Europe Teases Its ‘Comet Interceptor’ Mission To Catch The Next ‘Great Comet’ After NEOWISE

Comet Interceptor will be the first spacecraft to visit a truly pristine comet or other interstellar … [+] object that is only just starting its journey into the inner Solar System.

One of the most spectacular comets in over 20 years, NEOWISE is now fading from view (though still possible to see) and it travels back to the outer Solar System.

Can we visit it?

No—we only found it in March 2020 and it’s already looped around the Sun and moving further away from Earth. There’s no time to build a spacecraft and plan a trip across 64 million miles of space—and it won’t be back until the eighth Millennium.

So let’s visit the next “great comet!”

That’s the vision behind the simply named “Comet Interceptor” mission, which the European Space Agency (ESA) has been talking about in its latest video.

What is ‘Comet Interceptor?’

It’s an ESA mission, due to go skywards in 2028, that will target a comet visiting the inner Solar System for the first time. Previous comet missions have all encountered short-period comets. So which comet will this mission intercept? Scientists don’t know—and they won’t even know when Comet Interceptor is launched. “The way we will do it is by parking a spacecraft in orbit at Lagrange point L2,” said Charlotte Götz, ESA Research Fellow. “Then we just wait for a comet to be discovered.”

Lagrange points are positions in space where objects sent there tend to stay put.

What is a Lagrange point?

Named after mathematician Josephy-Louis Lagrange, Sun-Earth Lagrange points are positions in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and the Earth are such that a spacecraft positioned there can tag along for the ride.

At Lagrange point L2, 1.5 million kilometres “behind” Earth, Comet Interceptor can lie in wait for a “great comet”—or some other kind of interstellar object—before making its move.

How will ‘Comet Interceptor’ find and reach its target?

By hanging out at Lagrange point L2, the spacecraft will be able to intercept the visitor when it starts its journey into the inner Solar System. It’s hoped that new telescopes, such as the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, will discover comets far enough away as they approach the Sun. “The only part of the journey that we will will then still have to do is to the point where the comet intersects Earth’s orbit, and we get a flyby of a great comet,” said Götz. “Comet Interceptor will then study the nucleus’ surface and the gases, dust and plasma that surround it.”

‘Comet Interceptor’ is three spacecraft

Comet Interceptor will be three spacecraft—two from ESA and one from Japanese space agency JAXA—which will all be launched together. They’ll only split apart once they begin traveling towards their target comet, a couple of weeks before the intercept.

Each spacecraft will have a different kind of camera, with simultaneous observations planned from different points around the comet to create a 3D profile of the comet. Eight other science instruments are spread across them. The aim is to collect data on the object’s surface composition, shape and structure, the composition of its gas coma, and measure how it interacts with the solar wind.

Comet NEOWISE, also known as ‘C/2020 F3’, is seen on July 19, 2020 in Joshua Tree, California. … [+] (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Why study comets?

Comets are made from unprocessed material surviving from the dawn of the Solar System. “Comets are storytellers from the formation of our Solar System,” said Götz. “So if we can explore the unchanged surface of a comet we can look back in time and find out how the Solar System, and the Earth, formed 4.5 billion years ago.”

Comet Interceptor is part of ESA’s Cosmic Vision Programme. It’s expected to find a comet to study and complete its mission within five years of launch.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

