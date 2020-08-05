EA UFC 4: 50 Things You Should Know Before You Buy The Game

EA UFC 4

Credit: EA

EA UFC 4’s release is right around the corner. Several gameplay videos have made their way to YouTube.

Let’s take a look at all of the pertinent information around the upcoming release.

Release Date

EA UFC 4 arrives on August 14 for everyone. However, subscribers to EA Access can play the full game early on August 8.

Cover Athletes

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal are the cover athletes for this year’s game.

Recommended For You

Platforms

EA UFC 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One initially. There won’t be new versions for the next-gen systems (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X) however, the current-gen versions are expected to be forward compatible.

Pre-Order Bonuses

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury celebrates after knocking down Deontay Wilder during … [+] their Heavyweight bout for Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fans who pre-order the game will get access to boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Also, early-opt-in customers will have the new environments (The Kumite and Backyard) unlocked. More details on all four pre-order bonuses below.

EA UFC 4 Beta Impressions

EA UFC 3 is one of my favorite sports games. It is still in heavy rotation for me on the Xbox One, so I’m familiar with the overall feel. EA UFC 4 beta had a lot of the elements that draw me into the gameplay, but there were some things missing that somehow dulled my lasting impression. I remain confident in this development team because they have earned that respect with what they did over time with EA UFC 3, but it will be great to see some strides taken from the beta to the final version.

New Lighting

One of the main things I noticed in the beta, and in some of the YouTube videos that are floating around is the new lighting. It appears the crowd is darker, and there is more of a focus on the fighters. I believe this is also something that was mentioned during an in-depth preview of the game’s features that took place in late June.

Fighter Models

One of the few criticisms I have for EA UFC 3 is in the proportions of some of the fighters. Zabit Magomedsharipov, Israel Adesanya and a few others appear as though you’ve activated Big Head mode because their cranium doesn’t appear to match their bodies. This appears to have been remedied in EA UFC 4, but my early take is that we’re still seeing some less-than-accurate renders. It’s possible this could be because EA wasn’t able to scan some fighters due to COVID-19 restrictions. In any case, it might hurt immersion if this is as expected.

Large Roster

While we haven’t yet seen the full roster of fighters included, we do know there are more than 220 fighters. This gives EA UFC 4 one of–if not the–largest rosters in any sports fighting game in history.

Tyson Fury

While the WBC Heavyweight Champion is a pre-order bonus, his character is also unlockable to everyone else. Completing Career mode will give you access to Fury.

Anthony Joshua

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 07: Anthony Joshua poses for a photo with the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO … [+] World Heavyweight Title belts after the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Matchroom Boxing ‘Clash on the Dunes’ show at the Diriyah Season on December 07, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The same applies for the WBA, WBO, and IBF Heavyweight Champ. Joshua is also available through pre-order and career mode completion.

New 3D UI Animated Fighters

It might seem like a small thing, but the new 3D User Interface is pretty solid. Full 3-D models appear on the screen during the fighter select. As mentioned in the pre-release media stream, this is especially appreciated when it comes to created fighters. More on that below.

Ratings

EA UFC 4 has a new ratings system. It’s a simple 5-Star format and we’ve been getting a glimpse of it through a rather elongated ratings reveal process.

It seems simplistic, but the big number appears to be comprised from several smaller attribute categories. That includes differentiating between right and left hand power, as well as kicking power.

Ratings Updates

In EA UFC 4, fighter attributes will be upgraded according to how they perform in real life. After pay-per-view events, former two-time UFC Champion Daniel Cormier will work with EA as an advisor on how high-performing fighters’ ratings should be adjusted. They will also have new moves added to their arsenal if they show off new skills in the real-life Octagon.

Daniel Cormier Replaces Joe Rogan

In addition to his role as a Ratings Adjuster, Cormier also replaces Joe Rogan as the commentary partner for Jon Anik in the game. Cormier and Anik were able to record lines together so there will be more conversation than was present in the past with Rogan recording his audio in a different place and time than his partner.

