Breaking
Home General Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Apple On Wednesday
General

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Apple On Wednesday

written by Forbes January 25, 2021
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Apple On Wednesday

Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to report earnings after Wednesday’s close. The stock hit a record high of $145/share and is currently trading near that level. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:

Gallery: The World’s Most Powerful Brands

25 images

View gallery

Earnings Preview:

Apple Inc. is expected to report a gain of $1.39/share on $102.61 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, the so-called Whisper number is $1.52/share. The Whisper number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings.

A Closer Look At The Fundamentals:

Fundamentally, both sales and earnings have flat lined in the most recent quarter as the company’s market cap has topped $2.4 trillion! In Q4 2019, the company earned 1.25 and the expectation for Q4 2020 is $1.39 so that should reignite the earnings growth.

A Closer Look At The Technicals:

Technically, the stock is acting very well and just hit a fresh record high. The stock just broke out of a multi-month base as it continues to flirt with fresh record highs ahead of earnings.

MORE FOR YOU

Pay Attention To How The Stock Reacts To The News:

From where I sit, the most important trait I look for during earnings season is how the market and a specific company reacts to the news. Remember, always keep your losses small and never argue with the tape.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bumper To Bumper: Investors Optimistic Ahead Of Tesla...

Should You Book Profits In Pacific Biosciences of...

In 2019, Mozambique, Zimbabwe And The Bahamas Hardest...

Tax Pros, Leave Your Bad Habits Behind You....

Outranking Tough Competitors: My One-Year Study of a...

China Passes U.S. As No. 1 Destination For...

The Market’s Size Premium Was The First To...

How to Get a Free Domain Name

Bernie Sanders Warns Republicans ‘Will Win’ In 2022...

10 Ways Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Chains Need To...

What’s Missing From Howard Marks’ “Something Of Value”

A 10 Billion-Year-Old ‘Super-Earth’ Has Been Found In...

David Einhorn Warns Of Danger From Valuation-Indifferent Investors

How Safe Is Your Stock Portfolio Over 30...

Boston Globe Starting “Fresh Start” Initiative As Part...

Can Money Protect You From Covid-19? It May...

The Most Important Voice In Artificial Intelligence: Frontline...

How Itamar Medical Stock Could Triple

How To Cash In On Biden’s Stimulus With...

The Refactoring X-Factor Behind Software Modernization

Leave a Comment