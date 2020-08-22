‘Fall Guys’ Is More Likely To Come To Mobile Before Xbox One

When is Fall Guys coming to Xbox One? Microsoft/Mediatonic/Paul Tassi

There’s news out today that Fall Guys is coming to mobile, with a catch.

That catch? For now, it’s only mobile in China, where the mobile market effectively is the video game market in a lot of ways. Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on mobile in China, expanding the game’s reach by uh, billion people or so.

As of right now, there is no news that Fall Guys is also making the move to mobile in the West, either on iOS or Android, and yet with this deal in place, it does seem more likely that Fall Guys may end up on mobile devices before it hits say, Xbox One.

The most common question asked about Fall Guys is absolutely when the game is coming to Xbox One, as right now it’s only on PS4 and PC, and it’s one of PlayStation’s featured free PS Plus games for the month of July.

I wrote about this previously, and Fall Guys has specifically stated that it was using Rocket League, which also debuted on PS Plus, as a model to attempt to replicate that kind of success (and clearly it worked). But we don’t know the exact stipulations of where a game can or can’t release when it lands on PS Plus via Sony. If we’re using Rocket League as an example, it came to Xbox One seven full months after it was on PS4, so the “minimum” time to wait might be six months. That means we might not see Fall Guys on Xbox One until next spring.

Fall Guys Mobile Bilibili

But mobile? My guess is that whatever anti-Xbox or Nintendo language might write into a PS Plus feature, that probably does not translate to mobile, which I would not expect to have any mandated time restrictions. And really, it can’t, given the apparently imminent arrival in China. And if the Chinese game is a test for a mobile version of Fall Guys, I would definitely expect a mobile version for the west to follow shortly thereafter. And hey, with Fortnite banned on mobile, it has even more room to expand (nervous laughter).

But yeah, it does seem like Xbox and Switch ports of Fall Guys may be a ways off, and that the mobile version of the game may be a lot closer than we think if we’re quite literally about to see one realized in China, which could easily head west soon after. It’s the simplest controls on the planet and an easy translation to mobile, so this seems like a no-brainer, and expect some more news soon, I would guess.

