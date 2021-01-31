Entrepreneurs: Don’t Move To Silicon Valley – Read This Book Instead

Ian Hathaway, Co-Author of Startup Communities, Building an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Your City Ian Hathaway

The startup world has changed in many ways since 2012. At that time, many communities sought to emulate Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial success. The majority of venture-backed companies were located in California and a couple of pockets on the East Coast. Eight years later, thanks in no small part to Brad Feld’s book, Startup Communities, Building an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Your City, startup communities now thrive throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

Brad identified successful entrepreneurial ecosystems as those shaped by entrepreneurs, which he labeled “leaders.” He categorized the other components of the startup community as “feeders:” governmental entities, universities, Investors, mentors/advisors, service providers and large companies. One of the key messages of Brad’s book is that startup communities must be built from the bottom-up, starting with entrepreneurs. Feeders’ role is to facilitate the creation and success of founders, sometimes just by getting out of their way.

Now that startup communities are relatively commonplace, Ian Hathaway and Brad Feld have teamed up to address the interdependencies and working relationships between entrepreneurial ecosystems and legacy “feeders” in The Startup Community Way (TSCW).

John Greathouse: Ian, I’m stoked to connect with you – I reviewed Brad’s book back in 2012 and I’ve given a number of talks in So Cal communities discussing how Santa Barbara has become a prosperous startup ecosystem, borrowing unashamedly (with attribution) from Brad’s framework.

What led you to refresh the original book and what were your goals at the outset?

Ian Hathaway: The goal of our collaboration was to evolve and expand some of the thinking around the global startup community movement that Brad sparked in 2012 through Startup Communities. We had three initial goals: to broaden the lens of the Boulder Thesis towards a more global view, to correct some things Brad thought he got wrong, and to incorporate additional evidence and frameworks based on what was learned since. Bringing me into the mix was about diversifying the perspective and approach to achieve those goals.

Greathouse: You started talking with Brad about TSCW in 2016 and you finished a first cut in mid-2017. What work did you do prior to putting pen to paper… and what caused you to discard your first draft?

Hathaway: I read a ton — tens of thousands of pages, from books to blogs to academic papers. You name it, I read it. I also talked to a lot of people. It was really that second part — talking to many practitioners across a wide range of geographies and ecosystem maturities — that revealed what our mission was.

We wrote part of a first draft (about 30,000 words), but it was too conventional and didn’t move the conversation forward to our satisfaction. We threw it away. Along our journey, we decided that the fundamental challenges to collaboration and the counterintuitive nature of these complex ecosystems were what needed addressing most, so we decided to write an entire book addressing them.

Greathouse: I’ve always been curious about the co-writing process – I assume there are as many flavors as there are co-authors. How did the experience go down for you and Brad? Did your process evolve as you worked together?

Hathaway: It took us some time to hit our stride. We have such different styles and backgrounds. But once we got into a groove, we complemented each other really well. In the end, what we produced together was substantially different and much better than if either one of us had tried to write this book on our own. And that’s the lesson for why cognitive diversity is so important for innovation and creativity: one plus one equals three.

Greathouse: You had previously collaborated with Brad on your New York University Startup Cities class. If you were to teach the class again now, how would you modify the curriculum, given the current state of the startup world?

Hathaway: For starters, there would be a different “textbook” this time! I’d make the course longer, but my view on startup communities hasn’t changed as a result of COVID. If anything, it has strengthened the lessons in our book — about unpredictability and the nonlinear nature of how social systems evolve.

Practically speaking, I believe there will be greater intentionality and gratitude for community once physical gatherings resume. Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s taken away. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if urban agglomeration run amok — where a few ridiculously expensive and crowded superstar cities dominate — will abate some. I think it will, but not nearly to the degree that many people think. Density will continue to matter. Co-location will continue to matter. COVID didn’t change that.

Greathouse: Agreed. When you look at the 1918 pandemic, it certainly shaped the subsequent decades in important ways, but it didn’t result in the destruction of dense, urban communities.

You talk about the importance of “Quality of Place” – entrepreneurs can live virtually anywhere, and they demand certain quality of life features often found in cities, rather than suburbs.

