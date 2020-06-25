EA UFC 4 Roster: Predictions For Inclusions To Upcoming MMA Game

Tyson Fury during the weigh in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. (Photo by Bradley … [+]
EA UFC 4 is set to be unveiled in July during International Fight Week. I’ve written about the likelihood that Tyson Fury would be included in this year’s game as an unlockable for the career mode, and there is also a rumor that Anthony Joshua will be included as well.
In any case, the EA UFC series isn’t an annual release, thus I’d expect a pretty large roster, with semi-regular updates as was the case for more than a year after the last version hit retailers in 2018.
A user who is a part of the Operation Sports community took a stab at predicting the roster. The Rizzle produced a pretty impressive list, and I mostly agree with his philosophy, which is based on maintaining the fighters who were included in the most recent update from EA UFC 3, and any fighters who are currently ranked, but who weren’t in the last game.
He also took a cue from yours truly by including Fury and Joshua in his roster prediction. A few of the heavyweight inclusions are what I’d call on the bubble, so those were separated.
There were a few other small alterations, but ultimately, this is what I expect to see from the roster when it is unveiled. Again, hat tip to Rizzo for the concept and a fantastic base.
Heavyweight Locks
- Aleksei Oleinik
- Alexander Volkov
- Alistair Overeem
- Andrei Arlovski
- Augusto Sakai
- Ben Rothwell
- Cain Velasquez
- Curtis Blaydes
- Dan Severn
- Daniel Cormier
- Derrick Lewis
- Fabricio Werdum
- Francis Ngannou
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Junior dos Santos
- Kimbo Slice
- Mark Coleman
- Minotauro Nogueira
- Mirko Cro Cop
- Shamil Abdurakhimov
- Stefan Struve
- Stipe Miocic
- Tai Tuivasa
- Todd Duffee
- Travis Browne
- Walt Harris
- Tyson Fury
Heavyweight Possibilities
- Ciryl Gane
- Sergei Pavlovich
- Andre Bishop
- Isaac Frost
- Anthony Joshua
Light Heavyweight Locks
- Aleksandar Rakic
- Alexander Gustafsson
- Anthony Johnson
- Anthony Smith
- Chuck Liddell
- Corey Anderson
- Dan Henderson
- Dominick Reyes
- Forrest Griffin
- Gian Villante
- Glover Teixeira
- Gokhan Saki
- Ilir Latifi
- Jan Blachowicz
- Jimi Manuwa
- Johnny Walker
- Jon Jones
- Magomed Ankalaev
- Misha Cirkunov
- Nikita Krylov
- Ovince Saint Preux
- Rampage Jackson
- Rashad Evans
- Rogerio Nogueira
- Ryan Spann
- Shogun Rua
- Thiago Santos
- Tito Ortiz
- Volkan Oezdemir
- Wanderlei Silva
Middleweight
- Anderson Silva
- Antonio Carlos Junior
- Brad Tavares
- Chael Sonnen
- Chris Weidman
- Derek Brunson
- Edmen Shahbazyan
- Ian Heinisch
- Israel Adesanya
- Jacare Souza
- Jack Hermansson
- Jared Cannonier
- Krzysztof Jotko
- Luke Rockhold
- Marvin Vettori
- Michael Bisping
- Paulo Costa
- Robert Whittaker
- Sam Alvey
- Tim Boetsch
- Uriah Hall
- Yoel Romero
Welterweight
- Alan Jouban
- Alex Oliveira
- Carlos Condit
- Colby Covington
- Demian Maia
- Dong Hyun Kim
- Geoff Neal
