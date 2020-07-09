Events And Entertainments To Save Your Summer

Big outdoor entertainment and arts events such as Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Festival have been cancelled this summer because of coronavirus, while the UK’s theatres and concert venues are not permitted to hold live performances.

But with lockdown easing, new types of pandemic-aware events are being planned all over the UK to entertain those of us craving a much-needed dose of culture.

From the UK’s first socially-distanced festival to drive-in music venues, cinemas and family-friendly entertainments, here’s our pick of the events over the summer

Socially-distant glamping will be a feature of the Gisburne Park Pop UP

Gisburne

Pop across to Gisburne

When & where: 11 July – 31 August, Gisburne Park Estate, Lancashire

Gisburne Park Pop Up in the Ribble Valley, Lancashire, promises live entertainment, immersive movie nights where guests will be encouraged to dress up, the “biggest, most beautiful pub garden in the country” and family-focussed events. Held in a Grade I-listed estate, festivalgoers can buy either day tickets or secure a spot in its glamping village.

Confirmed acts include The Shapeshifters and Jonas Blue while film listings include Grease, Notting Hill and Pulp Fiction. And there’s Picnic in the Park for families on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons, complete with professional entertainment.

To maintain social distancing, the main event site is set up with hexagonal pitches to sit in, which are big enough for a social bubble of six, and the festival is spread over eight weeks. There’s a bar-to-pitch food and drink service to eliminate queues and each zone will have its own unisex toilets alongside plentiful handwashing facilities

Find out more and book tickets here

Unlocking Ireland’s musical talent

When & where: 21-22 & 28-29 August, Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady

Following the cancellation of Stendhal Festival, event organisers have developed a socially-distanced festival called Unlocked, which will be held over two weekends in August (with more dates in the pipeline).

The event promises “special performances from some of the very best talent the island of Ireland has to offer, beer gardens, delicious food and over 20 acres of outdoor scenic countryside to enjoy.”

Confirmed acts for the first weekend include And So I Watch You From Afar, Ryan McMullan and Joshua Burnside.

Organisers state that “Unlocked is entirely subject to lockdown restrictions on the dates of the proposed events” and have set out a number of measures for public health. They are:

limiting attendance numbers

not offering family tickets as it may be more difficult for children to remember social distancing

camping plots are strictly for two people from the same household

areas around the site will be marked to help with social distancing

everyone will be limited to six to eight drinks per person per day through an allowance ticket

there will be thermal temperature checks on entry

toilets will be sprayed with sanitizer after all uses.

Find out more and book tickets here

Go forth to Gosforth

When & where: Tickets on sale 10 July, Gosforth Park, Newcastle

Around a 10-minute drive north of Newcastle city centre, the new Virgin Money Unity Arena will host live entertainment this summer for up to 2,500 guests per performance.

Confirmed acts include Supergrass, Maximo Park, Bill Bailey and Jason Manford.

To visit, you’ll need to buy a ticket for your chosen gig. You’ll then be emailed tickets and asked to enter your car registration so you can be allocated a time slot for arrival. You’ll have your own viewing area with chairs for the show (there are 500 areas in total), which you can only leave to use toilet facilities.

You can pre-order food and drink to be picked up on arrival or use its dedicated app when you’re there.

Find out more and book tickets here

Silver screens under the stars

When & where: Throughout the summer at venues across the UK

While some cinemas have started to open their doors, there are also several drive-in venues across the UK which are open for guests who’d prefer to stay in their own vehicle.

The Luna Drive In Cinema says that it offers the “ultimate drive-in experience”.

You’ll be given your own wireless speaker system to sit on your car dashboard so you can turn your engine off – they are sanitised between uses. Any food or drink that you order will be delivered to your car bonnet by waiting staff on scooters or roller skates, and toilets are spaced at least two metres apart.