Given that COVID has forced knowledge workers to primarily work remotely and cities were initially hit pretty hard with the virus, do you think the notion of Quality of Place will evolve from how you describe it (in TSCW)?

Hathaway: Quality of place is more important than ever. COVID gave many people the chance to try life in other places without having to give up their jobs. Presumably, people chose those locations based purely on quality-of-life factors, including, due to personal and professional relationships. Look at all of the San Francisco techies and New York bankers flocking to Miami for precisely this reason.

Civic leaders should use this opportunity to welcome the kinds of high-skill talent that supports regional prosperity. These individuals are drawn much more so by quality-of-life factors than by regulatory races to the bottom.

Greathouse: Yep, I’ve seen a similar quality-of-life migration in Santa Barbara and Kauai. Some of the local politicians will capitalize on this migration of productive citizenry into their communities, but I fear most won’t.

With Oracle and HP’s announcements of moving their headquarters to Texas, it’s clear we’re seeing the delayed impact of low/no tax states competitive advantage. Even if the Federal government reinstates state tax deductibility, the lack of personal state income taxes will still be an incentive for executives and employees to relocate.

How do you see this trend playing out in the coming years and how will it impact startup ecosystems outside of California?

Hathaway: California is a magical place. An Ohioan by birth and a Californian by choice, I will never forget the first time I laid eyes on the Golden State. That was it for me. At the same time, it’s obvious that the quality of life here is going in the wrong direction. I spent most of the last five years in London — where my overall tax burden was high but still somehow lower than when I was living in San Francisco (where Ian lived before moving to London). Except, in London, my streets were clean, schools were excellent, and the health care was included. I could see where my money was going and was satisfied with the result. None of these applied to life in San Francisco, quite the opposite. That experience taught me that poor governance is a choice. California will always be a sought-after place, but the situation will worsen if major changes aren’t made soon.

Greathouse: I fear you are right. You don’t have to be a fan of Elon (Musk) to agree with his recent comments about California politicians taking the state’s decades long success for granted.

I tend to use the terms “startup communities” and “entrepreneurial ecosystems” interchangeably. You note that both are ecological systems, self-organizing, governing and sustaining… yet you draw several distinctions between the terms. Why are these distinctions important?

Hathaway: This is an important concept that I hope readers will go deeper on by picking up a copy of the book. It lays out the importance of incentives and the rational pursuit of self-interest. Startup communities consist of the group of people who are committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed. People are bound together more tightly through this shared identity and common purpose at the community layer. The ecosystem is a more generalized structure that wraps around a startup community. There are more types of actors who engage at the ecosystem layer, and they pursue a wider range of agendas. Most relationships are of an economic nature. Both communities and ecosystems are important, but they are fundamentally different.

Greathouse: You underscore many of the concepts in the book by including real world sidebars written by academics, entrepreneurs and other members of the startup community. Any favorites come to mind?

Hathaway: I have two favorites, both from the U.S. Midwest. Scott Dorsey, a unicorn founder turned investor in Indianapolis, recalls his experience building a community while building a successful company, and then doubling down on the next generation of founders by launching High Alpha (a venture studio and fund). We refer to this process as “entrepreneurial recycling,” and it’s probably the most important concept in the book.

The other story is from Scott Resnick, who describes the distinction between communities and ecosystems through his experience in Madison, Wisconsin. He illuminates the importance sequencing: building a critical mass of supportive participants at the community layer first, before expecting to have a high degree of productive collaboration with actors at the ecosystem layer, investors, corporates, governments, universities, etc.

Greathouse: I know you’re very active with Techstars (Ian is a Senior Director). In addition to your day job, are you contemplating any future books or other startup projects?

Hathaway: Well, I need to recover from writing this book first! But, I love books and writing, so it’s inevitable that I’ll do it again. A couple of ideas I have kicking around in my head relate to the concept of social capital — which we discuss throughout the book — and how the erosion of trust in our society has been monumentally harmful. Trust is a fragile thing that a democratic society can’t function without. It really is a sad thing to see what’s going on in this country. Other than that, I’m always working with interesting people on interesting challenges, so it’s hard to say what the future holds for me. For now, I spend my time helping entrepreneurs succeed, and that’s a tough gig to beat.

