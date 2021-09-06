Expanding Internationally: 5 Things to Consider for eCommerce Success

Expanding a business is a daunting step for any business owner. The decision is more complex and riskier when planning on growing the business internationally. Without experience, there are endless questions business owners want to answer, including where to start.

Understand The New Market

Conduct research on targeted markets and their consumers. The aim is to determine which countries there is a demand for the product. Conduct a trial by selling specific goods. Find out who the competitors are in these markets. Learn about what marketing strategies they use.

Identify potential customers, their preferences, and their buying habits. Companies looking to expand should be flexible in approaching buyers from different locations and cultures. Understand their expectations and motives. It can be crucial in the company’s international expansion strategy.

Organize Payment Methods

Payment methods are an obstacle in international eCommerce. Depending on the location there are different preferences. Find out the international payment methods most preferred by new customers. Optimize the checkout process for them.

It will provide an opportunity to increase sales, whilst reducing cart abandonment. Research shows that limited payment options are a reason why customers leave their online baskets. It’s also crucial to choose a payment provider with a strong global reputation for security.

Researching International Shipping Options

How the goods will be shipped internationally is another option to consider. Ensure to run a thorough research and explore international shipping rates to markets the business is expanding to.

Some heavier goods can be more costly to ship internationally. Incentivize customers by offering free shipping for a certain amount deal. It will cover some shipping costs with more items being sold.

If the business is known for its quick delivery times, it will want to apply to international clients. Find a shipping company that can offer an international shipping service. For instance, LSO offers an overnight international shipping service. They offer support and tips to help with the process.

Learn The Tax Rules And Regulations

Understand how the tax and duties will impact the pricing in target markets. For instance, how much a product costs to make a profit. Learn about the customs and country’s regulations on products. Any international product will have to pass through customs. Each should have a custom form, which the business has to handle.

There are different regulations regarding international sales worldwide. All of which can’t be diminished.

Create Clear International Return Policy

Returns are inevitable. Have a clear return policy in place for international customers to feel secure in their purchases. It is crucial for those buying from an unfamiliar brand. The return policy should comply with local laws, inform customers about any return fees or restocking. Clearly state whether the business will offer a full refund for returns or store credit.

Selling internationally is a significant step for any business. It can allow them to establish their brand worldwide. Additionally, they can achieve new horizons and attract new customers. Most importantly, it can also increase their bottom line.