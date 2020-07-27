Fading Comet NEOWISE, ‘Shooting Stars’ And NASA Goes To Mars: What To See In The Night Sky This Week

NASA will this week go to Mars—and you can see the “red planet” for yourself. Elements of this image … [+] furnished by NASA.

Each Monday I pick out the northern hemisphere’s celestial highlights (mid-northern latitudes) for the week ahead, but be sure to check my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy and eclipses.

What To See In The Night Sky This Week: July 27-August 2, 2020

Have you seen the comet? Comet NEOWISE—one of the best comets for over 20 years—is now fading, but still visible in the northwest sky when it gets dark.

As it fades, turn your attentions to for Mars. It’s called the “red planet” for a reason—see it rising this week in the east a few hours after dark and it will look a ruddy color— as NASA launches its Mars 2020 mission,

Meanwhile, Jupiter and Saturn will shine brightly this week while the Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks.

The Moon will be getting bigger and brighter all this week as its waxes towards full, so it’s worth concentrating on planets, not stars.

Monday, July 27, 2020: A Mars-rise, Jupiter and Saturn

The gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, are shining brightly right after dark. You just cannot miss them in the southeastern sky, where they’re shining at their brightest of the year relatively close to each other.

Mars, on the other hand, you have to work a little harder for. It rises after midnight in the east. Even with the naked eye you should be able to make out its red color.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020: Delta Aquariid meteor shower

Happening from July 12 through August 23, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29.

Expect about 20 “shooting stars” per hour after midnight as Earth busts into debris from a comet’s tail. In reality, only a few will be visible, but it’s still a good excuse to get outside and look up.

The Delta Aquariids are known for being slow-moving, and having a not-so-important peak, so you can look out for them a few days—even weeks—either side of tonight, too.

Illustration of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover studying a Mars rock outcrop (not to scale). … [+] Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July/August 2020 aboard an Atlas V-541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Thursday, July 30, 2020: NASA launches its ‘Mars 2020’ mission

Today is the day that NASA’s Mars 2020 mission to the red planet is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41. If successfully launched its Perseverance rover will land in Jezero crater on Mars on February 18, 2021.

It will leave Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket between 9:15-11:15 a.m. EDT.

Saturday, August 1, 2020: A Mercury morning, and Jupiter and the Moon

Look east right before sunrise and you may be able to spot the red spot of tiny planet Mercury close to Pollux in Gemini. Super-bright planet Venus will be unmissable above.

Later in the day a 97% waxing gibbous Moon—just before its full phase on Monday—will be close to, or even between, Saturn and Jupiter.

Sunday, August 2, 2020: Saturn and the Moon

Today it’s the “ringed planet” that will be visited by a 99.5%-lit Moon, which will get to within 2.3° as it passes Saturn.

Next up is August’s full Moon, the “Sturgeon Moon” or “Corn Moon”, on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

