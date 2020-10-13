Eight Tips For Appearing More Trustworthy During A Pitch

A successful pitch is the foot in the door you need to secure investors, buyers or general support for a project. To make sure your pitch lands, you have to be just the right combination of confident, trustworthy and persuasive. If any of these falls out of balance, you risk losing your investors or customers, who may see your business as not worthy of their time and money.

Building trust isn’t just necessary for these situations, however. Gaining trust is crucial in several aspects of business, from securing trade show space to offering a product to potential customers and more. To help budding entrepreneurs improve, these eight members of Young Entrepreneur Council offer advice on how to appear more trustworthy, regardless of whether you’re interacting with investors, customers or even the board of your own company.

Young Entrepreneur Council members recommend these strategies for projecting a trustworthy attitude. Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Always Remain Calm

Always remain calm and never appear desperate. When you are making a pitch you want to project confidence and nerves of steel. Someone is more likely to trust you if you don’t fly off the handle. Never use swear words, especially with a new potential lead. Cursing can convey that you don’t show respect for them or for the local professional atmosphere. Even if they use swear words, do not take the chance. A marketing salesperson once told me how he had a potential job opportunity and his interviewer told him he didn’t look smart. The salesperson walked out. Many years later, he learned it was part of this interviewer’s strategy for testing candidates. Sometimes the other party may respond negatively, and you have to prepare for that. Never lose your temper or respond negatively. – Duran Inci, Optimum7

2. Be A Good Storyteller

People typically want to hear how you can help them, and the best way to show that you understand is to tell a story that they can relate to. If you have experience helping somebody like them with a similar problem, tell that story. As you describe the situation of that previous customer, your new prospect can start to visualize themselves working with you, doing a similar thing. Outside of verbal pitches, this can be done in case studies too. Hopefully you are maintaining good relationships with the people you work with so that after the pitch you can offer them a chance to talk to that person. There’s no better way to be verifiably trustworthy. – Tony Scherba, Yeti

3. Be Brutally Honest

First, be trustworthy—really, that’s a requirement. Next, be willing to boldly admit shortcomings that others wouldn’t. In one meeting, I had forgotten to wear deodorant and stank quite badly. I began the meeting by lifting my sweat-stained armpits and declaring myself as the stinky culprit. That’s a silly example, but whether its personal hygiene, a missed sales quota or an issue of product quality, I’ve always succeeded by being brutally honest. –Gabriel Krajicek, kasasa.com

4. Highlight Failures Over Glorifying Success

In addition to building trust due to the apparent transparency, this allows for making sure that there is a good fit between you and the intended audience before deepening a relationship—whatever the nature of that relationship might be (employment, business, personal, etc.). – Jared Shaner, Trellis.co

5. Own Your Unique Expertise

Understanding and owning your unique expertise, from the boardroom to a prospective client call, is crucial for creating credibility and coming across as trustworthy. Owning your expertise, or being the expert of your experience, uniqueness and background, is the key. Only by niching down to what makes you or your business unique can you not only eliminate the noise of others in your space, but also demonstrate the certainty of your experience and value. And certainty and confidence in yourself and what you have to offer inspires trust. It rarely matters how great your product, services or ideas are if they are presented in a manner that seems uncertain or lackluster. Creating trustworthiness isn’t a guarantee for business, but it’s usually a guarantee for a fair shot at it. – Rebecca Cafiero, Rebecca Cafiero International

6. Don’t Be Afraid To Be Vulnerable

My No. 1 tip is to be OK with vulnerability. If there is something I need more clarity on, or wish I knew more about, I will say so. I will also be extremely confident in what I do know, and will back my points up with logic and counterpoints to create a 360-degree view of the topic. I also ask questions to check for understanding so we can make sure the communication is in sync with everyone in the conversation. Listening and seeking to understand are hallmarks of trustworthy people because they show they care about the other party. Any relationship (business or otherwise) needs to have its communication nurtured to ensure the partnership thrives, so seeking to understand others is key. – Danielle Gronich, CLEARstem Skincare

7. Provide Data And Statistics

Data and statistics are key! So many pitches are filled with fluff and promises with nothing to back up the claims. You need to be able to show that what you are talking about is true and back it up with evidence. This will build trust with those listening to your pitch. Also, make eye contact. If you can’t lock eyes with your audience and you spend too much time looking around or looking over their heads, it will be hard for investors and potential customers to connect. Connection builds trust. – Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

8. Appeal To What Interests Your Audience

It’s funny to mention our paradox of delivering a trustworthy pitch when we deal with an “esoteric” market. Being the CEO of an Astrology-related company has helped me understand that in order to be taken seriously you need to focus on what your audience is really interested in hearing. It goes back to when I was pitching to high-profile VCs at the Forbes Under 30 event in Detroit. The first line of my pitch deck was “Do you believe in Astrology?” I would wait for their reactions and faces before going on with the sentence: “You don’t need to believe in Astrology to believe in those numbers” and hit them with the billion-dollar market research and product validations. The strategy never failed. One piece of advice? Stick to the facts, show the numbers and become unarguable! – Daniela Vianna, EPHEMERIS CO

Source