- Georges St-Pierre
- Gunnar Nelson
- Jorge Masvidal
- Kamaru Usman
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Leon Edwards
- Matt Brown
- Matt Hughes
- Matt Serra
- Mickey Gall
- Mike Perry
- Neil Magny
- Nick Diaz
- Omari Akhmedov
- Rafael dos Anjos
- Robbie Lawler
- Royce Gracie
- Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Stephen Thompson
- Tim Means
- Tom Breese
- Tyron Woodley
- Vicente Luque
Lightweight
- Al Iaquinta
- Alexander Hernandez
- Anthony Pettis
- Beneil Dariush
- Bobby Green
- Chad Laprise
- Conor McGregor
- Daniel Hooker
- Diego Ferreira
- Diego Sanchez
- Donald Cerrone
- Drew Dober
- Dustin Poirier
- Edson Barboza
- Evan Dunham
- Gilbert Burns
- Gilbert Melendez
- Gregor Gillespie
- Islam Makhachev
- Jake Matthews
- James Vick
- Jim Miller
- Joe Duffy
- Joe Lauzon
- Justin Gaethje
- Kevin Lee
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Leonardo Santos
- Marc Diakiese
- Michael Chiesa
- Michael Johnson
- Nate Diaz
- Paul Felder
- Rustam Khabilov
- Tony Ferguson
- Yancy Medeiros
Featherweight
- Alex Caceres
- Arnold Allen
- Brian Ortega
- Calvin Kattar
- Chan Sung Jung
- Charles Oliveira
- Charles Rosa
- Clay Guida
- Cub Swanson
- Dan Ige
- Darren Elkins
- Doo Ho Choi
- Jeremy Stephens
- Jose Aldo
- Josh Emmett
- Makwan Amirkhani
- Max Holloway
- Mirsad Bektic
- Nik Lentz
- Renato Moicano
- Ricardo Lamas
- Ryan Hall
- Shane Burgos
- Sodiq Yusuff
- Yair Rodriguez
- Zabit Magomedsharipov
Men’s Bantamweight
- Aljamain Sterling
- Bruce Lee
- Cody Garbrandt
- Cody Stamann
- Cory Sandhagen
- Dominick Cruz
- Eddie Wineland
- Frankie Edgar
- Frankie Saenz
- Henry Cejudo
- Iuri Alcantara
- Jimmie Rivera
- John Dodson
- Marlon Moraes
- Pedro Munhoz
- Petr Yan
- Raphael Assuncao
- Rob Font
- Sean O’Malley
- Song Yadong
- Thomas Almeida
- TJ Dillashaw
- Urijah Faber
Women’s Bantamweight
- Felicia Spencer
- Megan Anderson
- Amanda Nunes
- Aspen Ladd
- Bethe Correia
- Germaine de Randamie
- Holly Holm
- Irene Aldana
- Julia Avila
- Julianna Pena
- Ketlen Viera
- Lina Lansberg
- Macy Chiasson
- Marion Reneau
- Raquel Pennington
- Ronda Rousey
- Sara McMann
- Sijara Eubanks
- Yana Kunitskaya
Men’s Flyweight
- Alex Perez
- Alexandre Pantoja
- Askar Askarov
- Brandon Moreno
- Deiveson Figueiredo
- Jordan Espinosa
- Joseph Benavidez
- Jussier Formiga
- Kai Kara France
- Louis Smolka
- Raulin Paiva
- Ray Borg
- Tim Elliott
Women’s Flyweight
- Alexis Davis
- Andrea Lee
- Antonina Shevchenko
- Ashlee Evans-Smith
- Cynthia Cavillo
- Jennifer Maia
- Jessica Eye
- Joanne Calderwood
- Lauren Murphy
- Maycee Barber
- Molly McCann
- Montana De La Rosa
- Paige VanZant
- Roxanne Modafferi
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Viviane Araujo
Women’s Strawweight
- Alexa Grasso
- Alexandra Albu
- Amanda Ribas
- Angela Hill
- Carla Esparza
- Claudia Gadelha
- Felice Herrig
- Jessica Andrade
- Jessica Penne
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Mackenzie Dern
- Marina Rodriguez
- Maryna Moroz
- Michelle Waterson
- Nina Ansaroff
- Randa Markos
- Rose Namajunas
- Tatiana Suarez
- Tecia Torres
- Weili Zhang