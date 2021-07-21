Essentials For Your Office Coming Out Of COVID-19

Offices are reopening, allowing businesses and their employees to return to work. You will need to be aware of new changes that could be prevalent in a post-COVID-19 workplace.

Adapting To Flexible Working

Many workers will have spent time working from home, and may have become accustomed to the new way of working. Before you call everyone to return to the office, you should assess how the business has been affected with working from home, to find how different it’s been. This will allow you to make an informed decision on if you should bring everyone back, or introduce flexible working.

This type of working can be arranged to help keep working productive whilst not overwhelming everyone. Some businesses will do half and half, where they spend two days in the office with three days at home, with workers rotating around the place. Flexible working arrangements seems to be where the future of office working is going.

Utilizing More Technology

Businesses spent the last year or so working from home, using team building applications to communicate to each other as they work. They also used video sharing software such as Zoom to have meetings anywhere, and present presentations using the share screen feature. All of this technology shouldn’t just be shelved, instead it should be implemented where possible to help boost the business.

There are a range of different technology you could implement. One of the most important tools of a modern business is the actual internet itself. If an important client or customer is trying to contact you, but the call keeps dropping or not getting through due to a poor internet connection, then that could put them off working with you.

You should look into installing a fiber optic cable for your business in order to improve your business phone service, amongst other digital benefits. Taylored Systems can help offer increased speed alongside an improved reliability. This helps increase your brands reputation, as it seems much more responsive and professional in the way that they operate. A powerful bandwidth will be important for running meetings both in-house and online, as the time it takes to buffer will be much lower for live videos or pre-recorded ones.

Creating A Healthy And Safe Place To Work

After a year spent staying safe and healthy, workers will be anxious returning to their office. That’s why you need to ensure you are creating a safe space for them to return, by following state guidelines where possible. You should communicate with your workers before they return to find out what they are worried about. This will help you understand the concerns, and fix them before anyone returns. It could be to create more personal space, or add extra hygiene fixtures.