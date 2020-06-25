EA UFC 4 Roster: Predictions For Inclusions To Upcoming MMA Game

Tyson Fury during the weigh in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. (Photo by Bradley … [+] Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

EA UFC 4 is set to be unveiled in July during International Fight Week. I’ve written about the likelihood that Tyson Fury would be included in this year’s game as an unlockable for the career mode, and there is also a rumor that Anthony Joshua will be included as well.

In any case, the EA UFC series isn’t an annual release, thus I’d expect a pretty large roster, with semi-regular updates as was the case for more than a year after the last version hit retailers in 2018.

A user who is a part of the Operation Sports community took a stab at predicting the roster. The Rizzle produced a pretty impressive list, and I mostly agree with his philosophy, which is based on maintaining the fighters who were included in the most recent update from EA UFC 3, and any fighters who are currently ranked, but who weren’t in the last game.

He also took a cue from yours truly by including Fury and Joshua in his roster prediction. A few of the heavyweight inclusions are what I’d call on the bubble, so those were separated.

There were a few other small alterations, but ultimately, this is what I expect to see from the roster when it is unveiled. Again, hat tip to Rizzo for the concept and a fantastic base.

Heavyweight Locks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in on December 6, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aleksei Oleinik

Alexander Volkov

Alistair Overeem

Andrei Arlovski

Augusto Sakai

Ben Rothwell

Cain Velasquez

Curtis Blaydes

Dan Severn

Daniel Cormier

Derrick Lewis

Fabricio Werdum

Francis Ngannou

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Junior dos Santos

Kimbo Slice

Mark Coleman

Minotauro Nogueira

Mirko Cro Cop

Shamil Abdurakhimov

Stefan Struve

Stipe Miocic

Tai Tuivasa

Todd Duffee

Travis Browne

Walt Harris

Tyson Fury

Heavyweight Possibilities

Ciryl Gane

Sergei Pavlovich

Andre Bishop

Isaac Frost

Anthony Joshua

Light Heavyweight Locks

Johnny Walker of Brazil prepares to fight Nikita Krylov of Ukraine in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil.

Zuffa LLC

Aleksandar Rakic

Alexander Gustafsson

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Smith

Chuck Liddell

Corey Anderson

Dan Henderson

Dominick Reyes

Forrest Griffin

Gian Villante

Glover Teixeira

Gokhan Saki

Ilir Latifi

Jan Blachowicz

Jimi Manuwa

Johnny Walker

Jon Jones

Magomed Ankalaev

Misha Cirkunov

Nikita Krylov

Ovince Saint Preux

Rampage Jackson

Rashad Evans

Rogerio Nogueira

Ryan Spann

Shogun Rua

Thiago Santos

Tito Ortiz

Volkan Oezdemir

Wanderlei Silva

Middleweight

Edmen Shabazyan poses for a portrait during the UFC 239 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zuffa LLC

Anderson Silva

Antonio Carlos Junior

Brad Tavares

Chael Sonnen

Chris Weidman

Derek Brunson

Edmen Shahbazyan

Ian Heinisch

Israel Adesanya

Jacare Souza

Jack Hermansson

Jared Cannonier

Krzysztof Jotko

Luke Rockhold

Marvin Vettori

Michael Bisping

Paulo Costa

Robert Whittaker

Sam Alvey

Tim Boetsch

Uriah Hall

Yoel Romero

Welterweight

Geoff Neal poses for a portrait during the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alan Jouban

Alex Oliveira

Carlos Condit

Colby Covington

Demian Maia

Dong Hyun Kim

Geoff Neal

Georges St-Pierre

Gunnar Nelson

Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman

Kelvin Gastelum

Leon Edwards

Matt Brown

Matt Hughes

Matt Serra

Mickey Gall

Mike Perry

Neil Magny

Nick Diaz

Omari Akhmedov

Rafael dos Anjos

Robbie Lawler

Royce Gracie

Santiago Ponzinibbio

Stephen Thompson

Tim Means

Tom Breese

Tyron Woodley

Vicente Luque

Lightweight

Drew Dober poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night Event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Al Iaquinta