High-Impact Moments

In an effort to augment presentation within a fight, EA added high-impact moments. The screen will change colors and there are some different audio effects to signal major events in a fight such as stuns, wobbles, knockdowns, injured limbs, etc.

Slow-Motion Replays

Another small-to-moderate complaint I had with EA UFC 3 is the boring post-fight replays. They never seem to capture the drama and savagery of the moment. I also hated not having access to a controllable replay suite similar to what is present in other sports titles. EA UFC 4 does have better post-fight replays with dramatic closeups, etc, but still no suite that will allow me to control the second look at a finish.

New Tap and Hold System with Dynamic Striking

The gameplay components have seen several changes. One of the biggest is the addition of a tap-and-hold system. Essentially, tapping the face buttons will trigger quicker, lighter attacks while holding the buttons unleash the slower, but more brutal strikes.

More Fluid Transitioning from Striking to Clinches

The term locomotion was used regularly during the preview stream. The movement of the fighters as they transitioned in and out of striking sequences to clinches was a major topic.

RealPlayer Motion Technology in Clinch

The clinch game in EA UFC 4 is designed to function as an extension of the stand-up game rather than an extension of the ground game. That’s an appropriate adjustment, and with it, comes far more movement in this situation.

RealPlayer Motion Technology in Takedowns

The takedown mini-game has more levels in this year’s game. In EA UFC 3, you had one chance to stop a takedown. In EA UFC 4, there are multiple steps to the process that allow for chaining other attacks, as well as escapes and counters.

Overhauled Ground and Pound

The ground-and-pound game has gotten deeper as well. The camera is now overhead, and there are a more varied way to throw strikes, block and dodge.

New Submission Systems

There is a new submission system. Thankfully, the system from EA UFC 3 is still in the game. When I first heard about the meter-chasing concept that’s in the WWE 2K games, I was excited. However, after using it in the beta, I’m convinced the previous iteration was a better system. There’s more of a skill gap, and it’s far more rewarding when you’re able to complete a submission.

Backyard Fighting

Inspired by Kimbo Slice and Masvidal, EA UFC 4 features a Backyard mode. It’s all stand-up fighting with the outdoor look, sound effects and more. This might be one of the most popular ways to play the game after all is said and done.

Kumite

On the same novel theme concept, the Kumite arena is an ode to old-school martial arts films and there is a little bit of a Mortal Kombat similarities as well. It’s a strong interpretation.

UFC Apex Arena

There isn’t a special mode that uses the UFC Apex arena, but it is a selectable venue in all modes. It also plays a part in the career mode.

Action Avenue

There’s a new outside arena called Action Avenue. It’s designed to emulate some of the venues independent organizations use. It’s a nice addition to the venue selection.

Stand and Bang

This mode became a fan favorite in EA UFC 3, and it makes its way back in the upcoming version.

KO Mode

Likewise, KO Mode is back and I believe it is an online mode as well.

Custom Fight Now (Sliders)

If you’re interested in trying to get the most realistic experience, you can alter stamina, fight damage and other areas of the game in Custom Fight Now.

Combined Weight Divisions

EA has opened up the ability to have open-weight fights at launch. The video above demonstrates one of the lopsided matchups you can set up.

Blitz Battles

There are several online modes and the Blitz Battles might be the most exciting new feature. There will be 64-player online tournaments with varying rule sets that range from MMA rules, Stand and Bang, KO Mode, boxing only, and more. The objective is to deliver quick bouts and rapid re-entry into another competition.

It feels like EA UFC’s version of Superstar KO.

Create-An-Event

This is an underrated feature, but the ability to create your own event (PPV) is still in for couch play.

No Fight Island

Fight Island was announced and reveal too late to make it into EA UFC 4, per the game’s executive producer Brian Hayes. However, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be added as a part of forthcoming DLC.

Create-A-Fighter Archetypes

There are several fighter archetypes with a variety of pros and cons. Bayliun breaks each of them down in the video below.

Create-A-Fighter Hair Styles

The Create-A-Fighter suite has been expanded in a major way. EA is offering a solid set of options that are both realistic and over-the-top in styles and color. It’s great to see that the game isn’t taking itself too seriously in this respect.

