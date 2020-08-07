EA UFC 4 Complete Roster: Who’s In And Out?

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 10: UFC president Dana White interacts with media after the … [+]
Zuffa LLC
EA UFC 4 hits EA Access on Friday, and the full game will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 14.
However, several influencers and YouTubers have had the full game for at least a week. They have posted several videos online, and one of particular note comes from The 101.
In the video below, he shows off the entire roster. Take a look at the video, and there is also a bit of a breakdown of the roster from a numbers standpoint.
Below that, I have listed every fighter in every weight class.
A number of fighters have been removed since EA UFC 3’s last update. I went through every fighter on both rosters and it appears a whopping 58 fighters have been removed since EA UFC 3.
Recommended For You
That section is at the very bottom of this article. As you’ll see, most of the names aren’t necessarily needle-movers, but 58 is still a big number when you’re talking about losing depth on a fighting game’s roster.
There are 20 new fighters added across multiple divisions including Women’s Strawweight, Men’s Bantamweight and Men’s Featherweight Champions Weili Zhang, Petr Yan, and Alexander Volkanovski. All of the newcomers to the roster are listed in bold print and grouped with the appropriate division(s).
Several fighters are available in multiple divisions. In total, there are 232 unique fighters, so there is a lot to choose from in most divisions. One last note of interest: there is no Women’s Featherweight division. However, the Women’s Flyweight Division has been added.
Here is the full list including a look at the 58 fighters who have been removed.
Women’s Strawweight
Maryna Moroz
Rosa Namajunas
Jessica Penne
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Jessica Andrade
Joanne Calderwood
Cynthia Calvillo
Claudia Gadelha
Carla Esparza
Mackenzie Dern
Alexa Grasso
Angela Hill
Felice Herrig
Randa Markos
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Paige VanZant
Tecia Torres
Tatiana Suarez
Michelle Waterson
Weili Zhang
Women’s Flyweight
Joanne Calderwood
Cynthia Calvillo
Katlyn Chookagian
Jessica Eye
Ashlee Evans-Smith
Alexis Davis
Alexa Grasso
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Maryna Moroz
Valentina Shevchenko
Lauren Murphy
Women’s Bantamweight
Bethe Correia
Cris Cyborg
Alexis Davis
Germaine de Randamie
Ashlee Evans-Smith
Jessica Eye
Holly Holm
Aspen Ladd
Sara McMann
Raquel Pennington
Amanda Nunes
Lauren Murphy
Julianna Pena
Marion Reneau
Ronda Rousey
Ketlen Viera
Miesha Tate
Valentina Shevchenko
Men’s Flyweight
Joseph Benavidez
Ray Borg
Henry Cejudo
TJ Dillashaw
Demetrious Johnson
Tim Elliott
John Dodson
Deiveson Figureido
Jussier Formiga
Brandon Moreno
Louis Smolka
Alexandre Pantoja
Men’s Bantamweight
Jose Aldo
Iuri Alcantara
Thomas Almeida
Ray Borg
Renan Barao
Raphal Assuncao
Henry Cejudo
Dominick Cruz
TJ Dillashaw
John Dodson
Tim Elliott
Urijah Faber
Cody Garbrandt
Bruce Lee
Johnny Eduardo
Sean O’Malley
Marlon Moraes
John Lineker
Jimmie Rivera
Frankie Saenz
Cory Sandhagen
Eddie Wineland
Aljamain Sterling
Louis Smolka
Song Yadong
Petr Yan
Men’s Featherweight
Jose Aldo
Arnold Allen
Makwan Amirkhani
Mirsad Bektic
Edson Barboza
Raphael Assuncao
Alex Caceres
DooHo Choi
Frankie Edgar
Darren Elkins
Josh Emmett
Urijah Faber
Clay Guida
Max Holloway
Dan Hooker
Ricardo Lamas
Chan Sung Jung
Michael Johnson
Bruce Lee
Zabit Magomedsharipov
Conor McGregor
Brian Ortega
Charles Oliveira
Renato Moicano
Anthony Pettis
Dustin Poirier
Yair Rodriguez
Jeremy Stephens
Diego Sanchez
Charles Rosa
Cub Swanson
Alexander Volkanovski
