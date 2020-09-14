Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 Leaks By Facebook

Breaking
Facebook has leaked, or accidentally leaked, the Oculus Quest 2 before the company’s big announcement this week. Everything but the price that is.

The video notes the following specs and changes; new, more comfortable headset design, lighter in weight, 6GB of RAM with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset (a big improvement on the original Oculus Quest – Snapdragon 835) and a 256GB version. All this means ‘almost 4K display’ which means it has 50% more pixels than the original Quest screen, new controller design, Oculus Link still supported. Other than that the videos gives no new features but plays up the controller-less side of interaction (something the Oculus Quest already has).

No new games were mentioned and neither was Facebook Horizon, Facebook’s new social world/platform thing. The device feels mass-market from the off-set of the video and thus a price-point drop feels like a solid play here. Sources, who do not wish to be named, believe the unit to cost around $300 but this is not confirmed. An impressive upgrade but that’s it, an upgrade. Nothing warrants buying Oculus Quest 2 unless the price tag comes down from the original.

While VR unit sales have increased significantly during the pandemic, the price point for units with more impressive capabilities remains a key area for the industry to contend with before even larger market penetration is seen. A move by Facebook to make this unit extremely cheap will help with their goals of making a new vision for social interaction (Facebook Horizon) a much more likely reality.

