Eight Ways Professionals Can Ditch The Grind-Till-You-Die Mindset

Americans have grown up in a society that has drilled into them the idea that hard work guarantees success. And while hard work might be a necessary ingredient, one unfortunate consequence of this constant message is a skewed mindset toward working absurdly long hours in the hopes of “making it” in the industry.

However, instead of ensuring a long, successful life, the focus on long hours could lead to burnout or health problems, as numerous studies have shown. How can Americans start working around the grind-till-you-die mindset and live healthier lives? These eight associates of Young Entrepreneur Council offer their best advice on how to escape this mindset and the troubling health problems associated with it, while still maintaining a driven attitude for success.

1. Start With Self-Awareness

When we boil it down, this is a question about self-awareness, so learn about yourself. Find out the parts of the day you’re the most productive and the times you aren’t. Leave the office when you’re at the lull period and see if anything really changes. Learn to build that out to days or weeks, and see what was missing that required you to go back to the office on your off time, and then spend a month building a process to address those issues. I’ve found that my creativity, strategy-making and problem-solving all significantly improved when I learned to just walk away. I’m certain a lot of people will have the same experience. – Richard Fong, Ready Green

2. Set Reasonable Expectations

Entrepreneurs and managers set the tone for their organization. Team members emulate leaders. If employees see their bosses working long hours and neglecting their physical and mental health, they will do the same. If you want to help your team avoid burnout and maintain a healthy and productive lifestyle, set reasonable expectations and reinforce them with the example of your own behavior. – Corey Northcutt, Northcutt Enterprise SEO

3. Schedule Ahead And Stick To It

Schedule ahead and stick to it. I used to be someone that worked constantly. I, too, thought it would lead to more success. But I began feeling burned out. I was overworking myself. Now, I schedule my week out ahead of time and when my time block of work comes to an end, that is it. I shut down and go do anything that is non-work related. Schedule your week out and stick to it. At first, it may feel like you aren’t taking advantage of the time you are not working, but you will notice a change. Your life will be more balanced, you will feel better and you will perform better at work. – Zach Binder, Bell + Ivy

4. Prioritize Revenue-Generating Tasks

Being productive and completing the most important tasks throughout the day will yield a much better result on your business and personal life than working 80+ hours a week. When I launched my first business, I worked more than 80+ hours a week because I thought that would lead to financial success. Yet after burning out after a few months, I learned that getting the most important work done throughout the day produces a much better result both personally and professionally. My best piece of advice is to be organized throughout the day, know what you need to complete and spend your time on the tasks that will generate a profit, especially if you don’t have a team. Outsource the work that doesn’t yield any revenue. – Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

5. Learn How To Say ‘No’

Saying “no” is an important part of finding balance in life. Working longer hours doesn’t necessarily translate to higher levels of success. In my experience, grinding is usually indicative of a lack of direction and focus. By saying “yes” to only the important things, you can level up your business strategy and live a healthier life. Also, give up on vanity metrics like sales and sales growth (unless you are fundraising!). – David Boehl, GoLastMinute

6. Choose To Be Done For The Day

When it’s time to end work for the day, choose to be done. No more checking emails, answering business calls or tending to other business-related matters. When you’re off the clock, stay dedicated to being off the clock. It’s easier said than done and you’ll have to train yourself to listen to your brain when it tells you to take a break. But over time, you’ll get used to being done with work at a certain time and sticking to it. This will improve your mental well-being so you can separate both parts of your life in a healthy manner. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

7. Take Time For Yourself

It’s a common misconception that if you own a business you must be available to work 24/7, when, in fact, living in such a way can impact your mental well-being and family life. Generally, I wake up at 5 a.m. in order to exercise, meditate, have breakfast, prepare lunch to take to work and do anything I have to do before starting my day. Since there is no one awake around this time, I get a moment to myself. I review my agenda and add anything I have pending for that day to organize and prepare myself. When the workday is over, I feel productive and fulfilled because I have done the most important things for my personal well-being in the morning so I can relax, unwind and spend time with my family after a long day of work. – Patrick Barnhill, Specialist ID, Inc.

8. Focus On What’s Important To You

Part of the reason why people believe that working around the clock is important is to get acceptance and approval from others, and from society in general. It’s possible to break from this mindset if you’re willing to pay more attention to what’s important to you, as opposed to worrying about what others think. When you try to live life by your own standards, you can chart out how much you need to work and play. It may be difficult to adjust to living and working differently from other people, but eventually you’ll feel a peace of mind that’s priceless. You’ll soon be able to enjoy having a different routine and lifestyle, but you have to get used to the discomfort of living life according to your own terms. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