Lightweight
Eddie Alvarez
Edson Barboza
Gilbert Burns
Donald Cerrone
Michael Chiesa
Beneil Dariush
Marc Diakiese
Nate Diaz
Rafael dos Anjos
Frankie Edgar
Evan Dunham
Joe Duffy
Josh Emmett
Paul Felder
Tony Ferguson
Clay Guida
Bobby Green
Justin Gaethje
Alexander Hernandez
Max Holloway
Dan Hooker
Rustam Khabilov
Michael Johnson
Al Iaquinta
Joe Lauzon
Bruce Lee
Kevin Lee
Jake Matthews
Jorge Masvidal
Nik Lentz
Conor McGregor
Yancy Medeiros
Jim Miller
Alex Oliveira
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Renato Moicano
Charles Oliveira
BJ Penn
Anthony Pettis
Dustin Poirier
Diego Sanchez
Leonardo Santos
Jeremy Stephens
James Vick
Alexander Volkanovski
Welterweight
Omari Ahkmedov
Ben Askren
Tom Breese
Matt Brown
Gilbert Burns
Donald Cerrone
Michael Chiesa
Carlos Condit
Colby Covington
Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz
Rafael dos Anjos
Leon Edwards
Paul Felder
Tony Ferguson
Mickey Gall
Kelvin Gastelum
Royce Gracie
Johny Hendricks
Matt Hughes
Alan Jouban
Robbie Lawler
Bruce Lee
Kevin Lee
Neil Magny
Demian Maia
Jorge Masvidal
Tim Means
Conor McGregor
Jake Matthews
Yancy Medeiros
Gunnar Nelson
Alex Oliveira
Anthony Pettis
Mike Perry
BJ Penn
Santiago Ponzinibbio
CM Punk
Diego Sanchez
Stephen Thompson
Georges St-Pierre
Erick Silva
Darren Till
James Vick
Kamaru Usman
Dana White
Tyron Woodley
Middleweight
Israel Adesanya
Sam Alvey
Vitor Belfort
Michael Bisping
Tom Breese
Derek Brunson
Bruce Buffer
Jared Cannonier
Paulo Costa
Nick Diaz
Kelvin Gastelum
Royce Gracie
Uriah Hall
Dan Henderson
Jack Hermansson
Lyoto Machida
Robbie Lawler
Krzysztof Jotko
Demian Maia
Luke Rockhold
Yoel Romero
Anderson Silva
Edmen Shahbazyan
Thiago Santos
Wanderlei Silva
Anthony Smith
Chael Sonnen
Jacare Souza
Brad Tavares
Georges St-Pierre
Darren Till
Chris Weidman
Dana White
Robert Whittaker
Light Heavyweight
Sam Alvey
Corey Anderson
Vitor Belfort
Jan Blachowicz
Misha Cirkunov
Jared Cannonier
Daniel Cormier
Rashad Evans
Forrest Griffin
Alexander Gustafsson
Dan Henderson
Rampage Jackson
Anthony Johnson
Jon Jones
Nikita Krylov
Lyoto Machida
Chuck Liddell
Ilir Latifi
Jimi Manuwa
Minotouro Nogueira
Volkan Oezdemir
Luke Rockhold
Dominick Reyes
Tito Ortiz
Shogun Rua
Ovince Saint Preux
Gokhan Saki
Wanderlei Silva
Anderson Silva
Thiago Santos
Anthony Smith
Jacare Souza
Glover Teixeira
Chris Weidman
Johnny Walker
Gian Villante
Dana White
Heavyweight
Andrei Arlovski
Curtis Blaydes
Marc Coleman
Daniel Cormier
Junior dos Santos
Todd Duffee
Tyson Fury
Walt Harris
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Joshua
Ilir Latifi
Derrick Lewis
Stipe Miocic
Francis Ngannou
Minotauro Nogueira
Ben Rothwell
Alistair Overeem
Aleksei Oleinik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Dan Severn
Kimbo Slice
Stefan Struve
Tai Tuivasa
Cain Velasquez
Alexander Volkov
Fabricio Werdum
Dana White
Out
- Thiago Alves
- Jake Ellenberger
- Dong Hyun Kim
- Pascal Krauss
- Ryan LaFlare
- Hyun Gyu Lim
- Hector Lombard
- Jordan Mein
- Mike Pyle
- Tarec Saffiedine
- Ben Saunders
- Matt Serra
- Tim Boetsch
- David Branch
- CB Dollaway
- Cezar Ferreira
- Daniel Kelly
- Thales Leites
- Elias Theodorou
- Patrick Cummins
- Andre Bishop
- Travis Browne
- Mirko Cro Cop
- Isaac Frost
- Mark Hunt
- Tim Johnson
- Ruslan Magomedov
- Juliana Lima
- Bec Rawlings
- Jessica Aguilar
- Alexandra Albu
- Alex Chambers
- Kailin Curran
- Liz Carmouche
- Leslie Smith
- John Moraga
- Ben Nguyen
- Dustin Ortiz
- Sergio Pettis
- Wilson Reis
- Justin Scoggins
- Bryan Carraway
- Tom Duquesnoy
- Mitch Gagnon
- Chris Holdsworth
- Joe Soto
- Dennis Bermudez
- Teruto Ishihara
- Myles Jury
- Gray Maynard
- Chad Mendes
- Chad Laprise
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier
- Will Brooks
- Gilbert Melendez
- Sage Northcutt
- Ross Pearson
- Abel Trujillo