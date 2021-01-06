When a client hands over a significant amount of money to work with you, you can actually expect to have more fun coaching with them, feel less drained engaging with them and be virtually guaranteed that they’ll never skip out on a session.

Even so, entrepreneurs can be terrified of raising their prices whether it’s due to imposter syndrome, not knowing what a fair price would be, or fear of losing clients. Emily Williams, a success coach, author and founder of I Heart My Life, a seven-figure business that helps female entrepreneurs across the globe hit their financial goals, knows exactly how to help you overcome those hurdles. Here are the four things you need to master in order to confidently sell a six figure package.

Dreaming Of Selling A Six Figure Package? Here’s How To Do It | Stephanie Burns Wendy Yalom

1. Become Your Customer

“As you’re creating your offer (especially one at this level) remember to put yourself in your customer’s shoes. Imagine what you’d be willing to pay $100k—or more—for and then design your package around that. If you’re still feeling unclear or uncertain, do some market research. Pick one of your favorite clients and ask them what would need to be in this package for them to say yes,” suggests Williams.

“Remember, a six-figure package is less about getting information and more about your client feeling fully supported and knowing that they can have real-time access to you as questions arise. They want you at their fingertips and desire a tailored experience so that they can get quicker results.”

MORE FOR YOU

MORE FROM FORBES21 Podcasts To Listen To In 2021

2. Maintain Your Connections

“High-ticket packages are normally sold to people who already have a strong bond with you and a high level of trust. So when you’re creating your own six-figure package, consider starting off by making offers to your previous clients. One of the six-figure packages I sold this year was bought by someone who worked with me one-on-one four years ago. They had such a great experience, they came back for more. Referrals can also lead to great results,” says Williams.

“Maintaining connections is imperative to selling high ticket packages now and in the future. If you’re newer in business and don’t yet have long-term clients or referrals, remember that selling your high ticket package can be right around the corner. Focus on giving your current clients the best experience possible so when they’re ready, they’ll come to you first. While you’re at it, I recommend having an ascension model for your offers so you’re not jumping from a $100 package to a $100,000 package. Creating a series of offers that increase in price will support your clients in climbing up the price ladder with you and speed up building a know, like and trust factor with you.”

3. Bolster Your Confidence

“It’s important to sell to yourself before you sell to others. You have to feel confident in what you’re selling. Once again, ask yourself if you would buy this package. If not, go back to the drawing board and add or take away features until it feels like a no-brainer,” notes Williams.

“If you still need a confidence boost, surround yourself with people who are selling at this level. For example, I joined a mastermind group where people were further along than me in their businesses and were selling million-dollar packages! That inspires me to go to the next level in my mindset and offer creation. After all, when you see other people doing something, it makes it much more normal and it starts to feel possible for you too.”

4. Pace Your Progress

“I didn’t start out by selling six figure packages. I went from $1,500 to $3,000 and kept growing. The key is to keep building and to raise your prices regularly. As your confidence, level of knowledge and demand increases, raise your prices and transform your mindset so that you are confident and capable of selling at that level. Remember that there are clients out there who need what it is that you have to offer who will be willing to pay the price regardless of whether it’s $1,000 or $100,000,” explains Williams.

Source