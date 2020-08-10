Early Odds For UFC 252: Stipe Miocic Vs. Daniel Cormier Fight Card

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 07: Daniel Cormier shakes hands with Stipe Miocic before their UFC heavyweight … [+] championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The third — and likely final — bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier takes place on Saturday. The heavyweight matchup headlines the UFC 252 pay-per-view card from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Miocic had set a UFC record with three consecutive title defenses when the two met in July 2018 in the main event of UFC 226. At the time, Cormier was the UFC light heavyweight kingpin. Cormier became a dual champ when he knocked out Miocic at the 4:33 mark of the the first round of that contest.

The two met again in August 2019. Miocic evened the score in that contest with a fourth-round knockout win over Cormier.

Cormier has said the trilogy bout against Miocic will mark the end of his MMA career.

In the co-main event, Sean O’Malley, who broke into the UFC bantamweight rankings with a knockout win over Eddie Wineland in June, puts his unbeaten record on the line against the unranked Marlon Vera.

Also competing on the main card is former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. He faces the powerful Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC 252 takes place Saturday, Aug. 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Pay Per View Card:

Stipe Miocic (-105) vs. Daniel Cormier (-115)

Sean O’Malley (-325) vs. Marlon Vera (+265)

Junior dos Santos (+135) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-155)

John Dodson (+158) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (-180)

Magomed Ankalaev (-320) vs. Ion Cuțelaba (+260)

Preliminary Card:

Jim Miller (-105) vs. Vinc Pichel (-115)

Ashley Yoder (+130) vs. Livia Renata Souza (-150)

Chris Daukaus (+130) vs. Parker Porter (-150)

Felice Herrig (+260) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-320)

Early Preliminary Card:

Herbert Burns (-250) vs. Daniel Pineda (+210)

T.J Brown (-185) vs. Daniel Chavez (+160)

