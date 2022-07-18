Everything You Need To Know About CBD Balm

As the world of CBD continues to grow, people have the option to consume their dosage in the best way to suit their needs. Whether they opt for traditional oil or want to try a more fun approach such as CBD chocolate UK, deciding on the best product for you can help you achieve the best results.

CBD balm is gaining popularity for those who are trying to tackle muscle and joint pains, especially professional athletes or those with chronic health conditions. Unlike most forms of CBD, the balm is applied externally directly at the source of a cause of pain, being massaged into the skin so it can target the exact issue.

To give you the best possible results, CBD balm is often infused with other natural ingredients which can offer great benefits for aches and pains, relieving the symptoms as and when you need it. Ingredients such as eucalyptus, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, as well as other essential oils are common additions which have a soothing effect and like many over-the-counter muscle rubs, can be used right after intense exercise.

How to use CBD balm

If you have never used CBD balm before, it is simple to get the hang of and is great for beginners. The balm can be massaged into the affected area right after exercise or when you are experiencing discomfort, either used on a regular basis as part of a routine or just as and when needed. Simply put a small amount of the balm in the palm of your hand and then rub them together as this warms the balm and softens it, making it apply to the skin for even coverage.

By thoroughly massaging the area as you apply it, you are helping to stimulate the nerve endings in the area and reducing the discomfort felt. The rubbing motion will also help the balm absorb into the skin better for quicker results.

For the best results, apply CBD balm after a soak in a warm bath as this will help it sink into the skin better and your muscles will already be more relaxed following the warmth of the water. If you are experiencing high levels of discomfort, you can also use the balm alongside oral CBD products such as oils, gummies, or capsules for stronger results.

Choosing the right dose

If you are new to CBD products, it is best to start with a low dose and see how your body reacts to it. If you do not notice the desired results after a few applications, start to gradually increase the dosage once you get used to using the product until you find the perfect amount for your body. Since people react differently to different dosages of CBD balm depending on their body, a patch test should be performed prior to proper usage to ensure that it does not irritate your skin. If you have an existing skin condition, it is a good idea to speak to your dermatologist before using the balm to avoid irritating the area.