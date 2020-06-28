Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2020 — And Why It’s Such An Exciting Month For Subscribers

Katherine Langford’s new show ‘Cursed’ headlines a great new batch of content coming to Netflix in … [+] July.

Well, June is almost over. Time flies when you’re having fun—though, maybe less fun than usual with everything going on in the world right now.

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country and ICU beds filling up, now is a good time to spend outside away from people—hiking, camping, etc.—or safely tucked away inside on thee couch, watching something on Netflix.

A whole bunch of new content is coming to the streaming giant in July, and at least a couple of these I’m very excited about.

As always, a ton of non-Netflix movies land on July 1st. For comedy fans, Airplane! and Spaceballs are two good choices that go live this coming Wednesday.

For kids and family, check out The Witches, an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book. Also all three Karate Kid movies and Charlotte’s Web. Stardust is a fun fantasy movie for older kids and adults.

History buffs will want to watch Frida, Fiddler on the Roof and perhaps the greatest movie ever made, Schindler’s List.

Several new Netflix Originals are worth keeping an eye on as well, and one returning Netflix Original that I’m incredibly excited about.

Warrior Nun looks like a fairly low-brow fantasy girl-power affair for teens and young ladies and really anyone who enjoys some magic and martial arts.

I’m much more excited for the new show, Cursed, however. This stars Katherine Langford, previously of the controversial 13 Reasons Why Netflix Original, and looks basically like The Witcher with a female lead—in a good way! It’s not as M-rated, of course, since it’s a YA show, but it looks quite good. It’s an Aruthurian legend with a twist.

This time, we follow Nimue (Langford) on a quest to bring a magical sword to Merlin. She’s accompanied by a young mercenary, Arthur (Devon Terrell) in what is essentially the backstory to the Lady of the Lake. It also stars Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin. You’ll remember him from Vikings, a show which he’s been notably absent from, perhaps because he’s been busy elsewhere. I can’t think of a better choice for Merlin.

Cursed is being produced by comic book legend Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. It lands on Netflix on July 17th.

“Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government!”

The other Netflix Original I’m super excited about is Norsemen, which returns (finally) for its third season after leaving us with quite the cliffhanger back in September of 2018.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that after a two year wait we still won’t find out what happens next. Season 3 is a prequel season that takes place before the events of Seasons 1 and 2. I’m sure it’s going to be great fun but I wonder if they’ll ever continue the story? Maybe it ended in such a way that they didn’t really want to continue it. I can’t blame them for that. The end of Season 2 was a major bummer for such a funny show.

Here’s the trailer—it’s in Norwegian (the show is shot in both Norwegian and English) but you get the gist of it.

Other highlights for July include the second season of The Umbrella Academy (July 31st) and action film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron about a group of mercenaries who can’t be killed.

Okay, on to the big list. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July.

July 1

Anne Frank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F—k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 — Netflix Original

July 2

Warrior Nun — Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Comedy Special

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 — Netflix Original

Desperados — Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original

Southern Survival — Netflix Original

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 — Netflix Original

What Is Love? — Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil — Netflix Original

The Old Guard — Netflix Film

The Twelve — Netflix Original

July 14

The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special

July 15

Dark Desire — Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After — Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original

MILF — Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original

Cursed — Netflix Original

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs — Netflix Original

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original

Animal Crackers — Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater — Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime

July 31

Get Even — Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family

Seriously Single — Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original

What are you looking forward to in July, on Netflix and on other streaming services? Let me know on Twitter or Facebook.

