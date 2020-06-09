Eight Fraudulent Cancer Research Studies Contained Same Copied Results. How Does This Happen?

How could eight scientific papers all about cancer, have incredibly similar results?

Last week, a U.S.-based cancer researcher was reading scientific research papers related to their field of study . The scientist started reading a paper about genetic regulation in lung cancer, but quickly realized they had read a very similar paper just a few days before. Except that one was about gastric cancer and upon further investigation, not only were they similar, many of the tables and graphs were practically identical.

The scientist contacted Dr Elisabeth Bik, a microbiologist with an unusual talent for uncovering image manipulation, duplication and fraud in scientific papers. Bik has been able to uncover over 2,000 cases of scientific fraud to-date and now does this on a voluntary basis, full-time, also working as a science consultant and running her blog Science Integrity Digest.

“I looked at these papers and saw they had identical graphs, some protein blot photos and they looked very similar except that the disease, title and text, authors were different, different affiliations, hospitals and cities in China. It was very suspicious,” said Bik.

Bik confirmed that the data in the two papers did indeed appear to be practically copies of each other, despite the papers claiming to focus on patients with completely different types of cancer. The chances of this happening randomly are next to none. She initially thought that one paper was just copying the other and perhaps one was genuine, but concluded this was unlikely as one hadn’t been published before the other was submitted for publication.

“I suspected that these might come from a paper mill. Paper mills are a nebulous concept – they are an organization or company that sells papers to authors, there are different models,” said Bik.

One of these models is where the paper is real, but people pay to be listed as authors even if they have had nothing to do with the work. The other type likely relies on entirely fake data, where a ‘story’ is then written to try and put the bogus results in context, which in these two cases is types of cancer.

“The paper mill we suspect this set is part of – I’m assuming its fake data, I don’t know whether they sell the images and then they get others to write the paper and they offer help with English and writing, but they offer the data,” said Bik.

However, that wasn’t the end of it, it was barely the start. The text between the two papers explaining and analyzing the results and stating the authors conclusions was similar, but not identical. So Bik used values from the data tables and inputted them in Google Scholar, a search engine for academic papers. She found a further six papers using the same graphs and figures, all claiming to be investigating entirely different cancer types. So how could scientific fraud on this scale be committed?

The authors listed on the eight papers all appear to be Chinese with affiliations at Chinese hospitals and institutions. Bik explains that in some medical career trajectories in China, physicians are expected to produce research papers to advance in their careers, but are not given the time or necessarily resources to actually do this research and hence many turn to paper mills.

“Its an impossible situation in order to make a salary and support their families – they are required to do research and do their hospital hours. But, they aren’t given time in their daily schedule to do this research. It’s a system that forces them to do it,” said Bik.

So what can be done about these cases of scientific fraud?

“For this set I am planning to report officially by email to the journals and ask them to figure out what’s going on. I’m assuming based on my experience of reporting 2,000 papers by now that these papers will be retracted,” said Bik.

All of the papers passed peer review, a process by which scientific papers are sent to scientists in a similar field to check the integrity of results before papers are accepted for formal publication. Should this process have picked up the fraud?

“A peer reviewer probably won’t catch this, as the individual papers look fine. You could search for plagiarized words, but words are similar but not quite the same. There might be some plagiarism, but it flies mostly under the radar. You wouldn’t recognize the graphs or tables as being identical either, especially as the papers have been submitted to different journals,” said Bik.

The duplicated papers were supposedly looking at levels of something called a biomarker in samples from patients with different cancers. Although the study was not claiming to be a clinical trial and the fraudulent findings are unlikely to immediately influence patient care. But the impacts of this type of scientific fraud are still complex and concerning.

“There’s two layers of repercussions here. First, – other people might try to replicate these results and spend months or years finding that this isn’t possible. This is a waste of other researchers time and money,” said Bik.

Retractions of scientific papers are still rare compared to the sheer number of papers published and the website Retraction Watch tries to keep tabs on these to inform scientists about any papers which have come out and subsequently been retracted. But Bik’s work and the sheer luck that led to the discovery of this set of eight fraudulent papers raises questions about just how many papers with unreliable data will never be found. Despite this, Bik still has a high level of confidence in most research science.

“On a bigger level, what I worry about is that this sends out the message that all science is rotten, broken and not reproducible. I still believe in science. I’m working on these rotten apples in the fruit basket, if they aren’t removed they are going to ruin the rest of the fruit, but if you take them out, I think most scientists are honest. However, some are not and this is true in any field or industry, there’s always dishonest people. As a whole, I think we can rely on science,” said Bik.

