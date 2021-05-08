ESBC Major Updates: Tons Of Heavyweight Greats Added To The Roster

Breaking
written by Forbes May 8, 2021
There are no names bigger than Muhammad Ali in boxing. So when the latest ESBC fighter announcement premiered on YouTube and was capped off with the reveal of “The Greatest of All-Time,” the legitimacy level on an already ascending project went up a notch.

Steel City Interactive’s (ESBC’s developer)CEO and Founder Ash Habib talked about the “honor” of signing Ali to the game’s roster in a press release provided to Forbes.

“Signing Muhammad Ali into Esports Boxing Club is a great honour for our studio. The creation and development of our revolutionary footwork system was made with Ali in mind. We are excited about the partnership with ABG, who made this deal possible.”

Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), added: “Muhammad Ali’s name is synonymous with boxing, and we’re thrilled to partner with Steel City Interactive to bring this vision of an unparalleled virtual boxing experience to life.”

Ali was confirmed as a playable character in the upcoming game, but he wasn’t the only top-notch heavyweight or legend revealed. Hall-of-Famer Sugar Ray Leonard was one of the big names, and there was a slew of others. Take a look at the reveal video below:

Here is a list of all the fighters revealed in the video:

  • Sugar Ray Leonard
  • Riddick Bowe
  • Larry Holmes
  • Tommy Morrison
  • Michael Hunter
  • Sebastian Fundora
  • Lawrence Okolie
  • Mark Johnson
  • Kevin Kelley
  • Katie Taylor
  • Delfine Persoon
  • Lucian Bute
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev
  • Israil Madrimov
  • Bektemir Melikuziev
  • Sharkhram Giyasov
  • Dimtry Bivol
  • Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.
  • Hector Camacho Sr.
  • Hector Camacho Jr.
  • Jake LaMotta
  • Wladimir Klitschko
  • Vitali Klitschko
  • Muhammad Ali

ESBC is set for early access on PC this summer, with PlayStation and Xbox releases following shortly.

