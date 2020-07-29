FB, AMZN, AAPL And GOOG Could Make For A Volatile Friday

Golden Bull and Bear with gold bars

After the stock markets close on Thursday four of the five FAAMG stocks are reporting their June quarter results. Except for Microsoft MSFT , the remaining four companies will hold conference calls with Facebook at 6:00 pm ET, Amazon AMZN at 5:30 pm ET, Apple AAPL at 5:00 pm ET and Google/Alphabet at 4:30 pm ET.

Besides what these individual companies results could have on their stock prices, these four companies represent about 17% of the S&P 500’s value and 40% of the Nasdaq 100 NDAQ . These four, along with Microsoft, have accounted for the lion’s share of the S&P 500’s increase the past few years, and to a large degree the performance of these five, determine the return of the market’s Indexes.

Due to their growth rates and outlook all four of these company’s stocks are trading above the S&P 500’s PE multiples of 25x on 2020 earnings and 19.6x on 2021 earnings.

Facebook at $230 with a $650 billion market cap

For the June quarter the Street is expecting Facebook to report:

Revenue of $17.4 billion vs. $16.9 billion a year ago

EPS of $1.39 vs. $0.91 a year ago

Facebook shares are trading at:

PE ratio of 32x on 2020 earnings of $7.30

PE ratio of 24x on 2021 earnings of $9.77

Market cap to revenue ratio of 8.4x on 2020 revenue of $77.6 billion

Market cap to revenue ratio of 6.7x on 2021 revenue of $96.8 billion

Facebook’s 2019 revenue, net income and business segments

Facebook shares have been trading in a range of essentially $220 to $245 since mid-May. They were overbought in May (as seen in the top portion of the chart below) but have drifted down to a slightly oversold position going into its June quarter results with its Relative Strength Index or RSI at 44.

One critical technical aspect to the shares is that they have closed below their 50 day moving average (blue line) so it could become resistance for the shares to move higher. With the 100 and 200-day moving averages at $206 and $204, respectively, these technical indicators won’t provide support unless the stock falls by 10%.

Facebook stock price

Amazon at $3,000 with a $1.5 trillion market cap

For the June quarter the Street is expecting Amazon to report:

Revenue of $81.5 billion vs. $63.4 billion a year ago

EPS of $1.46 vs. $5.22 a year ago

Amazon’s shares are trading at:

PE ratio of 159x on 2020 earnings of $18.92

PE ratio of 79x on 2021 earnings of $37.78

Market cap to revenue ratio of 4.3x on 2020 revenue of $349 billion

Market cap to revenue ratio of 3.6x on 2021 revenue of $412 billion

Amazon’s 2019 revenue, net income and business segments

Amazon shares have moved from an overbought condition in early July as seen in its RSI moving above 70 to a neutral 53 two days before the company reports its June quarter results. However, it is still a good amount above it’s 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages compared to the past four years, which is a bit concerning.

Amazon stock price

Apple at $373 with a $1.6 trillion market cap

For the June quarter the Street is expecting Apple to report:

Revenue of $52.1 billion vs. $53.8 billion a year ago

EPS of $2.04 vs. $2.18 a year ago

Apple’s shares are trading at:

PE ratio of 30x on 2020 earnings of $12.43

PE ratio of 25x on 2021 earnings of $14.96

Market cap to revenue ratio of 6.1x on 2020 revenue of $264 billion

Market cap to revenue ratio of 5.4x on 2021 revenue of $298 billion

Apple’s 2019 revenue, net income and business segments

Similar to Amazon, Apple’s shares moved from a slightly overbought condition in early to mid-July to a neutral RSI of 51. Last Friday the stock traded down during the day to just above its 50-day moving average of approximately $350. The 50-day may provide some support if the company’s results are in-line with expectations, but if there is a shortfall the next support level is probably the 100-day moving average at $313.

Apple price chart

Alphabet/Google at $1,500 with a $1 trillion market cap

For the June quarter the Street is expecting Alphabet to report:

Revenue of $37.4 billion vs. $38.9 billion a year ago

EPS of $8.37 vs. $14.21 a year ago

Alphabet’s shares are trading at:

PE ratio of 36x on 2020 earnings of $41.96

PE ratio of 27x on 2021 earnings of $55.06

Market cap to revenue ratio of 5.9x on 2020 revenue of $169 billion

Market cap to revenue ratio of 4.9x on 2021 revenue of $204 billion

Alphabet’s 2019 revenue, net income and business segments

Similar to Amazon and Apple, Alphabet’s stock is neither overbought nor oversold. It’s RSI is 51, which puts it very close to the mid-point between these two conditions. It is trading above its 50-day (blue line) moving average, 100-day (red line) and 200-day moving averages (green line).

The shares could find support at the 50-day moving average of $1,458, with the next support around $1,350. If there is shortfall to the June quarter results or management’s tone on the conference call falls short of expectations, the shares could pull back meaningfully.

Alphabet price chart