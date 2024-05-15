How to Encourage Your Team to Focus More On Their Health

If you think about it, running a business is like tending to a garden – you need to nurture it to help it grow. And just like plants thrive with care, your employees flourish when their well-being is a priority. Yes, they’re adults, and they’re able to make their own decisions, but at the same time, it still helps to give a nudge.

It’s important that you focus on overall health and safety of your employees because this immediately bleeds into the safety and health of your overall business. But with that all said, how can you cultivate a culture where health comes first? Well, let’s dig in and explore some down-to-earth strategies to encourage your team to prioritise their health.

You’ll Need to Lead By Example

Ever heard the saying, “Actions speak louder than words”? Well, it couldn’t be more true when it comes to promoting health in the workplace. So, that means that you’ll need to be the one to show your team that you value your own well-being by taking regular breaks, prioritising exercise, and practising healthy habits.

Yes, you have to do this, and if you do this, they will know for a fact that they can do it; they will know that it’s encouraged too! When they see you walking the walk, they’re more likely to follow suit.

Provide Wellness Resources

So it’s all about creating and incorporating health into the culture of the business, they need to know that it’s a major aspect of the business and that it needs to be taken seriously. One of the best ways to go about this would be an employee health screening, it lets them know how their health is standing, but it gives you a chance to know what they may or may not be capable of with work (in the sake of employee wellbeing).

But it should still go beyond that, because wellness resources and initiatives will help too. For example why not include subsidised gym memberships, access to mental health support services, or even onsite yoga or meditation classes? These are just examples, but in general, just by making health resources readily available, you’re empowering your employees to take proactive steps towards improving their well-being.

There Needs to Be Open Communication

Do your employees feel safe? Do they feel like they’re able to openly communicate? You’ll need to focus on creating a safe space for your employees to talk about their health concerns without fear of judgment. It’s hard in corporate culture, but this is your business, it can go against the norm if you want it to!

Consider Leading Fun Fitness Challenges

Why not consider injecting some fun into your wellness initiatives? It’s up to your employees, but it could probably help to look into organising team challenges or competitions. It’s up to you and your team how to do all of this. It could be as simple as a step challenge, a healthy recipe cook-off, or a mindfulness bingo game. Make wellness engaging and enjoyable.

Some companies will even do weekend hikes, so that could be something too. Not only does it foster camaraderie among your team, but it also encourages them to stay motivated and accountable- but don’t force this as health is a personal matter.