Alexander Hernandez

Anthony Pettis

Beneil Dariush

Bobby Green

Chad Laprise

Conor McGregor

Daniel Hooker

Diego Ferreira

Diego Sanchez

Donald Cerrone

Drew Dober

Dustin Poirier

Edson Barboza

Evan Dunham

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Melendez

Gregor Gillespie

Islam Makhachev

Jake Matthews

James Vick

Jim Miller

Joe Duffy

Joe Lauzon

Justin Gaethje

Kevin Lee

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Leonardo Santos

Marc Diakiese

Michael Chiesa

Michael Johnson

Nate Diaz

Paul Felder

Rustam Khabilov

Tony Ferguson

Yancy Medeiros

Featherweight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: < > during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on … [+] January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alex Caceres

Arnold Allen

Brian Ortega

Calvin Kattar

Chan Sung Jung

Charles Oliveira

Charles Rosa

Clay Guida

Cub Swanson

Dan Ige

Darren Elkins

Doo Ho Choi

Jeremy Stephens

Jose Aldo

Josh Emmett

Makwan Amirkhani

Max Holloway

Mirsad Bektic

Nik Lentz

Renato Moicano

Ricardo Lamas

Ryan Hall

Shane Burgos

Sodiq Yusuff

Yair Rodriguez

Zabit Magomedsharipov

Men’s Bantamweight

Song Yadong of China reacts after the first round of his bantamweight bout against Cody Stamann during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling

Bruce Lee

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Stamann

Cory Sandhagen

Dominick Cruz

Eddie Wineland

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Saenz

Henry Cejudo

Iuri Alcantara

Jimmie Rivera

John Dodson

Marlon Moraes

Pedro Munhoz

Petr Yan

Raphael Assuncao

Rob Font

Sean O’Malley

Song Yadong

Thomas Almeida

TJ Dillashaw

Urijah Faber

Women’s Bantamweight

Julia Avila reacts after her victory over Gina Mazany in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zuffa LLC

Felicia Spencer

Megan Anderson

Amanda Nunes

Aspen Ladd

Bethe Correia

Germaine de Randamie

Holly Holm

Irene Aldana

Julia Avila

Julianna Pena

Ketlen Viera

Lina Lansberg

Macy Chiasson

Marion Reneau

Raquel Pennington

Ronda Rousey

Sara McMann

Sijara Eubanks

Yana Kunitskaya

Men’s Flyweight

Deiveson Figueiredo poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alex Perez

Alexandre Pantoja

Askar Askarov

Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo

Jordan Espinosa

Joseph Benavidez

Jussier Formiga

Kai Kara France

Louis Smolka

Raulin Paiva

Ray Borg

Tim Elliott

Women’s Flyweight

Maycee Barber enters the octagon in her flyweight fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexis Davis

Andrea Lee

Antonina Shevchenko

Ashlee Evans-Smith

Cynthia Cavillo

Jennifer Maia

Jessica Eye

Joanne Calderwood

Lauren Murphy

Maycee Barber

Molly McCann

Montana De La Rosa

Paige VanZant

Roxanne Modafferi

Valentina Shevchenko

Viviane Araujo

Women’s Strawweight

China's first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Zhang Weili attends a training session at the UFC performance institute in Shanghai on June 15, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

Alexa Grasso

Alexandra Albu

Amanda Ribas

Angela Hill

Carla Esparza

Claudia Gadelha

Felice Herrig

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Penne

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Mackenzie Dern

Marina Rodriguez

Maryna Moroz

Michelle Waterson

Nina Ansaroff

Randa Markos

Rose Namajunas

Tatiana Suarez

Tecia Torres

Weili Zhang

