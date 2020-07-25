Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2020 And What To Watch

‘The Legend Of Korra’ and many other great shows and movies are headed to Netflix in August. Here’s … [+]
Credit: Nickelodeon
July has flown by, and we’re just a week away from August.
It’s been a weird month. COVID-19 continues to rage across America even while declining throughout much of the rest of the world. This means more outdoor time, more video games and more Netflix as everyone does their best to social distance and slow the spread of the disease, but not go completely bonkers in the process.
As always, a long list of new TV shows, movies, comedy specials and Netflix Originals are all headed to Netflix next month. There are a few in particular I’m excited for in August. Let’s take a look at some highlights before moving on to the Big List.
Wizards
Credit: Netflix
On August 7th, the final installment of Guillermo Del Toro’s Tales From Arcadia series will drop. The animated Netflix Original follows Trollhunters and 3Below and picks up pretty much where those two shows left off.
I loved Trollhunters but was less impressed with 3Below, which traded trolls and magic for a galactic sci-fi romp. It was fun but it just felt like such a completely different show, even with some familiar faces in the mix. Wizards: Tales Of Arcadia looks much more in-line with the original Trollhunters story, replete with Merlin and many returning characters.
Here’s the trailer:
And the blurb:
“In the newest installment, wizard-in-training Douxie (Colin O’Donoghue) and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.”
Perhaps the biggest “get” of August is The Legend Of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. I love both shows (and can’t for the life of me understand why there’s such a huge divide in the fan-base) and I highly recommend you watch them both, in order. Korra has some of the finest villains on TV period. All four “books” (seasons) of the show lands on Netflix on August 14th.
Quite a few great movies are also coming to Netflix in August. These include the very bizarre movies Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, both from writer Charlie Kaughman, and both very much must-watch films.
Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III as well as The Lost World: Jurassic Park all land on the 1st of the month as well, though really is there any point watching past the first one?
I’d argue the same for The NeverEnding Story which is coming to Netflix on the first of the month along with the sequel. The less we say about the sequel the better.
There’s plenty more in the list below including a couple James Bond flicks and lots and lots of Netflix Original content. Oh, and in the list there’s a Netflix show called Crazy Awesome Teachers listed right above (and coming to Netflix the same day as) Drunk Parents. Go figure.
Here’s the Big List, with everything coming to Netflix in August 2020:
Aug. 1
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 3
Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special
Aug. 5
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 6
The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime
Aug. 7
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film
Aug. 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Aug. 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special
Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film
Aug. 14
3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original
Aug. 15
Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Aug. 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original
High Score — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 20
Biohackers — Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film
Aug. 21
Alien TV — Netflix Family
Fuego negro — Netflix Film
Hoops — Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Sleepover — Netflix Film
Aug. 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Aug. 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary
Aug. 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Aug. 28
All Together Now — Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace