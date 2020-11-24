Breaking
Home General Exxon Mobil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish For XOM
General

Exxon Mobil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish For XOM

written by Forbes November 24, 2020
Exxon Mobil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish For XOM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Exxon Mobil crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.95, changing hands as high as $42.08 per share. Exxon Mobil shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day.

10 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average »

The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM’s low point in its 52 week range is $30.11 per share, with $71.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.90. The XOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

End The Month Strong With These Top Value...

Altria Stock Up 30%; What’s Next?

Kenyan Study Supports Impression That Covid-19 Spread Weaker...

Ripple’s XRP Has More Than Doubled In Price...

John Kerry As Presidential Climate Envoy: Virtue Signaling...

Increased Risk Of Chronic Conditions Associated With Early...

Top ETFs This Week As Dow Ends Day...

Report: Biden Picks Janet Yellen For Treasury Secretary

The Tax Rules For Home Businesses And Working...

‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’ Review: A Frozen Triumph

What’s The Upside For NetApp Stock?

The Economy: On The Other Side Of The...

A ‘Beaver Moon Eclipse’ Meets Mars And The...

Daily SEO Fix: Collecting, Organizing, and Tracking Keywords...

Will 2021 See $318K For Bitcoin?

Ask Larry: When Can I File For Social...

First Nationwide Effort To Save Wild Bees Is...

How To Beat The Market With These 10.7%...

‘Dancouga’ Blu-Ray Review: Almost The Ultimate Chronicle Of...

5 Issues That Are Hampering NBA 2K21 Users...

Leave a Comment