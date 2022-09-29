4 e-commerce marketing options you need to be using (& why you should use an agency to help)

E-commerce businesses have never had more options when it comes to marketing their products and services. From social media to email marketing to search engine optimisation, the list of channels and tactics available can seem endless. And while it’s true that you could spend all day, every day marketing your e-commerce business, there’s only so much one person can do. That’s where agencies come in.

An experienced e-commerce marketing agency can help you navigate the ever-changing landscape of marketing channels and tactics, and develop a tailored plan for your business. Not only that, but an agency can also help you implement and measure, ensuring that your marketing efforts are as effective as possible.

Still not convinced that you need an e-commerce marketing agency? Here are four e-commerce marketing options you need to be using, and how an agency can help skyrocket your output and results:

Search engine optimisation (SEO)

If you want your e-commerce business to be successful, you need to make sure customers can find your website when they’re searching online. That’s where SEO comes in. SEO is the practice of optimizing your website for Google’s search algorithm, with the goal of earning higher rankings on search results pages.

While there are a number of factors that go into SEO, some of the most important include keyword research, on-page optimization, link building, and content marketing. An experienced SEO agency will know how to optimize your website for Google so you can start generating more traffic—and sales—from organic search.

Google Shopping Ads

Google Shopping Ads are a type of paid advertising that allows e-commerce businesses to showcase their products in Google search results. When someone searches for a product or service that you sell, your ad will appear alongside the organic search results, giving you the opportunity to get in front of potential customers at the exact moment they’re looking to buy.

Google Shopping Ads are highly effective because they allow customers to see what you have to offer without even having to click through to your website. And since they only appear when people are already interested in what you’re selling, they tend to be quite efficient at generating sales and ROI.

Social Media Advertising

Social media advertising is another effective way to reach potential customers online. With over 4.7 billion active users worldwide, platforms like Facebook offer a massive audience for businesses of all sizes—including e-commerce businesses.

What makes social media advertising so effective is its targeting capabilities. With Facebook Ads alone, businesses can target people based on interests, demographics, behaviours, and even previous purchase history. This ensures that your ads are being seen by people who are most likely interested in what you’re selling.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is one of the oldest—and most effective—marketing channels available today. When done correctly, email marketing can be a potent tool for driving traffic and sales for e-commerce businesses.

The key with email marketing is segmentation; businesses need to segment their email lists so they can send targeted messages that appeal directly to the needs and interests of their subscribers. For example, if someone has shown interest in a particular product but hasn’t made a purchase yet, you could send them an email with a coupon code or free shipping offer in an attempt to convert them into a paying customer.

The bottom line

If you’re not using these e-commerce marketing methods, it’s time to get on board. Not only are they essential for your business growth, but agencies can help you use them effectively for maximum impact. Ready to start reaping the rewards of e-commerce? If you’re not using an agency to help with your e-commerce marketing efforts, now is the time to start.