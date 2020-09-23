Breaking
Home General Exxon Mobil Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark
General

Exxon Mobil Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

written by Forbes September 23, 2020
Exxon Mobil Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exxon Mobil XOM were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.48), with the stock changing hands as low as $34.62 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market’s total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) SPY back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 10% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Exxon Mobil is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.

Start slideshow: 10 Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy »

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of Exxon Mobil, looking at the history chart for XOM below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 10% annual yield.

XOM has been growing its dividend for more than 20 years consecutively. For more dividend growth stocks view our Dividend Aristocrats List on Dividend Channel.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

T-Mobile for Business BrandVoice: From Sci-Fi To Everyday...

Would Biden Enact Broad Student Loan Forgiveness? These...

How To Reassess Your Finances To Align Your...

U.S. Tax Court Affirms Most Penalties In Patel...

Your Stargazing Guide To Fall: One ‘Halloween Blue...

Mnuchin: White House Still Supports Direct Payments For...

Reviewing ‘The iPhone Of Air Conditioners’

The 8 Best CRO Companies of 2020

AARP BrandVoice: The Doctor Will See You Now,...

ThoughtSpot’s New Cloud-Based Tool Aims At Boosting Growth...

Why The Fed’s Outlook Paints A Sobering Picture...

As The End Of 2020 Approaches, The Cybersecurity...

Lessons Learned Running Dunkin Donuts

LinkedIn’s 50 Best Startups To Work For In...

Here’s Why Texas Instruments’ Stock Growing Almost 2x...

Majority Support Covid-19 Price Controls Says New Brookings...

How to Turn One Piece of Content into...

Is Bitcoin Poised To Bounce Back After Its...

How Will Our Mental Health Be Affected By...

Top 10 Digital Transformation Trends For 2021

Leave a Comment