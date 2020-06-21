Facebook, Apple, Amazon: Hot Stocks With Underlying Issues

Dollars banknotes closeup. Cash Money American Dollars.Close-up view of stack of US dollars.Dollars … [+] banknotes closeup. Cash Money American Dollars.Close-up view of stack of US dollars.

It’s almost as if they have nothing to worry about.

They’re the most sought after stocks in the universe, keeping the NASDAQ NDAQ blasting to higher highs week after week.

The steady, unmistakable “what me, worry?” attitude bringing investors to Facebook, Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN may feel good but expectations of perfection or near perfection may be questionable.

Consider underlying issues for each company that keep being largely ignored as the great feast of buying rolls on. What’s the case, if there is one, for a bearish take on these 3 hot big name tech firms?

Facebook’s Trump problem. Mark Zuckerberg had such a good idea: convince folks that being in touch with family and friends on the Internet is cool. Meantime, he gets to collect all the data they provide and sell that information to — well, whoever wants to pay for it, without too much thought about how it might eventually be used.

Hate groups, for example, might be able to effectively organize like-minded haters with the micro-targeting available from Facebook.

For example, read Forbes reporter Nicholas Reimann’s article Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads With Nazi Concentration Camp Symbol.

It’s been fine with Trump in the White House and Mitch McConnell running the Senate — but how different will it be for Zuckerberg’s business plan if Democrats take power and begin to ask difficult questions? Would it have been wiser to keep a certain amount of distance from Donald Trump?

Apple and the closure of stores. The company had re-opened stores, but now is re-closing them, notably in the South. Forbes’ Rachel Sandler writes about it here: Apple Is Closing Stores Again In States With Rising Coronavirus Cases.

It’s not good if you’re in retail and you have to close lots of stores that you just re-opened. Customers can order online, of course and have things delivered, but the in-store experience is hard to beat if you want to help a customer upgrade correctly.

Or if you want to show them why certain new items can bring improved results. With products that Apple develops, missing that one-on-one in a store just down the street is an unfortunate outcome of the Covid-19 era.

What if they have to keep closing even more outlets?

Amazon has a p/e of 128. This is called “priced to perfection.” A p/e that high indicates that investors believe nothing can go wrong. You know what that means.

The most troubling problem for Amazon, almost entirely overlooked these days, is the prospect for antitrust suits coming down the pike. Forbes contributor Michael Lewitt wrote about it here in 2018: How Long Can Amazon’s Ingenious Antitrust Avoidance Last?

If you guess that Democrats might be about to take over the Presidency and the Senate, then the prospect for an eventual breaking up of the Jeff Bezos empire begins to emerge. Right now, of course, no one wants to think about it what with all time highs and a nice grip on the whole “convenience of delivery” sector.

Did I mention that the price/earnings ratio of Amazon is 128? The p/e for the S&P 500 is 22.

Bull markets can continue to take stocks much higher than previously imaginable. It’s entirely possible that this herd mentality can continue beyond what reason might suggest. Investors might want to consider, though, whether underlying issues can become significant and how soon.

Stats courtesy of FinViz.com.

I do not hold positions in these investments. No recommendations are made one way or the other. If you’re an investor, you’d want to look much deeper into each of these situations. You can lose money trading or investing in stocks and other instruments. Always do your own independent research, due diligence and seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor.

