Every New Movie Coming To Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO And Disney+ This Weekend

The weekend is a beautiful time for movie lovers, as all of the the biggest streaming platforms separately cull together several movies to add to their digital libraries. On top of the monthly haul we pore through each month, the weekend constantly filters in new options as well.

And the next three days will be no different. Whether you’re subscribed to Netflix NFLX or Amazon AMZN or HBO or Hulu 0r Disney+ (or, heck, maybe you’ve got a membership for all of them), you’ve got plenty of new movie options to choose from this weekend as the five biggest streaming services will cumulatively add 11 new movies to their lineups.

Here’s every new movie we’ll be receiving from those streamers this weekend, and what dates those movies will be premiering:

Harriet (HBO)

Plot summary: From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.

Harriet stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn and Janelle Monáe. It was directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Harriet will be available to stream on HBO on July 18.

Father Soldier Son (Netflix)

Plot summary: Wounded in Afghanistan, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Eisch and his sons set off on a journey of love, loss and redemption.

Father Soldier Son is a documentary directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn.

Father Soldier Son will be available to stream on Netflix on July 17.

Funan (Netflix)

Plot summary: By trying to find Sovanh, her 4-year-old son who was snatched from his family by the Khmer Rouge, Chou is interned in a work camp. Despite the very hard living conditions, Chou is ready to do anything to reunite her family once again.

Funan is an animated film voiced by Bérénice Bejo and Louis Garrel. It was directed by Denis Do.

Funan will be available to stream on Netflix on July 17.

The Millions (Netflix)

Plot summary: Five con artists come together to carry out a massive money heist in Nigeria—but things don’t go in the way they expected.

The Millions stars Ramsey Nouah, Toyin Abraham, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Folusho Kayode, Etinosa Idemudia and Nancy Isime. It was directed by Tunde Apalowo and Toka McBaror.

The Millions will be available to stream on Netflix on July 17.

The Notebook (Netflix)

Plot summary: In 1940s South Carolina, mill worker Noah and rich girl Allie are desperately in love. But her parents don’t approve. When Noah goes off to serve in World War II, it seems to mark the end of their love affair. In the interim, Allie becomes involved with another man. But when Noah returns to their small town years later, on the cusp of Allie’s marriage, it soon becomes clear that their romance is anything but over.

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, Sam Shepard and Joan Allen. It was directed by Nick Cassavetes.

The Notebook will be available to stream on Netflix on July 18.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)

Plot summary: Interviews and archival footage tell the story of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is a documentary directed by Andrew Fried.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme will be available to stream on Hulu on July 17.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu)

Plot summary: Into the Dark is a horror anthology series produced by the television branch of Blumhouse Productions. This feature-length episode tells the tale of a man trapped in a psych ward who comes to believe he’s the president of the United States USM involved in a political conspiracy.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant stars Barry Watson, Sonita Henry, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Lilli Birdsell, Kate Cobb, Ezra Buzzington and Joshua Burge. It was directed by Julius Ramsay.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant will be available to stream on Hulu on July 17.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (Amazon Prime & Hulu)

Plot summary: A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love is a documentary directed by Nick Broomfield.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love will be available to stream on Amazon Prime and Hulu on July 19.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Disney+)

Plot summary: Greg’s entire summer is ripped away when his mother forces the entire family to take a road trip for a birthday celebration. But everything changes when he realizes he can attend a gaming convention and meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul stars Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Wyatt Walters and Dylan Walters. It was directed by David Bowers.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 17.

Lost City of Machu Picchu (Disney+)

Plot summary: In 1911 famed American explorer Hiram Bingham stumbled across a remote Inca city atop a high peak in the Andes. The site was called Machu Picchu–perhaps the most famous ruin in the world. In this documentary, host Josh Bernstein follows in the footsteps of Bingham.

AFP via Getty Images

Plot summary: In 1911 famed American explorer Hiram Bingham stumbled across a remote Inca city atop a high peak in the Andes. The site was called Machu Picchu–perhaps the most famous ruin in the world. In this documentary, host Josh Bernstein follows in the footsteps of Bingham.

Lost City of Machu Picchu is a documentary from National Geographic.

Lost City of Machu Picchu will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 17.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Plot summary: A rebellious princess is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin and Élodie Yung. It was directed by Anna Mastro.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 17.