Tattoos

As it was in the last version of the game, you can still construct a number of different tattoos. However, there are more options available this time around.

CAF Vanity Items

Over-the-top doesn’t begin to describe the options available when it comes to masks, headress, shorts, tights and more. Take a look at the video below from MMA Game. It shows most of the CAF options.

Online World Championships

In this year’s versions, you can use both CAFs and licensed fighters. All CAFs will be available in all weight divisions. The matchmaking is skill-based, and OWC will feature a relegation system with online leaderboards.

The championship belts have taken a leap. When you win a belt, you’ll add a gem to it with each successful defense. Also, rather than selecting the weight classes you want to compete in, the OWC will function with rotating divisions. One day, all of the fights will be light heavy heavyweight, another day, it will be women’s bantamweight, etc. I’m not sure people will love this idea, but we’ll see.

Online Leaderboards

In addition to the OWC leaderboards, the traditional online head-to-head setup also has a leaderboard. EA says they didn’t want those matches to go without any sort of measuring stick. This was a good idea.

In-Game Messaging

Audio is not available in game chat by default. EA is attempting to curb toxicity in their games (another good idea), and in an attempt to meet gamers in the middle, they are offering quick pre-determined messages for users to send between rounds.

The messages are things like: “good round,” “whew, that was a close one,” and other pretty tame examples of trash talk and chatter. Many will find this lame, and admittedly, some of it is corny. However, it’s much better than being called everything except a child of God during an online match.

Career Mode Coach

The career mode has seen a massive overhaul. This was the weakest part of EA UFC 3, and it appears the developers have shown a great deal of attention to this concept. One of the biggest additions is Coach Davis.

He’s a fictional guy, but a real actor was scanned and provided the voice for the character. It’s not going to be a huge deal overall, but his presence does add some needed humanity and personality to the career mode journey.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

DWTNCS replaced the Ultimate Fighter in real life, and it hasn’t become an excellent launch pad for up-and-coming UFC talent. The show has a presence in the career mode as you can move through the program to earn a spot on the roster.

Rivalries

There are some RPG elements in EA UFC 4’s career mode. You can establish rivalries with fighters, intensifying the heat between you and the opponent through social media trash talk, and more. Again, this element adds some spice to the career mode.

Friendships

On the flip side, friendships are a part of the career mode experience too. You can befriend a fellow fighter who can then train with you to teach you new techniques, and you can level up other areas of your game.

However, if you go too hard on them in sparring, you can knock them out and create gym drama, which can lead to a feud. Yeah, I hope that is as cool as it sounds.

Fighter Evolution

The auxiliary portions of the career mode (rivalries, friendships, Coach Davis, etc) are all great, but if the game doesn’t have a solid way for you to level up and build your fighter, the experience will still be a little hollow.

Based on the detailed breakdown in Baylium’s video below, it seems this process could be fun and layered.

Interactive Social Media System

I mentioned the ability to create heat with fighters through the in-game social media system. There’s also a way to boost your popularity, and raise the interest level in your upcoming fights. This was present in EA UFC 3, but it looks as though the presentation has seen a bit of an upgrade.

Accept or Deny Fight Offers

In EA UFC 4, you’re able to accept or decline fights that are offered to you. There are consequences to declining fights, but there are also some dangers in taking fights on short notice.

Injuries

In career mode, your fighter can suffer injuries that hamper them leading up to a fight. These injuries are usually incurred during training camps, and it will affect the damage you’re able to take on the injured area of the body.

Different Career Treks

Every career in EA UFC 4 is designed to be different. Based on the choices you make, there will be different results, and your career should end differently based on those decisions and your accomplishments.

Connected Fighter Profile

Everything you do in EA UFC 4 affects your Connected Fighter Profile. Every mode earns you XP that can be used to level up your created fighter. Essentially, EA wants to reward the user for playing the game in any capacity.

Be on the lookout for my full review close to the release on EA Access.

Source