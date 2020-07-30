EA UFC 4 Career Mode Trailer Shows Off Surprising Depth

EA UFC 4

Credit: EA

The career mode in the EA UFC series hasn’t always been the highlight of the franchise. After shining in almost every other area in EA UFC 3, the upcoming release seems intent on improving this aspect of the game.

EA released the trailer for the career mode in EA UFC 4 on Thursday. Take a look:

Here are some of the top takeaways.

Coach Davis

EA UFC 4

Credit: EA

The fighter-coach relationship getsa major boost. Coach Davis has a real voice, and is an actual actor who has been scanned for the game. This adds a nice human concept to the career-mode journey.

Evolving Skills

EA UFC 4

Credit: EA

Every career mode has to have some level of skills development. EA UFC 4 will allow you to upgrade skills and traits for a variety of fighting styles. When you mix that in with what figures to be a pretty wide variety of cosmetic customization options, users should have a lot to alter to create a unique warrior.

Relationship System

EA UFC 4

Credit: EA

Managing relationships, partners and potential opponents is always a tough aspect to master. I’m not sure how well this will come off in the game. However, I like having the option of branding myself as a villain or some other kind of presence.

Varying Career Treks

EA UFC 4

Credit: EA

EA UFC 4 is supposed to have multiple endings with unscripted events. This sounds fantastic, including having the option to chase titles in multiple divisions, take short-notice fights that might lead to injury and a shortened career.

It has some RPG elements, which is great, but again it’s all about execution. Hopefully, we’ll see this come off as strongly as it looks in the trailer.

EA UFC 4 releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 14.

