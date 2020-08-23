FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma For Covid-19 Coronavirus, Here Are The Issues

Today, U.S. President Donald Trump (seen here with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, to his right, back … [+] in March) announced the FDA emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images

This was touted by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a “major therapeutic breakthrough.” But is it really?

Prior to President Donald Trump’s press 6 pm ET briefing today, McEnany tweeted out the following:

OK, for the umpteenth time, it’s the Covid-19 coronavirus and not the “China virus.” Legitimate scientific or public health experts are not calling it the “China virus.”

Regardless, “major therapeutic breakthrough” sounds like pretty heady stuff. After all, you don’t tend to say that you’ve had a major cooking breakthrough and come back with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. That would more like a “major what-the-heck-did-you-spend-all-that-time-in-the-kitchen-doing.”

So what was this breakthrough on the Covid-19 coronavirus? Has someone discovered a new treatment that works against Covid-19 coronavirus infections? Did a scientific experiment show surprising new positive results? Are avocados the answer to all of the world’s woes after all? No. No. And unfortunate no.

Instead, the “breakthrough,” announced by Trump today at a press briefing, was that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19. Oh that.

Trump described convalescent as a “powerful therapy” that will “save countless lives.” He also claimed that this was made possible by Operation Warp Speed. The following tweet by the NBC Nightly News:

It’s no secret that that the FDA has been considering a EUA for convalescent plasma for a while and Trump has been pushing them to do so. Plasma is liquid portion of your blood. Convalescent means recovering from an illness or procedure. In this case, convalescent plasma means the liquid portion of the blood of someone who has recovered from Covid-19. The thought is that this plasma may contain antibodies that can then help others who are currently fighting the disease.

This is not a complex, completely new therapeutic. It is taking the blood from people who have had Covid-19. Separating the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2). Then injecting some form of that plasma with the antibodies into a patient with severe Covid-19. The antibodies then may be able to fight the virus or at least hold off the virus until the patient can generate antibodies on his or her own.

There is some evidence that convalescent plasma has helped treat other infectious diseases such as the flu, the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and Ebola. But the evidence is neither strong nor well-documented. Researchers began looking at convalescent plasma for the treatment of severe Covid-19 early on in the pandemic because few other options existed. That prompted the initiation of different studies including the The Mayo Clinic’s ongoing Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 program. While the federal government has helped fund these studies, it is not clear what role Operation Warp Speed had specifically in accelerating the research.

Different organizations have already been encouraging Covid-19 survivors to donate their plasma to assist with these studies and treatments. For example, the National Basketball Association (NBA) ran the following public service announcement featuring the Boston Celtics’s Marcus Smart:

That’s Smart, indeed, since it encourages more donations, which are in short supply right now.

And the FDA has been asking people to donate as well, as seen in this PSA with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn:

According to the FDA web site, you need to have had a prior diagnosis of Covid-19 that was confirmed by an actual laboratory test and have had no symptoms for at least 14 days prior to donating. The site provides the following links to identify places to make your blood donations as well:

Federal officials have been hesitant to issue the EUA for convalescent plasma since the evidence to date hasn’t been very strong. The studies to date have had major limitations. For example, a randomized clinical trial in seven medical centers in Wuhan, China, from February 14 to April 1, 2020, was not blinded and didn’t have enough patients. Researchers had terminated the study because Covid-19 cases had decreased in Wuhan. A publication in JAMA described how those with severe Covid-19 who received convalescent plasma were 34% more likely than those who didn’t receive the treatment to have improved by Day 28. While the study did find that those who received therapy had a lower mortality rate (16% vs. 24%) compared to those who didn’t receive the therapy (the control group). The researchers reported two transfusion-related events, including one severe event.

Another study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings was a safety analysis of the first 20,000 patients who received plasma through the Mayo Clinic program, between April 3 and June 2, 2020. This study was also limited because there was no control arm. The researchers found 146 severe adverse events (less then 1% of patients) and 63 deaths. The researchers determined that 13 of the deaths may have been related to the convalescent plasma treatment.

Then there’s the case-control study of 39 consecutive patients who were at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City from March 24 to April 8, 2020. The research team uploaded the results of this study as a pre-print to medRxiv. That means the study has not yet fully undergone scientific peer-review. So take any findings with a pillow case of salt. For the study, the team searching the hospital’s electronic health records to find 156 patients who had had Covid-19 but didn’t receive convalescent plasma to serve as controls. Compared to the control group, a lower percentage of those who had received convalescent plasma (13% versus 24%) ended up dying (as of May 1, 2020.), Again, this study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. It was not a randomized clinical trial.

The dearth of strong evidence doesn’t mean that convalescent can’t turn out to be a useful therapy. Will it be a “powerful therapy” that will save “countless lives”? That’s not very clear right now. The EUA certainly isn’t a “major therapeutic breakthrough.” It’s more of a change in status of the treatment’s availability. This makes it easier for doctors to try the treatment and patients to get the treatment. That could be a double-edged sword in some ways. It may make it more difficult to recruit for formal clinical trials since patients may just want to get the treatment without being part of a study. It also makes it more possible for the treatment to be misused.

It’s really too early to tell the impact of this treatment. It’s probably not going to change many of the realities of the pandemic. The virus is still spreading throughout the U.S. It is still potentially deadly. It still can leave people with persistent symptoms. Social distancing will still be necessary.

Convalescent plasma does have promise to help those with severe Covid-19. But is it a major therapeutic breakthrough? We’ll see. So stay tuned.

