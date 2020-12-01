Breaking
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From CrowdStrike On Wednesday

December 1, 2020
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is scheduled to report earnings after Wednesday’s close. The stock recently hit a record high of $155 and is currently trading near $147/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:

CrowdStrike is expected to report earnings of $0.01/share on $213.70 million in revenue. Meanwhile, the so-called Whisper number is $0.04. The Whisper number is the Street’s unofficial view on earnings.

A Closer Look At The Fundamentals:

Fundamentally, the company has reported explosive growth in the last two quarters. Before that the company was losing money but managed to turn profitable in the last two quarters. In Q3 2019, the company reported a loss of ($0.07) which was lower than the $0.04 profit the Street is expecting for Q3 2020.

A Closer Look At The Chart:

Technically, the stock is forming a bullish base and remains perched just below resistance. The stock has acted very well in 2020 and a nice move above $154 will trigger a new technical breakout.

Pay Attention To How The Stock Reacts To The News:

From where I sit, the most important trait I look for during earnings season is how the market and a specific company reacts to the news.

Source

