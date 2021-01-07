Eight Tech Hacks For Better Managing Your Daily Workload

Technology has given us a plethora of options for speeding up our workflows. From automation software to artificial intelligence chatbots, we can leverage a significant amount of tech to make demands on our time much less burdensome.

However, not all entrepreneurs utilize the benefits tech offers them to their fullest potential. This lack of adoption is partially due to how many options there are available and how obscure some of the methods are. Luckily, these eight professionals from Young Entrepreneur Council have some tried-and-true tech hacks that can significantly improve the efficiency of your business processes.

1. Calendar Alerts And Features

Using calendar alerts and features is a no-cost hack that is compatible with any organization’s tech stack. It is basic, but it requires discipline to stick to the reminders and proposed schedule. I fill my calendar with tasks and complete them. As soon as I have a task, the first place it goes is on the calendar with a reminder. Be consistent in this practice and you will see your productivity increase. It has the added benefit of showing you where you are losing efficiency and where you might stand to hand off tasks. Each day, I look at my calendar and know exactly what needs to be accomplished. – Matthew Capala, Alphametic

2. Various Browser Extensions

I like taking advantage of different browser extensions to enhance my productivity and make my life easier. For example, I have one extension that lets me know when someone opens an email I sent so I know they received it. Another extension automatically fixes my grammar and spelling, whether in emails, on my website, social media, etc. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

3. AI For Data Analysis

Data crunching always takes a huge part out of the day for marketers because we have to think about SEO, clicks, backlinks, ad impressions, etc. For us to manually compute our data, it would take us hours compared to an artificial intelligence, which can do a comprehensive report in a matter of minutes. With AI doing all of the legwork when it comes to analysis, it’s easier for us business leaders to make decisions. We add the wealth of experience that we have with the data provided by our AI and we get a better outcome. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

4. Alexa Combined With Project Management Software

I’ve hooked up Alexa to my project management software so I can say “Alexa, add this thing to my to-do list” and it gets put in my to-do list. Since I have Alexa speakers throughout my house, including in my office, this makes it so easy to speak the things that pop into my head throughout the day. Then, it gets triaged and handled. It is so great to be able to know those thoughts don’t get lost even if I’m in the middle of different work or away from my desk. It helps me clear my mind from that task and move on quickly to what I was trying to accomplish. – Monica Snyder, Birdsong

5. ClickUp

My absolute favorite way to use tech to boost my productivity is through ClickUp. ClickUp has been a game-changer to help with systems, to-do lists, team correspondence and delegation, project management and so much more. Every time I think I have utilized ClickUp to its fullest potential, I learn there are even more ways to help my productivity. – Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

6. Unroll.me

My favorite tech hack these days is Unroll.me. It has really helped me cut out the junk in my email folder by allowing me to delist myself from all subscriptions that I don’t want anymore. Email inboxes should be clear when you are a CTO, and this tool helps find important messages much more easily, so for me, Unroll.me is the greatest tech hack there is currently. – Asim Rais Siddiqui, Tekrevol

7. Notion

It’s a challenge to remember everything important when you’re attending meetings, setting initiatives and making sure everything stays on track. It can be overwhelming to swim through waves of ideas and information, all while making sure your employees and clients are happy. To help with this, I rely heavily on Notion. I dump everything into a Notion inbox: thoughts, cravings, articles—you name it. Then, I clean through Notion frequently to sort what needs to be immediately addressed, delegated or simply discarded. This keeps me on top of everything I want to do and prioritize according to importance and urgency. It takes a substantial load off my mind to know that my thoughts have a nest to fly to, and that because they do, everything will get done in time. – Shane Zilinskas, ClearSummit

8. monday.com

Project management can be very stressful and challenging, and a small mistake can mess up your orders, which may lead to customer dissatisfaction and refunds. In the long run, mistakes decrease your customer retention percentage. So we personally use monday.com for our marketing activities. Monday.com is a great project management tool used by many remote teams and agile organizations. It also works as a personal productivity tool by allowing you to assign tasks, keep up-to-date with project deadlines and see progress in real time. It also has many time- and money-saving features like integrations with a vast array of other apps and software. And it allows you to plan events, capture leads and collaborate with clients. – Kelly Richardson, Infobrandz

