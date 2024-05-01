How to Keep Your Energy Levels High as a Business Owner

When you see business owners on TV, social media, and probably out and about in real life, they’re almost always bursting with energy, right? They seem to be thriving as if they’re on top of the world! But how do they do that? How do they have so much energy? Well, it’s not exactly the easiest. But it almost always begins with improving your health. Your health is exactly what helps you keep going; it’s what helps you keep thriving, and it’s exactly what you need to continue. But of course, there’s a lot more to this, too. So, here’s exactly what you need to know!

What’s Usually Energy-Draining for a Business Owner?

Generally speaking, there’s a lot that can be energy-draining for a business owner—for starters, you are literally running a business! Running a business can be incredibly tiring! There’s a lot of thinking, interacting, strategising, and from the second you wake up until you fall asleep, you’re basically on the clock. So, if you’re low on energy, never feel bad about it because it’s 100% normal! But what else depletes energy, though?

Decision Fatigue

One of the less talked about but significantly impactful challenges is decision fatigue. As a business owner, you’re constantly required to make decisions, big and small. Over time, this constant decision-making can be exhausting and can lead to poorer choices. It’s like using up a battery; each decision takes a little more charge out of you, and without recharging, you’re left running on empty.

Poor Time Management

Mismanagement of time is another major energy zapper; it is pretty much for everyone (which is entirely understandable). It can lead you to spend hours on tasks that either aren’t essential or could be delegated to others. This not only eats into your time for strategic planning and management but also leaves you drained and unable to focus on the aspects of your business that need your unique expertise.

Overlooking Self-Care

100% times over, this is the biggest one! Are you taking care of yourself? Are you exercising and taking fitness supplements? How’s your diet? How much sleep do you get? How much time do you give yourself to not work or focus on others? Now, business owners have a reputation for not taking care of themselves, and some even wear it as a badge of honour.

For the most part, business owners are so focused on the success of their business that they neglect their physical and mental health. Skipping meals, cutting back on sleep, and ignoring stress signals from your body can lead to burnout. Again, these are all super common for business owners to do anyway! So, with that all said, just remember, to be fully effective at running your business, you need to be functioning at your best both physically and mentally.

Lack of Delegation

Are you the type of business owner who wants things done their way and their way to be perfect? Well, trying to do everything yourself is a common trap. Many business owners feel that no one can do things as well as they can, or they hesitate to trust others with important tasks.

This reluctance to delegate not only increases your workload but also prevents your team from growing and developing their skills. You might have already known this, but seriously, delegate and don’t try to redo the work the person did. Not everything can and should be 100% your way, yes, even as a business owner!

Ineffective Communication

No one likes bad communication; it’s stressful and tiring, and sometimes, emotions get involved. It doesn’t matter if it’s on a personal or professional level, but regardless, ineffective communication can just be draining.

Financial Stress

Worrying about cash flow, profitability, and financial sustainability can drain your energy. This type of stress is pervasive and often affects your work and personal lives.

Neglecting Passion

Losing sight of what made you passionate about your business in the first place can lead to a significant drop in energy. When the day-to-day operations become a grind, it’s easy to forget the bigger picture and the excitement that originally fueled your journey.

How Can You Get Your Energy Back?

Better yet, how can you maintain your energy levels? It doesn’t need to be too challenging; here’s what you can do.

You’ll Have to Start with Self-Care

Seriously, you have to keep in mind that the age-old advice of prioritising self-care isn’t just a wellness trend—it’s essential for sustaining high energy levels. You have to put yourself first sometimes, truly. You have to make sure you’re getting enough sleep, nourish your body with energy-boosting foods, and stay active. It’sn’t just good for the body; it’s crucial for mental clarity and overall health. Just remember, sleep is not a luxury but a foundational need, and integrating regular exercise can rejuvenate both body and mind.

You Have to Figure Out Timing for Everything

It was already mentioned that poor time management kills energy, so the only way to fix it is to improve time management. Honestly, just by optimising how you use your time, you can expect to free up energy for tasks that demand creativity and high-level thinking. Of course, it’s about prioritising tasks, and you’ll still need to improve at delegating, but you need to do both!

Of course, you just can’t forget to incorporate short breaks throughout the day to step away and return with a fresh perspective. This way, you manage your energy throughout the day, keeping fatigue at bay.

Emotional Resilience is Needed

The entrepreneurial journey is replete with highs and lows. Just the emotions you could potentially experience on a daily basis can be incredibly exhausting—it can be so tiring! This is exactly why you have to focus on building emotional resilience. It’s key to navigating this rollercoaster without burning out. There will always be highs and lows, sometimes daily, sometimes monthly.

So, one thing you could do is stay connected with a supportive network, set clear personal and professional boundaries, and embrace downtime to relax away from work commitments. These strategies contribute to sustaining your energy. While it might not sound super helpful, these practices can help guard against emotional exhaustion and keep your spirits high.

Fuel Your Passion

Again, it was already mentioned that eventually, a business owner loses that spark, that passion, that love they had for what they did. Is that happening to you? If it is, then you’ll need to do what you can to keep the initial passion that drove you to start your business. This passion is vital for maintaining energy.

Sure, it’s far easier said than done, but just regularly reflecting on your achievements and engaging with new ideas through seminars, books, or podcasts can rekindle excitement and inspire continued effort. It takes a lot of effort to rekindle something, but it’s possible; you just have to put yourself in the right mindset for it. Besides, innovation not only prevents boredom but also injects new energy into your business endeavours, keeping you motivated and engaged.

Keep Organised

Are you dealing with physical clutter? Clutter in your calendar? What about mental clutter? Generally speaking, a cluttered workspace can lead to a cluttered mind, which can be a significant drain on your energy. Yes, it might sound generic, but this is true! Clutter, both physically and mentally, can have an impact!

This is exactly why you’ll have to focus on keeping your physical and digital workspaces organised. This helps reduce stress and boost efficiency. Establishing simple habits like maintaining a tidy desk or organising your digital files can also make a big difference in your daily productivity and overall energy levels.

How’s the Work Environment?

The atmosphere in which you work can significantly impact your energy levels. As the business owner, you’re mostly setting the tone! So, with all of that said, it’s going to be a positive, inspiring workplace that can boost morale and productivity.

Ideally, you’ll want to invest in creating a workspace that fosters positivity, whether it’s through aesthetic enhancements, maintaining an open and communicative culture, or simply ensuring the work environment is healthy and vibrant. Again, you’re the owner; you have the power! Overall, a happy team is an energetic team, and as a leader, your environment reflects directly back on your energy levels.

Are You Doing Any Hobbies?

This goes back to self-care, but what do you do in your free time? Are you diving into any hobbies or outside professions? Don’t let your work consume all your time and energy. You absolutely need to focus on engaging in personal hobbies and interests outside of your business, which can provide a refreshing break and rejuvenate your mind. Whether it’s painting, cycling, reading, or gardening, hobbies can help you detach from work-related stress and return with renewed energy and perhaps even new ideas.

Can It Be Hard?

In all honestly, at first, having to incorporate these things in order to get your energy levels back can be a bit tough. But at the end of the day, it’s worth it, it might take some time, but it will be absolutely worth it in the end.