So far, there are venues in London, Oxford, the Midlands, Hertfordshire, Leeds and Cheshire, with more coming soon. Find out more and book tickets here

@TheDriveIn is touring cities in the UK showing blockbuster films, stand-up comedy, car “caraoke” and silent car discos.

You’ll hear shows through your car’s radio (or a portable unit) and can order food and snacks through a mobile app, with food being delivered to a drop-off point next to your car by “roller waiters”.

It is visiting venues in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Southampton and Brighton. Find out more and book tickets here

The Drive-In Club next to Brent Cross Shopping Centre in North London will allow you to watch live and cinematic shows either from your car or a dedicated outdoor space next to it.

You’ll hear the performances through your car radio and food and drink will be available to order through an online system then delivered to your car in a contact-free manner.

Performances are on until 9 August and films include Sing and Back to the Future. Comedians Reginald D Hunter, Omid Djalili and Ed Byrne will be performing too, while live musical performances and family shows are also on the schedule. Find out more and book tickets here

Drive-in raves

When & where: 31 July – 23 August in Bristol, Edinburgh and London

Drive-In Events has organised a series of socially-distanced raves. With nights dedicated to disco, house and techno, drum and bass, plus more, events will have a mainstage DJ performance, light and laser show, special effects, pyro cannons and fireworks.

You’ll hear the music from the DJ on your car radio, will have to bring food from home (no alcohol will be available to buy), and you can only leave your car to use the toilets.

Sign up for updates here and buy tickets on its Facebook page

Raves in a box

When & where: August for eight weeks in the Northern Quarter, Manchester

Puffin Box launches this summer in Manchester offering a “socially safe” rave experience. In the basement of Hilton House in the city centre’s hip Northern Quarter, guests can enjoy a 90-minute mini-clubbing experience in cubed “Puffin Boxes” that surround DJs and performers.

Music ranges from disco and house, to world music and 80s and 90s hits, with takeovers from well-known club brands and DJ collectives. Boxes hold up to eight guests from the same social bubble and contain a fully-stocked fridge of drinks, leather sofas, poseur table and dancefloor space.

Safety-wise, each session will have a maximum capacity of 40 guests, there will be a one-way entry and exit system, boxes will be disinfected between each session, all servers handling drinks and glasses will wear gloves, and guests can only leave boxes to use the toilet or exit the event.

Find out more and book tickets here

A night at the (drive-in) opera

When & where: 19-27 September, Alexandra Palace Park, London

English National Opera (ENO) is running an outdoor, drive-in opera experience called ENO Drive & Live. It will be a 90-minute version of Puccini’s La Bohème featuring ENO Orchestra and the ENO Chorus with what they promise will be “an outstanding line-up of the best of young British operatic talent”.

The performances will be suitable for all ages and a maximum of four people will be allowed in each vehicle. ENO is looking at options for hiring a static vehicle or to allow safely-distanced bicycles for those without a car too. To make sure that you don’t miss any of the action, performances will be shown on screens too, while you’ll be given Bluetooth speakers on arrival to hear everything.

Find out more and register your interest here

Join the theatre traffic

Where: Manchester (with other cities planned), mid-September

Cars will park on each side of the stage, with patrons protected by Europe’s largest ‘megatent’

DriveInsideTheatre

Beyond Theatre, creators of immersive musical theatre productions, have created a drive-in theatre venue in the centre of Manchester, just behind the Manchester Central Complex. It is a venue concept, it says, “that can allow live theatre and music to go ahead in a COVID-safe way.”

The outdoor venue will have a raised stage in its centre and cars will be directed to their own viewing area, which will be on one of the four sides of the stage.

Each car will be given four folding seats so audience members can leave their cars to watch the show, and there will always be a car between them and the people next to them to ensure there is no contact. There is a maximum capacity of 800 cars and 3,000 people.

As the weather in the UK can be unreliable at best, the venue will be covered by Europe’s largest “megatent”. The venue will be licensed with catering facilities. Productions are yet to be announced.

Keep up-to-date and find out more here

