Fauci: ‘We’re Nowhere Near Herd Immunity’ In The U.S.

Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, said … [+] Wednesday night in a conversation with actor Alan Alda at a live-streamed Smithsonian Associates event that the U.S. is a long way from any kind of herd immunity. In this photo, Fauci,testifies at a Senate Health, Education, and Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill, on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Dr. Fauci addressed the testing of vaccines and if they will be ready by the end of the year or early 2021. (Photo by Graeme Jennings- Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci elaborated on his comments to Sen. Rand Paul Wednesday night saying the U.S. has a “long way to go” to reach herd immunity against Covid-19.

In a now viral exchange at a U.S. Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Paul interrupted Fauci trying to say New York City had a low Covid-19 infection rate because it has achieved herd immunity.

But Fauci said Wednesday night in a conversation with the actor Alan Alda at a live-streamed Smithsonian Associates event that the U.S. is a long way from any kind of herd immunity, which would need to have more than 70% of the U.S. population either vaccinated against Covid-19 or infected with the virus.

“We are nowhere near herd immunity yet,” Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Alda during the virtual event. “The mean in the country is around 2 to 3%.”

Fauci said herd immunity happens when a certain percentage of the population is immune or protected against infection by either vaccination or infection. Vaccines against Covid-19 being developed by Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are in final-stage clinical trials so herd immunity from vaccination is a long way off. Americans might not begin to get vaccines until later this year or well into 2021.

Meanwhile, some places in New York City have immunity by infection of 20% or more of the population in that area, but herd immunity would likely need to be around “70 to 75%,” Fauci told Alda Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Fauci grabbed headlines when he took Paul to task for misinformation the Senator, an ophthalmologist, provided on herd immunity. Fauci is an infectious disease specialist and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work.

“You are not listening to what the director of the CDC (Dr. Robert Redfield) said,” Fauci responded to Paul, according to the Washington Post report. “If you believe 22 percent is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.”

Full coverage and live updates on the Coronavirus

Source