneur Turned Her Fantasy Into A Honduran Dive Shop

Natalie & Shannon Shuman, Owners of Sun Divers in Roatán Island, Honduras Courtesy, Sun Divers

We’ve all had a variant of the same dream, usually after a difficult day at work. “I should ditch my current reality, move to a tropical locale and open a ______.” The blank is often filled in with things like, “a resort,” “a restaurant” or even… “a dive shop in Honduras.”

Most people use such daydreams to help them through temporal, difficult times. In a few rare instances, a handful of intrepid entrepreneurs act upon their seemingly whimsical dreams and make the leap into a world that most consider a fantasy.

From Dream To Reality

John Greathouse: Natalie – thanks for taking the time to connect. Your story is inspirational on several levels, as many people have audacious dreams, but they often never pursue them.

In your case, you were working at Apeel, a thriving venture that recently achieved a billion-dollar valuation and is having a real impact on the world’s hunger crises.

What drove you to leave the corporate world, follow your dreams and take over the Sun Divers dive shop on the Honduran island Roatán?

Natalie Shuman: We didn’t anticipate that what we’re doing would resonate with folks, but we’ve heard it enough to realize that so many people are struggling with how to live their most authentic lives. If we help even one person pursue their definition of happiness, it will be a wildly rewarding part of the journey.

Leaving Apeel was bittersweet. I was proud to be a part of their mission, I had just been honored as a Top 25 industry leader and I was making gains toward a long-time goal of running a global shopper marketing team. On the outside, I had it all, but the inside that was a different story.

Years of being a road warrior and working in hyper-growth mode were taking an immense toll emotionally, mentally and eventually physically.

At the same time, Shannon (Natalie’s husband) and I had talked obsessively since our first days dating about running an eco-dive center where we could use our professional skills to surround ourselves with what made our hearts happiest: the diving community, marine conservation and the Latin Caribbean culture, that’s part of my heritage and that we had been so fortunate to explore during our personal travels.

After months of watching the pandemic take livelihoods and lives, we decided to stop talking and start doing. We were not only fortunate to just have the headspace to dream in a time like this, but the good health and resources to act upon it. It felt like a dishonor to not act upon the opportunity given to us, so from that moment we were intentional about our dream and the strategy to make it happen.

Greathouse: When we first spoke, you mentioned that early in your career, you read a book that advised you to establish “big dreams,” and to make career decisions that would directly and indirectly help you achieve these dreams.

What were some of the career moves you made, with an explicit eye on improving your ability to pursue your ultimate goals?

Shuman: Anyone who’s been on my team or had a conversation with me about leadership, knows that I’m obsessed with Radical Candor by Kim Scott. From the book, I borrowed the idea of having, “career conversations” with my team. This starts with your team outlining a few dreams, listing the skills required to do them and then providing opportunities for your team to enhance those skills. But the key is including what the books calls a “CAD” or “crazy ass dream.”

Shuman: I couldn’t have career conversations with others without taking my own advice. I leapt at any opportunity to take on a project, role or even just sit in on a meeting related to team building, branding, digital and social media marketing and customer experience. I knew that regardless of which dream I chose, that experience would serve me well.

Greathouse: That’s good advice for all, whether you have a CAD, or not.

You obviously had a number of beautiful locations to choose from. What were the deciding factors when it came to selecting Roatán island?

How much on-the-ground reconnaissance were you able to do before you made your final decision?

Shuman: We had a short list of four destinations along the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System – which boasts not only our favorite, but many bucket list dive locations.

For years, we made it a point to mix dive vacations with site visits and market exploration. We mapped out our search criteria which included tourism growth trends, competition, marine biodiversity and health, conservation and the deal breaker: “Would we want to live there?”. We didn’t have the luxury of a strategy department behind us, so we had to use a lot of free, third-party research and just talk to industry professionals and locals.

Roatan is a trending travel destination with an international airport (RTB), cruise ports, a solid Healthy Reef Report card and groundswell of conservation efforts. At the same time, you won’t find any big chain resorts and a large portion of the island remains uninhabited, making it a great place to live and visit if you have an adventurous spirit and seek connection to nature.

We were able to travel to all four of our target locations and assess a few dive operations in person. We knew that Roatan checked the boxes, but because of busy schedules and COVID travel restrictions – we actually only saw Sun Divers specifically through video chat.

Greathouse: Wow, good for you for not letting the COVID lockdown hold you back. It would have been easy to use it as an excuse to put your dream on hold.

Were there any specific fears that you, or your husband had to overcome? If so, what process did you go through to push through your doubts?

Shuman: If you don’t fear making a leap like this, then you’re crazy, not brave. The fears we felt – and still feel from time to time – boil down to failure. When it comes to not sweating the small things, I call on an acronym a colleague taught me: F.A.I.L. equals, “First Attempt In Learning.”

The deeper fears? I try to reframe my internal dialogue by talking to myself like I would a friend. Reminding myself of everything I’ve been able to accomplish to this point provides a more rational defense to anything that negative self-talk might be saying. It’s all part of the process.

Greathouse: I love the F.A.I.L. acronym, it’s not failing, if you’re learning.

What is the demographic of your typical guest and what is a typical itinerary a first-time visitor could expect?

Shuman: We don’t have a specific demographic, but rather personalize the dive experience to the individual guest or group, taking special care to pair like-minded and similarly skilled divers with one another and keeping groups small for a more intimate dive experience.

A typical day consists of one or two tank dive trips. We also offer night dives, private charters and curated day trips that pair some of the Bay Islands’ best dive sites with their vibrant culture and cuisine. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that our center is literally on the beach and next to Roatan’s most iconic sunset bar. Apres-diving anyone?

Greathouse: Sign me up… I haven’t been diving in several years, but that sounds like a blast. What’s the best way for folks to connect with you to learn more?

Shuman: I’ll be using those marketing skills to update our website soon, but details can be found on sundiversroatan.com or messaging me directly at diving@sundiversroatan.com.

Greathouse: Do you have any parting words of advice for others who might be contemplating making a similarly dramatic life-change and pursue their boldest dreams?

Shuman: Someone once told me, “Hope isn’t a strategy.” So, while it doesn’t sound very romantic, you can’t just dream, you have to (also) plan. So many of us are great at developing annual plans, KPIs, strategies for someone else’s vision. But when it comes to our personal lives, we leave so much to chance and circumstance.

I’m a goal setter and getter, so applying many of those same business processes to my life worked well for me. Just ask my husband, who was getting weekend calendar invites for “Dream Planning.”

