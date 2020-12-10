Important Actions That Let Employees Know You Care About Them

A company without employees is basically a one-person business, and you don’t tend to see too many of them succeed in the world. You need your staff just as much as they need you, yet some employers forget that once they start raking in the profits. This is your opportunity to change that.

If you’re willing to put in a little time and effort, it’s not hard to show employees that you care about them. You might be surprised by how much of an impact these few kind actions could have.

Establish An Even Playing Field

As an employer, you naturally have power over others in the company. However, while that might be the case, you may want to reconsider company hierarchy. If you always present yourself as being above your staff, it’s not going to do your relationships with them any favours. It’s in an employer’s best interests to try and relate to their workers, rather than demanding respect every time they’re in the room. Don’t be afraid to show vulnerability and ask for help, praise people when they do well, or simply avoid flashing any unnecessary extravagance.

Show Them Their Value

The bigger a company is, the more an employee is bound to feel like they’re just another cog in the machine. Higher staff numbers can cause people to become overlooked, which can affect their engagement because they feel like nothing they do actually matters. You can change that if you showcase their worth on the Zest employee benefit platform. Aside from providing efficient software for you to showcase employee benefits – another thing that lets them know you care – Zest also shows people how their work contributes to the company as a whole. This kind of information can really make someone feel valuable, and that’s what you should want for your workers. After all, it generally makes them more productive.

Pick Them Over The Client

It’s the hope of every employer that all of their clients will work well with their company. Unfortunately, clashes can happen often, which can put you in a very difficult position. If an employee finds a client to be rude and overly demanding, you may have to choose between firing that client or telling the employee to grin and bear it. We can’t tell you what to answer because there are a lot of factors that will influence your decision. However, if you can afford to do so, it’s usually better to ditch the client. Not only does it make the employee happy – and show that you value them more – but it also ensures they’ll have an easier time doing their work. You don’t want someone getting too stressed out by a bad client and ultimately ditching their job.

Get To Know Them

Perhaps the most obvious thing to do when you want your employees to feel noticed is to take an interest in them. When the workday finishes, they don’t just stop existing – they have lives outside of the office. Ask about them and try to see if you have any shared hobbies or interests. You’re practically spoiled for choice when it comes to ways to connect with employees.

What’s more, when you host office parties and dinners, be sure to extend the invitation to plus ones as well. An employee’s significant other is their biggest supporter, so showing an interest in them is an excellent way to build bridges with your staff.

Showing your employees that you care about them should never be considered a waste of time. Thinking that way will only damage your relationship with them, which can hurt your business quite badly. Even if you don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to each person individually, employing these tips should go a long way to making everyone in your company a lot happier.