Eight Expenses CEOs Might Not Think To Budget For

When heading a company, there are certain budget items that should be of critical concern. Basics like payroll and product costs are easy to figure in to your operational budget. But business is nothing without its unexpected expenses, and there are bound to be a few that CEOs will forget to account for.

While you won’t be able to anticipate everything, with the right information and resources, you can avoid a potentially big financial problem. To help, eight professionals from Young Entrepreneur Council offer insight into some of the unexpected expenses that CEOs should look out for and what could happen if they don’t.

1. Delayed Payments

One often-overlooked cost in business is delayed payments. Although not a traditional “expense,” CEOs must budget delayed payments into their cash flow projections. After all, customers don’t always pay on time, holidays delay mail and banks hold transactions. If you always budget to collect full payment on time, you will likely run out of cash on hand for other unexpected payments like taxes, professional fees and technology maintenance. Instead, plan for some delayed payments and focus on reducing your average collection period. Try to shorten customer payment terms, offer early payment incentives or switch to recurring billing. If delayed payments are properly incorporated into your budget, you will have ample operating cash to run daily operations and cover unforeseen expenses. – Shaun Conrad, Guitar Repair Bench

2. Temporary Talent

During peak times, you might find yourself in a bind if you can’t hire quickly, so bring on extra resources (even if they’re just operating in the background) to help offload time-consuming tasks without disrupting the workflow of your core team. Even during regular periods, you might need temporary talent (in the form of freelancers, contractors or agencies) to help fill skill gaps in case there are unexpected absences and a need to fulfill a project before specific deadlines. – Firas Kittaneh, Amerisleep Mattress

3. Shrinkage

Traditionally, shrinkage is considered the loss of physical value from your business, like theft, damage, error in inventory paperwork, etc., but you can also look at the payroll expense and question, “What’s my shrinkage there? Are my employees being as efficient as they can be or am I over- or underspending?” Your budget should always start with these questions so you’re not overspending on your people cost, but, more importantly, to ensure you’re not overburdening your team and that you have budgeted for additional bandwidth and competencies before those become a surprise or urgent for your business. – Devesh Dwivedi, Idea2Inception

4. Loss Of Clients

At some point or another, you will lose business and clients. It comes with the territory, which is why you should account for potential losses before they occur. That way, you have the funds to continue supporting your business and don’t have to worry about having a deficit or insufficient funds. Entrepreneurs who fail to budget properly find themselves in a tough spot eventually. Make sure you account not only for potential inventory and sales, but losses as well. –Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

5. Consulting And Legal Fees

Always have a legal budget handy because you will need legal advice for reviewing contracts and structuring deals if you are a successful entrepreneur. If we have learned anything from last year, it is that things are bound to happen. A legal budget is tantamount to insurance. If you do not lawyer up early, you can pay later when someone takes issue with contracts or when things don’t go as planned. The best offense is a good defense. Having your legal budget and a legal team in place is critical for entrepreneurs and new businesses. Be sure to keep your legal team abreast of new products and protocols as well. If you are making new changes with regard to software or practices, your legal team should be aware of it and be advised. –Matthew Capala, Alphametic

6. Website Security

I suspect many CEOs will not anticipate spending much on website security. The truth is, the security of your website and the safety of your customers should be your No. 1 priority. You may have to pay a little more for premium security tools, but in the event of an attempted breach, you’ll be glad you did. – John Turner, SeedProd LLC

7. Research

When you started a business, did you think you would need to budget for research? You might not have, and if that’s the case, you weren’t the only one. Too few entrepreneurs account for the cost of the research that it takes to get their ideas off the ground and turn them into something. You need to spend hours upon hours researching your industry, customers, market, products, supply and demand and more. Without accounting for research, you sell yourself short. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

8. Card Processing Fees

Most business owners overlook the credit card processing fee when they consider accepting payments through credit cards. When you accept credit cards, you have to pay a small fee per transaction, which is about 3% of the total charge. This may appear to be a small amount, but giving away 3% of the total amount per transaction can have a huge impact on your cash inflow. The best way to tackle this problem is to plan your pricing accordingly. You can also use other modes of payment that charge a lesser transactional fee. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

