Eight Habits To Rely On For Maintaining Better Work-Life Balance

Many companies have now opted to offer remote work options for their staff in response to the global pandemic. With no commute, this arrangement can at first seem like a great way to put more time back in your day, but when you’re only just getting into the remote working lifestyle, it can be challenging to figure out a proper work-life balance. Working from home, especially, tends to encroach upon your daily personal life, making it hard to set boundaries and stick to them.

Below, eight professionals from Young Entrepreneur Council share the habits they rely on to achieve better work-life balance while working remotely, and explain why their strategies can help other entrepreneurs, as well.

Young Entrepreneur Council members offer their tips on achieving the perfect work-life balance. Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Have An Amazing Morning Routine

The best habit for maintaining work-life balance is to have an amazing morning routine that serves as the foundation for your day. With a combination of reflection, prioritization, exercise and other rituals, you start your day with a sense of purpose, confidence and focus that will help you establish what’s important both personally and professionally. – Eric Mathews, Start Co.

2. Create A Specific Workspace

It’s really important to have a specific workspace when working from home. It helps to separate work from your life. For example, when you sit down at your desk in your office, you’re in work mode. And when you sit on the couch at the end of the day, it’s time to relax. If you work from the couch or your bed, it’s difficult to separate work from life. – Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

3. Schedule With Your Spouse

I have a six-month-old at home and my husband also works from home. We have taken to Google Calendar invites to keep each other in the loop of when we have important meetings that will require extreme focus, versus when we can have our baby on our laps during meetings and work. I’m fortunate that my spouse has flexibility in his job as well; otherwise, we’d be flailing! – Kelsey Raymond, Influence & Co.

4. Have A Game Plan

When you don’t have a plan for managing life, it will feel like life is pushing you around. The only way to have balance is to work toward it. This means planning your day, and even the week, and assigning time for home and work tasks. Then stick to this routine. Although it can seem tedious, having a plan makes life ordered and balanced. –Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

5. Add Leisure Activities To Your Schedule

Achieving an ideal balance while working from home can be extra challenging. I’ve been adding leisure activities to my schedule in the same way I would with professional tasks. No matter how busy I am, I always count on that time away to help clear my head. If I need to work later into the evening, I move from my desk to my couch to help separate mentally and provide some semblance of relaxation. – Justin Lefkovitch, Mirrored Media

6. Don’t Take Calls In The Morning

I don’t take calls before 11 a.m. This is a rule that I set up in the past six months. Enforcing this rule allows me to wake up, take the dog for a walk, spend time with my family and work out before the workday begins and things get hectic. – Jean Ginzburg, JeanGinzburg.com

7. Give Yourself A Time Limit

I suggest giving yourself a time limit each day. When you work from home, it’s not uncommon to see a small break turn into one or two hours. You’ll end up working all night if you keep that pace. I track my time off the clock and make sure that I’m done with everything for the day by 6 p.m. I’ve found that this technique lets me get more done while having a happy and healthy personal life. – Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

8. Take Multiple Walks

I do lots of walking and getting out of the house. I take at least three walks a day. One may be with my wife. Another may be with my dog, but I am also doing walking meetings where I’m on a conference call with a client or our team. It’s a great way to improve your mental and physical health, and if you want or need to you can get work done at the same time. – Kevin Getch, Webfor

