An Overview of Effective Commercial Cleaning Practices

Maintaining clean and hygienic environments is a significant factor in the success of any business. Cleanliness has a massive impact on employees’ health, well-being, and productivity, while also influencing public perception of your brand. Therefore, effective commercial cleaning practices should be an essential part of every business’s operational strategy. In this article, we’ll cover some best practices for keeping your commercial spaces spick and span.

Develop a Cleaning Schedule

The first step in effective commercial cleaning is to establish a cleaning schedule. This schedule should address all the areas in the building that need cleaning, such as restrooms, break rooms, lobbies, meeting rooms, and offices. You should also decide on the cleaning frequency required based on the traffic and usage of each space.

Setting a schedule and sticking to it ensures that spaces are cleaned regularly and thoroughly, and no area is neglected, which can lead to the buildup of dirt and germs. You can also rotate between daily, weekly, and monthly checklists. By prioritising areas that are often overlooked such as ceiling fans, and light fixtures, you can avoid any problems or overgrowths.

Train Your Cleaners

Cleaning is not just about using a mop or vacuum; it requires skill and expertise. Ensure that your cleaning staff is adequately trained in cleaning techniques, the proper use of chemicals and cleaning equipment, and safety. Ensure they also have the right protective gear to operate safely.

Bypassing training can lead to harsh chemical mixtures, health and safety hazards, or the wrong equipment usage. Hiring certified cleaning companies or providing training for your staff ensures that complete and thorough cleaning is done in a safe and competent manner.

Use the Right Cleaning Agents

Using the right cleaning agents and solutions is critical for effective commercial cleaning. Different surfaces require different cleaning agents, for example, use specific disinfectants for bathrooms and food preparation areas to reduce contamination.

By using quality cleaning agents, you’re removing all traces of bacteria or stains, but also staying environmentally aware. Consider using eco-friendly iterations of detergents and cleaning agents, even if it’s a bit expensive – saving the planet one small step at a time.

Pay Attention to High-Touch Surfaces

High-touch surfaces are the areas that are frequently touched and result in the transfer of germs from person to person. Examples of high-touch surfaces include doorknobs, light switches, handrails, elevator buttons, and shared equipment. Paying extra attention to these areas ensures a healthy work environment and less spread of illness.

You can increase attention by encouraging employees to wash their hands regularly and providing hand sanitisers in strategic locations. Ensure that cleaners use high-quality cleaning agents and disinfectants that specifically target germs, viruses, and bacteria on high-touch surfaces.

Don’t Neglect Floors and Carpets

Often floors and carpets get ignored, which can lead to the buildup of dirt, dust, and bacteria. Regular cleaning and maintenance of floors and carpets can help prevent this. Clean hard floors with a mop solution designed for the type of flooring. For carpets, use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to remove dirt, dust, and other allergens.

You can also consider hiring professional cleaners, who have specialized equipment to remove dirt from carpets more efficiently. Not only does this improve the visual appeal of your spaces, but it also contributes to better air quality.

Invest in Proper Equipment

Having the right equipment is essential for effective commercial cleaning. Using outdated or faulty equipment not only results in below-standard cleaning performance, but it also adds to the amount of effort and time required for each cleaning.

Investing in quality equipment can save a significant amount of time, and effort, and will also improve cleaning performance. When choosing cleaning equipment, invest in high-quality vacuum cleaners, mops, and other cleaning agents that are durable, versatile and suited to different cleaning situations. Consider outsourcing the bigger jobs like air duct cleaning, disinfection or ventilation cleaning to a specialist ventilation cleaning service with all the equipment needed to do a proper job.

Effective Commercial Cleaning Practices

Effective commercial cleaning is an integral part of creating hygienic and healthy work environments. By implementing practices such as developing a cleaning schedule, investing in proper equipment, and using the right cleaning agents, you can ensure that every area in the building is kept clean and healthy for your employees and customers.

Don’t neglect floors and carpets or high-touch surfaces, and ensure training and adequate protective equipment for cleaning staff are part of the program. By prioritising these best practices, you reduce the spread of illness and maintain a positive image of your brand. Regular upscale, standard check-ins and routine cleaning will ensure your commercial spaces remain spick and span.